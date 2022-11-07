Restaurant header imageView gallery

Effin Egg - Decatur

review star

No reviews yet

201 W Ponce De Leon Ave

Decatur, GA 30309

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The OG
Jax's Sausage Egg & Cheese
Effin Tots

EFFIN Sandwiches

The OG

The OG

$9.50

Apple smoked bacon, cage-free over medium egg, cheddar cheese and our signature Mexican sauce in a warm brioche bun.

Effin boring sandwich

Effin boring sandwich

$8.50

Scrambled cage free eggs, cheddar cheese on a warm brioche bun.

Really effin turkey

Really effin turkey

$10.50

Turkey bacon, cage free over medium egg, sliced cheddar and our signature Mexican sauce in a warm brioche bun.

Jax's Sausage Egg & Cheese

Jax's Sausage Egg & Cheese

$9.50

Turkey Sausage, cage free over medium egg, cheddar cheese, and our signature chipotle EFFY sauce on a warm brioche bun

CEO

CEO

$9.50

Cage free soft scrambled eggs, chives, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, and our signature chipotle EFFY sauce in a warm brioche bun

Han Solo The Cheeseburger

Han Solo The Cheeseburger

$13.00

Double patty Angus beef, cage free over medium egg, caramelized onions, pickles and cheddar cheese on a warm brioche bun.

Bougie Avocado Bagel

Bougie Avocado Bagel

$10.00

Choose your bagel, topped with our signature avocado spread. Add A Egg ANYWAY you EFFIN WANT!

Effin Grilled Cheese

Effin Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Toasted sourdough with Effin mix cheese

Spicy brisket sandwich

Spicy brisket sandwich

$10.00

House made brisket, Effy sauce, cage free medium egg, cheddar cheese, with a drizzle of our signature BBQ sauce

Old skool biscuit

Old skool biscuit

$8.75

Fresh baked biscuit with EFFY sauce, turkey sausage, & Cheddar Cheese!

Effin Bowls

Eff U Bowl!

Eff U Bowl!

$9.00

Thick cut bacon, cage free scrambled eggs, shredded cheddar cheese, and avocado creama

Effin El Jefe

Effin El Jefe

$10.00

Sausage, thick cut bacon, cage free scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, and shredded hash browns

Hippy Dippy Bowl

Hippy Dippy Bowl

$13.00

Plant Base Chorizo, scrambled eggs, shredded hash browns, black beans, cheddar and jack cheese topped with house made pico and our signature EFF U Sauce

Effin Tacos & Burritos

Javiers Burritos

Javiers Burritos

$11.00

Flour tortilla filled with cage free scrambled eggs, shredded hash browns, thick cut bacon, black beans, cheddar and jack cheese, pico de Gallo severed with side of house made salsa.

Mama's Burrito

Mama's Burrito

$11.00

Flour tortilla filled with cage free scrambled eggs, shredded hash browns, chorizo, black beans, cheddar and jack cheese, pico de Gallo, served with salsa verde

Papi chulo burrito

Papi chulo burrito

$13.00

Vegan chorizo, scrambled egg, shredded hash browns, black beans, cheddar and jack cheese and pico de gallo served with a side of salsa verde.

Papi's Brisket Taco's

Papi's Brisket Taco's

$8.00

House made brisket, cage free scrambled eggs, shredded jack cheese, pico de Gallo and side of house made salsa

Chronic Brisket Tacos

Chronic Brisket Tacos

$8.00

House made brisket, pico de Gallo topped with house made avocado crema

Rosa's Tacos

Rosa's Tacos

$6.50

Cage free scrambled eggs, chorizo, hash browns, jack cheese, and diced tomatoes with salsa verde

Effin 30A

Effin 30A

$6.50

Cage free scrambled eggs, thick cut bacon, hash browns, and cheddar cheese with salsa verde

PANCAKES/WAFFLES & SWEETS

Effin Cinnamon Rolls

Effin Cinnamon Rolls

$5.00

Rich and sweet EFFIN cinnamon roll

Buttery Biscuit With Cinnamon Honey Butter

Buttery Biscuit With Cinnamon Honey Butter

$5.00

Flaky Buttery Biscuit with Cinnamon Honey Butter

Downtown Decatur Cookie

Downtown Decatur Cookie

$3.75

Signature Cookie Served Warmed! Effin Good....

