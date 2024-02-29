Restaurant info

Tassili’s Raw Reality is a fast, casual restaurant located in Atlanta, Georgia. We specialize in raw vegan cuisine inspired by Tassili’s international palate. We provide a unique variety of raw vegan entrees like spicy kale salad, kale wraps, and more. We cater to a wide variety of people from flexitarian to vegetarian, to vegan transitional clients, to raw experts. We look forward to nourishing you. Using Food as Medicine, Deliciously!

