Hattie Marie's Texas BBQ

Popular Items

2 meat plate
Dino Beef Rib
1 meat plate

TEXAS SMOKED BBQ

Slab of Pork Ribs

$37.99

Chicken Plate*Dark Meat Only

$15.49

This smoked half chicken includes the dark and white meat.

Half Slab of Pork Ribs

$22.99

Dino Beef Rib

$55.99

Sometimes called "Dino-Ribs", our beef ribs are the meatiest beef ribs in Atlanta! This is the "Filet Mignon" of ribs! We rub the ribs with our special blend of seasonings and then slow-cook them over post oak wood with tender loving care. Served with 1 sides.

Hattie’s Golden Tomahawk

$129.99

Steaks are made to order. Please call restaurant prior to ordering to confirm. For pick up or dine-in must allow 2-3 hours prep time.

Hattie’s Tomahawk without gold

$89.99

Steaks are made to order. Please call restaurant prior to ordering to confirm. For pick up or dine-in must allow 2-3 hours prep time.

MEAT PLATES

1 meat plate

$16.99

2 meat plate

$21.99

3 meat plate

$25.99

4 meat plate

$31.99

Brisket Plate

$22.99

SANDWICHES

chopped brisket sandwich

$13.95

pulled pork sandwich

$9.95Out of stock

sausage Sandwich

$10.99

By The Pound

1/2 Chicken

$8.00

Slab of pork ribs

$37.99+

Beef Brisket

$31.99+

Jalapeño cheddar sausage

$15.00+

Pulled Pork

$18.00+Out of stock

SEAFOOD

Fried Catfish Plate

$18.99

comes with two catfish filets

Fried Shrimp Plate

$15.99

(8 Jumbo shrimp)

1 catfish filet

$6.95

3 shrimp

$5.50

Lobster tail with fries

$42.99Out of stock

Delicious Deep fried lobster tail large Top seller

Crab Legs per cluster

$22.99Out of stock

SIDES

Please choose 3 sides

Mac & Cheese

$6.50+

Cabbage

$6.50+

Cabbage is meatless

Collard Greens

$6.50+

Greens contains smoked turkey

Potato Salad

$6.50+

Baked Beans

$6.50+

Bakebeans contain pull pork

Veggie Plate

$16.50

Veggie plate comes with 3 sides of your choice

Extra sauce Packets

$0.50

DRINKS

Soda

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$1.99

DESSERTS

Banana Pudding Chocolate Swirl Cake

$4.50

Catering Sides

Catering Orders must be placed 48 HRS in Advanced

Man N' Cheese

$44.99+

Collard Greens

$44.99+

Potato Salad

$89.99+

Bakebeans

$89.99+

Cabbage

$89.99+

Catering By The Pound

1/2 Chicken

$8.00

Slab Of Pork Ribs

$36.99+

Half Slab of Pork Rib- Feeds 1-2 people Full Slab of Pork Rib-Feeds 3-5 people

Beef Brisket

$25.00+

Sausage

$14.00+

Pulled Pork

$18.00+

Whole Gumbo Pot

$300.00

VIP ROOM

VIP ROOM DEPOSITS

$100.00

Delivery Fee

$75.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

3699 Main St., College Park, GA 30337

Directions

Gallery
Hattie Marie's Texas BBQ image
Banner pic
Hattie Marie's Texas BBQ image

