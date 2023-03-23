Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Real Milk And Honey

3719 Main Street

College Park, GA 30337

Popular Items

Lobster Egg & Cheese Biscuit
Bacon
Seafood Burger

Food

Signature Dishes

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Cajun style shrimp. TRM&H cheesy grits, Smoked turkey sausage, lemon, chives and creole sauce with cherry tomatoes

The Real Avocado Toast

The Real Avocado Toast

$22.00

Toasted challah bread, avocado, sauteed cherry tomatoes and cajun shrimp.

TRM&H Vanilla French Toast

$21.00

2" thick Brioche bread top with strawberries, homemade icing & powdered sugar

Wings & Waffles

$23.00

Your choice of fried or jerked wings with a TRM&H waffle

Just Wings

$19.00

Your choice of fried or jerked wings

Salmon & Grits

Salmon & Grits

$24.00

TRM&H cheesy grits, salmon, creole sauce, cherry tomatoes, lemon and chives.

Crab Hash

$24.00

Lump crab, potatoes, cherry tomatoes, parsley. cajun seasoning and melted cheese.

Lobster Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$30.00

Deep fried lobster tail, 2 fried eggs, queso cheese, chives, lemon and a biscuit.

Hotlanta Chicken Cheese & Egg Biscuit

Hotlanta Chicken Cheese & Egg Biscuit

$22.00

Deep fried chicken, 2 fried eggs, queso cheese, honey hot sauce, chives, lemon and a biscuit.

Seafood Burger

Seafood Burger

$24.00

1/2 lb. beef patty. 2 fried eggs, cajun shrimp, fried green tomatoes and queso cheese.

1/2 Lb Whiting & Grits

1/2 Lb Whiting & Grits

$24.00

1/2 1b. whiting, fried green tomatoes, TRM&H cheesy grits. and a lemon

Peach Cobbler Oatmeal

Peach Cobbler Oatmeal

$15.00

Savory oatmeal, deep fried biscuit and sautéed peaches with icing

Fried Shrimp & Key Lime Waffle

Fried Shrimp & Key Lime Waffle

$23.00

Fried shrimp, key lime waffle, key lime pie, vanilla ice cream, and powdered sugar

Maryland Style Crab Cake

Maryland Style Crab Cake

$23.00

Lump crab cake, crackers, parsley, mayo, and cajun seasoning.

Big Ole' Pancake

Big Ole' Pancake

$12.00

Your flavored choice of Plain, Peach, Cookies n' Cream, Key lime, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Fruity Pebbles

Specials

$50.00Out of stock

Lamb Chops & Grts

$27.00

Sides

TRM&H Waffle

$12.00

Your flavored choice of Plain, Peach, Cookies n° Cream, Keylime, Red Velvet, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Fruity Pebbles.

Honey Butter Biscuits

$10.00

2 warm soft biscuits covered in a delicious honey butter

TRM&H Cheesy Grits

$6.00

Smooth grits with mixed with white cheese.

Deep Fried Biscuits

$13.00

3 deep fried biscuits drizzled in peaches and cream. Topped with fresh fruit and powdered sugar.

Bacon

$6.00

Chicken Sausage

$7.00

Creamy Spinach

$6.00

CBD Oil Add On

$8.00

Turkey Sausage

$7.00

Green Tomatoes (5)

$6.00

Side Shrimp

$15.00

Side Salmon

$15.00

Hashbrown

$7.00

Al Le Carté Whiting

$12.00

Lobster

$18.00

A la carte lamb chops

$21.00

3 lamb chops

$5.00

order of eggs

$6.00

Xtra Creole Sauce

$2.00

Xtra Honey Butter

$1.00

a la carte chicken breast

$12.00

NA Beverages

Soda/Tea/Coffee

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Juice/Red Bull/Water

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Specials

Special Pick 2

Surf & Turf

$50.00

Salmon Bites w/ Spicy Lemon Mayo

$18.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Real Milk and Honey is a total Brunch Vibe curated for everyone to enjoy our over the top Brunch Menu. Don't be surprised if you are sitting across from your favorite singer or movie star, its just that REAL. We welcome you to join us at Atlanta's premier Brunch spot.

Website

Location

3719 Main Street, College Park, GA 30337

Directions

