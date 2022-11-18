Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wild Heaven Beer - West End

1010 White St SW

Atlanta, GA 30310

APPS

Glazed Carrots

Glazed Carrots

$8.00

Carrots glazed w/honey, sea salt, cinnamon

House Cut Classic Fries

$4.00

House made, hand cut fries.

Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$8.00

Garlic, lemon, rosemary oil. Comes with your choice of 8 pieces of pita or cucumbers & carrots.

Extra Pita

$1.00
Roasted Potatoes

Roasted Potatoes

$6.00

Fingerling potatoes with garlic and herbs.

Side - Roasted Potatoes

$3.50

Chips

$2.50

SALADS

House Salad

House Salad

$7.50

Salad made with cherry tomatoes, olives, onions, cilantro, and red wine vinaigrette

Side - House Salad

$5.00
Raspberry Vinaigrette Salad

Raspberry Vinaigrette Salad

$7.50

Salad made with raspberry vinaigrette, dried peaches, and feta cheese

Side - Raspberry Vinaigrette Salad

$5.00

Summer Feta Salad

$7.50

Salad made with diced tomatoes, red onions, feta, black pepper, and honey lemon vinaigrette

Side- Summer Feta Salad

$5.00

SAMMIES

A Good Trip

A Good Trip

$12.00

Fried house-grown “Maltcap” oyster mushrooms, garlic herb paste, cucumber salsa, and sweet & spicy mayo on a vegan salt & pepper yeast bun.

A Well Dressed Bird

A Well Dressed Bird

$14.00

Seasoned cornstarch fried chicken breast topped with cucumber salsa, cilantro, and sweet & spicy mayo on a sourdough Philly-style bun.

Black Bean Patty Melt

Black Bean Patty Melt

$12.00

Seared house made black bean patty, tomato, pepper jack cheese topped with green onions on an aged sourdough loaf.

Smoked Brisket

$16.00

Smoked/braised brisket, red onions, cabbage, cilantro sweet & spicy mayo on a sourdough Philly-style bun.

Shrimp PoBoy

$12.00

Fried Shrimp topped with lettuce, tomato, may, and tzatziki sauce in a hoagie bun

Steak Patty Melt

Steak Patty Melt

$15.00Out of stock

Garlic beef with soy sauce, red onions, green onions on an aged sourdough loaf.

TACOS

Brisket Taco

$4.00

Fried Mushroom Taco

$4.00

Korean Fried Chicken Taco

$4.00

Tarragon Chicken Taco

$4.00

3 Tacos for $10

$10.00

WINGS AND TENDERS

5pc Wings

5pc Wings

$10.00

5 Piece Wings with a choice of our house made flavors:

10pc Wings

10pc Wings

$17.00

10 Piece Wings with a choice of our house made flavors:

2pc Tender Plate

$10.00

SPECIAL: 5pc Old Bay Wings

$12.00Out of stock

SPECIAL: 10pc Old Bay Wings

$18.50Out of stock

SAUCES

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Mango Habenero

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Tzatziki Sauce

$0.50

Wet Lime Pepper

$0.50

Mat Pie

$6.00

Glasses

Anni Glass

$6.00

Pint Glass

$3.00

Stem Glass

$5.00

GA Beer Glass

$5.00

Football Club Glass

$6.00

Shirts

Retro Grey Shirt

$20.00

Hats

Blue Trucker Hat

$24.00

Royal Blue Rope Hat

$24.00

Koozie

Koozie

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Offering beers inspired by the traditions of Europe and the innovation of America, Wild Heaven seeks to raise the profile of beer in the South. Wild Heaven distributes its beers, including Emergency Drinking Beer, ATL Easy Ale and Wise Blood IPA throughout Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, South Carolina and Florida and operates taprooms at its two brewery locations in Atlanta’s Avondale Estates and West End neighborhoods.

Website

Location

1010 White St SW, Atlanta, GA 30310

Directions

Gallery
Wild Heaven Beer - West End image
Wild Heaven Beer - West End image