Slutty Rainbow Pancakes

Slutty Rainbow Pancakes

$8.00

3 mini fluffy rainbow pancakes topped with cream cheese frosting and sprinkles!

Virgin Pancakes

Virgin Pancakes

$8.00

3 mini silver dollar fluffy pancakes!

Little Bi*ch Waffles

Little Bi*ch Waffles

$5.00

WAFFLES>> NEED WE SAY MORE?

Effin pumpkin pancakes (limited time only)

$8.00

3 Mini pumpkin Pancakes Topped with Cream Cheese Frosting and cinnamon.

Bagel

Our bagels are NY style....NOT EFFIN Panera

Bagel

$4.00Out of stock

Effin Burritos

Javiers Burritos

Javiers Burritos

$11.00Out of stock

Flour tortilla filled with cage free scrambled eggs, shredded hash browns, thick cut bacon, black beans, cheddar and jack cheese, pico de Gallo severed with side of house made salsa.

Mama's Burrito

Mama's Burrito

$11.00Out of stock

Flour tortilla filled with cage free scrambled eggs, shredded hash browns, chorizo, black beans, cheddar and jack cheese, pico de Gallo, served with salsa verde

Bunchie Munchies (sides)

Tots, melted cheese, bacon bits, topped with avocado creama!
Effin Tots

Effin Tots

$7.00

Tots, Melted cheese, bacon bit topped with avocado creama!

Side Bacon

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side of our thick cut BACON!!!

Side Eggs

Side Eggs

$6.00

BOWL OF EFFIN EGGS!

Dirty PAPAS

Dirty PAPAS

$7.00

Crinkle French Fries Topped with liquid queso, brown gravy, sour cream and green onions! EFFIN DELISH

Brisket Totchos

Brisket Totchos

$10.00

Crispy Tater Tots, liquid queso, sour cream topped with our house made brisket

SIDE OF EFF U SAUCE

SIDE OF EFF U SAUCE

$1.00Out of stock

Signature Jalapeno Aioli ....EFFIN SPICY

Drinks

Effin Coffee

Effin Coffee

$3.00
Effin Iced Coffee

Effin Iced Coffee

$5.00
Effin Latte

Effin Latte

$3.95
Iced Latee

Iced Latee

$5.00
Fresh Orange Juice

Fresh Orange Juice

$6.00
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.00
Diet coke can

Diet coke can

$1.50

Merch

T shirts

T shirts

$21.00
Hoodies

Hoodies

$32.00Out of stock
Bag of Coffee $

Bag of Coffee $

$12.00
Cook Book

Cook Book

$8.00Out of stock
Trucker Hats

Trucker Hats

$15.00Out of stock
Pot Head Hats

Pot Head Hats

$20.00
Pot Head Tumblers

Pot Head Tumblers

$23.00
Effin Coffee Mugs

Effin Coffee Mugs

$10.00
Effin Tumblers

Effin Tumblers

$12.00
Solo Cup Pot Head Pirani

Solo Cup Pot Head Pirani

$36.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Cooking Up Amazing Breakfast Sammies, Bowls, TACOS, Burritos, & MORE!

Location

201 W Ponce De Leon Ave, Decatur, GA 30309

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

White Bull - 123 East court square
orange starNo Reviews
123 East court square Decatur, GA 30030
View restaurantnext
Folk Art - Decatur
orange star4.1 • 140
174 W Ponce de Leon Ave Decatur, GA 30030
View restaurantnext
Dancing Goats® - Decatur
orange starNo Reviews
419 W. Ponce de Leon Ave Decatur, GA 30030
View restaurantnext
Butter and Cream - Decatur - 416 Church St
orange starNo Reviews
416 Church St Decatur, GA 30030
View restaurantnext
Glide Pizza - Decatur
orange starNo Reviews
308 WEST PONCE DE LEON AVE UNIT H Decatur, GA 30030
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Decatur
orange starNo Reviews
410B West Ponce De Leon Decatur, GA 30030
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Decatur

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Decatur
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston