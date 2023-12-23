Restaurant info

Discover the essence of craft at Frostology. Initially opening our doors with an array of handcrafted cocktails, we master the art and science behind the frozen concoction. Dive deep into our immersive range of craft frozen and on-the-rocks specialties. And just when you thought it couldn't get better, anticipate a culinary delight as we introduce, 60 days post-opening, our unique fusion of Texas-style smoked meats on artisan pizzas. Think succulent smoked salmon, rich brisket, flavorful turkey, tender rib, and mouthwatering pulled chicken. At Frostology, it's not just a meal; it's an evolving experience.