Cafe at Pharr Sandy Springs

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

5952 Roswell Rd

Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Order Again

Popular Items

Walnut Salad Plate
Walnut Chicken Sandwich
Celery Chicken Sandwich

Cups

Small Walnut

Small Walnut

$5.49
Medium Walnut

Medium Walnut

$7.99
Large Walnut

Large Walnut

$12.99
Ex-Large Walnut

Ex-Large Walnut

$23.99
Small Mild Pimento

Small Mild Pimento

$5.49

Medium Hot Pimento

$7.99
Small Celery

Small Celery

$5.49
Medium Celery

Medium Celery

$7.99
Large Celery

Large Celery

$12.99
Ex-Large Celery

Ex-Large Celery

$23.99

Small Hot Pimento

$5.49
Medium Mild Pimento

Medium Mild Pimento

$7.99
Small Curry

Small Curry

$5.49
Medium Curry

Medium Curry

$7.99
Large Curry

Large Curry

$12.99
Ex-Large Curry

Ex-Large Curry

$23.99
Small Tuna

Small Tuna

$5.49
Medium Tuna

Medium Tuna

$7.99
Large Tuna

Large Tuna

$12.99
Ex-Large Tuna

Ex-Large Tuna

$23.99
Small Shrimp

Small Shrimp

$5.99
Cup Teriyaki Chicken

Cup Teriyaki Chicken

$5.49
Small Egg

Small Egg

$5.49
Medium Egg

Medium Egg

$7.99
Large Egg

Large Egg

$12.99
Ex-Large Egg

Ex-Large Egg

$23.99

Side of Seasoned Chicken

$5.49

Small Jalapeno

$5.49

Medium Jalapeno

$7.99

Large Jalapeno

$12.99

Extra Large Jalapeno

$23.99

Small Basil

$5.49

Medium Basil

$7.99

Large Basil

$12.99

Extra Large Basil

$23.99

Salads

Walnut Salad Plate

Walnut Salad Plate

$12.99

Our walnut chicken salad has crushed walnuts, golden raisins, salt, pepper, and a touch of mayo blended together to make the perfect chicken salad!!

Celery Salad Plate

Celery Salad Plate

$12.99

Our most traditional chicken salad. All white meat chicken mixed with a touch of mayo and chopped celery.

Curry Salad Plate

Curry Salad Plate

$12.99

Not Spicy.. not boring.. just right. All white meat chicken, blended with a touch of mayo and mild curry spices!

Tuna Salad Plate

Tuna Salad Plate

$12.99

Solid white albacore tuna with a touch of mayo, and chopped celery.

Trio Salad Plate

Trio Salad Plate

$15.99

Try a combo of proteins.. Choose any three chicken salads, egg potato, sliced chickens, tuna, or shrimp salad to make your favorite salad!

Jumbo Shrimp Salad Plate

Jumbo Shrimp Salad Plate

$14.99

Jumbo shrimp mixed with a touch of mayo, salt and pepper. Our unique take on shrimp salad!!

Egg Salad Plate

Egg Salad Plate

$12.99

All New!! A southern favorite, a mix of egg, dill relish, mayo, salt and pepper..

Teriyaki Chicken Salad

Teriyaki Chicken Salad

$12.99

Sliced chicken breast served with a side of our house-made teriyaki sauce.

Spinach Salad Plate

Spinach Salad Plate

$12.99

Baby spinach, tomato, carrots, topped with crushed walnuts, goat cheese, egg, and bacon.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$7.99

green leaf lettuce, shredded carrots, tomatoes, red seedless grapes, yogurt roll, crackers, with our ginger dressing on the side.

Side Salad

$5.79
Club Salad Plate

Club Salad Plate

$12.99

Turkey, ham, swiss, and american cheese with our garden salad served with our ginger dressing on the side.

VEGAN SALAD

$10.99

Gluten Free Garden Salad with sliced tomatoes, shredded carrots, chopped celery, and avocado. Served with grapes and our house made ginger dressing on the side.

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$14.99

Green leaf lettuce, tomato, carrots, goat cheese, cucumbers, egg, edamame, bacon, chopped chicken, avocado

Mild Pimento Salad Plate

$12.99

Hot Pimento Salad Plate

$12.99
Basil Chicken Salad

Basil Chicken Salad

$12.99
Jalapeno Chicken Salad

Jalapeno Chicken Salad

$12.99

Half Salad

$8.99

Sandwiches

Walnut Chicken Sandwich

Walnut Chicken Sandwich

$10.99
Celery Chicken Sandwich

Celery Chicken Sandwich

$10.99
Curry Chicken Sandwich

Curry Chicken Sandwich

$10.99
Tuna Sandwich

Tuna Sandwich

$10.99
Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, american, swiss, avocado, tomato, mustard, and mayo on your choice of bread

Ham Sandwich

Ham Sandwich

$10.99

honey ham with lettuce, tomato, mustard, and mayo on your choice of bread

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$10.99

Mesquite smoked turkey on your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato, mustard, and mayo

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$11.99

tukey, ham, bacon, american, swiss with lettuce, tomato, mustard, and mayo on your choice of bread

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$10.99
Roast Beef Sandwich

Roast Beef Sandwich

$11.99
Egg Salad Sandwich

Egg Salad Sandwich

$10.99

All NEW!! A southern favorite mix of egg, dill relish, mayo, salt, and pepper..

