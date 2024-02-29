Tassili's Raw Reality Café
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tassili’s Raw Reality is a fast, casual restaurant located in Atlanta, Georgia. We specialize in raw vegan cuisine inspired by Tassili’s international palate. We provide a unique variety of raw vegan entrees like spicy kale salad, kale wraps, and more. We cater to a wide variety of people from flexitarian to vegetarian, to vegan transitional clients, to raw experts. We look forward to nourishing you. Using Food as Medicine, Deliciously!
1059 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard, Atlanta, GA 30310
