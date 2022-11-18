Wild Heaven Beer - West End
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Offering beers inspired by the traditions of Europe and the innovation of America, Wild Heaven seeks to raise the profile of beer in the South. Wild Heaven distributes its beers, including Emergency Drinking Beer, ATL Easy Ale and Wise Blood IPA throughout Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, South Carolina and Florida and operates taprooms at its two brewery locations in Atlanta’s Avondale Estates and West End neighborhoods.
Location
1010 White St SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