Shrimp Sandwich

Shrimp Sandwich

$11.99

Hot Pimento Sandwich

$10.99
Teriyaki Sandwich

Teriyaki Sandwich

$10.99
Pimento Cheese BLT

Pimento Cheese BLT

$11.99

Your choice of mild or hot pimento cheese with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.. on your choice of bread. Served with grapes and a yogurt roll.

Turkey Bacon Avocado

Turkey Bacon Avocado

$11.99

Smoked turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mustard, and mayo on your choice of bread.. Served with grapes and a yogurt roll!!

California Club

$12.99

Turkey, ham, bacon, american cheese, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, with mustard and mayo. Served with grapes and a yogurt rill.

Vegan Veggie

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado served with grapes on the side.

Jalapeño Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Our traditional chicken salad mixed with pickled jalapeno's, cilantro, carrots,

Basil Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Philliy Cheesesteak

$12.99

Half Sandwiches

Half Walnut Sandwich

$5.49

Half Celery Sandwich

$5.49

Half Curry Sandwich

$5.49

Half Tuna Sandwich

$5.49

Half Veggie Sandwich

$5.29

Half Ham Sandwich

$5.49

Half Turkey Sandwich

$5.49

Half Club Sandwich

$5.79

Half BLT

$5.49

Half Roast Beef

$5.49

Half Egg Salad Sandwich

$5.29

All New!! A southern favorite with a mix of egg, dill relish, mayo, salt and pepper..

Half Teriyaki Sandwich

$5.49

Half Shrimp Sandwich

$5.79

Half Grilled Cheese

$2.79

Half Hot Pimento Sandwich

$5.79

Half Pimento BLT

$5.99

Half California Club

$6.49

Half

$6.49

Half Jalapeno Chick Salad

$5.49

Half Basil Chicken Salad

$5.49

Beverages

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Half & Half Tea

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Sweet Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Bottled Water

$2.99

Sparkling Water

$2.99

Lemonade /can

$2.50

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Milk

$2.00

Choc Milk

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Jarrito

$3.49

Mexican coke

$3.49

Doc Brown Ginger Ale

$2.50

Doc Brown Cream Soda

$2.50

Doc Brown Black Cherry

$2.50Out of stock

Chips

Plain Lays

$1.79

BBQ Lays

$1.79

Sour Cream & Onion Lays

$1.79

Baked Lays

$1.79

Baked BBQ

$1.79Out of stock

Baked Sour Cream and Onion

$1.79

SunChips

$1.79

Cheddar Sunchips

$1.79

Doritos

$1.79

DR Original Salt

$1.79Out of stock

DR Salt & Vinegar

$1.79Out of stock

DR BBQ

$1.79

DR Spicy Pickle

$1.79

Stacys Pita

$1.79Out of stock

Garden Salsa Sunchip

$1.79

Cheddar Ruffles (NOT BAKED)

$1.79Out of stock

Homemade Chips

$2.49Out of stock

Sweets

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.69

Chocolate Chip Cookies Contains gluten and dairy and are made in a facility that may contain nuts.

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.69

Oatmeal Golden Raisin Cookies House-made with oats, sugar, walnuts, golden raisins, and coconut.

Single Yogurt Roll

$0.99

4 Yogurt Rolls

$3.99

6 Yogurt Rolls

$5.99

12 Yogurt Roll

$9.99

Decorated Cookie

$4.50Out of stock

Extras

Avocado

$2.49

Side of Dressing

$0.49

Medium Tomatoes

$1.00

Cup of Grapes

$1.00

Large Grape

$5.49

Medium Grape

$2.49

Small Pasta Salad

$1.99
Medium Pasta Salad

Medium Pasta Salad

$3.99

Large Pasta Salad

$7.99

Side of Rice

$2.00

Bacon Jalapeno-Pimento Cheese Burger

$11.00Out of stock

6 oz Black Angus beef patty with our house made Jalapeño Pimento Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, & Dill Pickles on a Kaiser Roll

Fruit Cup

$5.99

French Fries

$3.99

Rice Plates

Curry Rice Plate

Curry Rice Plate

$11.99
Teriyaki Rice Plate

Teriyaki Rice Plate

$11.99

Half Curry Rice

$5.49

Half Teriyaki Rice

$5.49

Extra Scoop Rice

$2.49

Side Curry Sauce

$2.59

Kids

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Hot Dog

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kiddy Half Turkey

$6.99

Half sandwich on your choice of bread with smoked turkey and american cheese. Served with grapes and a yogurt roll, chips and a kids drink!!

Kiddy Half Ham

$6.99

Half sandwich on your choice of bread with honey ham and american cheese. Served with grapes and a yogurt roll, chips and a kids drink!!

Soup

Bowl Chicken Noodle

$5.00

XL Chicken Noodle

$10.00

Bowl Beef Veggie

$5.00

XL Beef Veggie

$10.00

Smalls

Pimento Cheese W/ Toast Points

$7.99

Edamame

$4.99

French Fries

$3.99

Take Home

Ginger Dressing Bottle (Lg)

$15.99

Loaf Wheat

$8.00Out of stock

Loaf Multigrain

$8.00Out of stock

Loaf Baguette

$5.00Out of stock

Vanilla Extract

$14.99Out of stock

1/2 Loaf Wheat

$4.00

Half Loaf White

$4.00

Croissant

$2.50

Large Honey ($28)

$28.00Out of stock

Medium Honey ($14)

$14.00Out of stock

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.99
Brunchy Toast

Brunchy Toast

$11.49
Caprese Avocado Toast

Caprese Avocado Toast

$10.49
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

5952 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Directions

