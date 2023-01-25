Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chef Rob's Cafe & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

5920 Roswell Road NE Suite A117

Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Lemonade

$3.75

D&G Jamaican Sodas

$3.50

Fountain Sodas

$3.00

CR Ginger Beer

$5.50

Jamaican Fruit Punch

$5.50

Sorrel

$5.50

Bottled Water

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.75

Unsweet Tea

$3.75

Bar Menu

Grilled Shrimp Skewers

$15.00

nine jumbo gulf coast shrimp, pina-colada glaze, grilled pineapple.

Seafood Dip

$12.00

Chopped Shrimp, Crawfish, Scallops, Mushrooms, Spinach, Parmesan Cheese w/ Grilled Garlic Pita Bread.

Curry Wings

$12.00

Oven-Roasted, fresh ginger, cayenne pepper with Mango Chutney glaze.

BBQ Prawns

$12.00

Five jumbo Gulf shrimp, tossed in Red Stripe infused BBQ Sauce.

Bahamian Steamed Mussels

$15.00

Fresh Herbs, White Wine, Coconut Saffron Broth.

Fiesta Quesadilla

Three cheese blend, spinach, red onion, mushrooms, chipotle mayo & pico de gallo. Choice of Jerk Shrimp or Cumin-Lime Steak.

Side Sauce

$1.00

Appetizers

Jerk Egg Roll

$12.00

Julienne Vegetable Medley (Cabbage, Carrots, Zuch, Squash), Jerk Chicken w/ Mango Marmalade or Jerk Shrimp w/ Cilantro Lime Sauce.

Cocktail Patties

$9.00

Choices of Beef or Chicken. Mix & Match up to four.

Tropical Greek Salad

$15.00+

Mesclun Spring Mix, Crumbled Feta Cheese, Pineapple Salsa, Diced Tomatoes, Cucumbers w/ Grilled Chicken & Shrimp.

Jerk Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine, toasted croutons, parmesan cheese, choice of protein (Jerk Chicken, Shrimp or Salmon)

Crab Cakes

$22.00

Lump Crab Meat, Seared & Served over Stir-Fried Vegetables. Topped with Chipotle Aioli.

Fiesta Quesadilla

Three cheese blend, spinach, red onion, mushrooms, chipotle mayo & pico de gallo. Choice of Jerk Shrimp or Cumin-Lime Steak.

Red Pea Soup

$9.00

Red Kidney Beans, Salted Meats, Fresh Herbs.

Blue Crab Soup

$11.00

Atlantic Coast Blue Crab, Celery, Carrot, Onions, Corn & Fresh Herbs.

Wings (5pc.)

$12.00

Fried Wings or Roasted Jerk Wings. Served as an Appetizer.

Wing Platter

$28.00

15 piece. Choice of up to 3 flavors.

Large Soup To-Go

$14.00

Red Kidney Beans, Salted Meats, Fresh Herbs.

Entrees

Whole Red Snapper

$35.00

1 LB Whole Red Snapper. Served with choice of two sides. Prepared Brown Stew (Tomato Based Sauce), or Fried (Topped with Vinegar Based Escoveitch)

Braised Beef Oxtails

$25.00

Tender Braised Beef, Fresh Herbs, Butter Beans. Served with Choice of (2) Side Items.

Roasted Jerk Chicken

$20.00

Chopped Half Jerk Chicken, Marinated in CR's Spicy Jerk Marinade, Grilled then Roasted. Served with a Choice of (2) Sides.

Curry Chicken

$18.00

Chunks of Chicken, Blue Mountain Curry. Served with Choice of (2) Side Items. (Cooked with Red Potatoes and Carrots)

Curry Goat

$19.00

Tender Goat Meat, Blue Mountain Curry, Fresh Herbs & Spices. Served with Choice of (2) Side Items.

Combination Dish

$27.00

Choice of Two Proteins. Served with Choice of (2) Side Items.

Jerk Pasta

$18.00

Choice of Two Proteins, Penne Pasta, Spicy Jerk Cream Sauce, Fresh Herbs, Topped with Parmesan. Additional add-ons avalaible.

Cajun Pasta

$18.00

Choice of Two Proteins, Penne Pasta, Cajun Cream Sauce, Fresh Herbs, Topped with Parmesan. Additional add-ons avalaible.

Blackened Mango Chicken

$18.00

Blackened Chicken Breast, Fresh Mango Salsa. Served with Coconut Rice & Fried Sweet Plantains.

Atlantic Salmon

$22.00

Blackened, BBQ or Grilled. Served with Jasmine Rice and Collard Greens.

Stir-Fry

$18.00

Choice of Diced Chicken, Shrimp, Salmon, Flash-Fried Grouper or Tofu, tossed in Stir-Fried Vegetables. Served in Jerk, Thai Chili or Curry based sauce with Jasmine Rice. Upcharge for Side Substitution.

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Fried Grouper Fillets over Seasoned Garlic Fries. Upcharge for Side Substitutions.

Rasta Pasta

$18.00

Penne Pasta, Grilled Vegetables, Tofu, Butterbeans, Mushrooms & Rosemary. Served in a Jerk, Coconut Broth, Sweet Chili or Curry based sauce. (Vegan/Vegetarian)

Side Items & Breads

Rice & Peas

$7.00

Fried Sweet Plantains

$7.00

Six pieces per order.

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Collard Greens

$7.00

Cooked with Smoked Turkey.

Steamed Broccoli

$7.00

Cooked with Butter & Garlic.

Stir-Fried Vegetables

$7.00

Spinach, Carrots, Onions, Peppers in a Sweet Chili based sauce.

Jasmine Rice

$7.00

Coconut Rice

$7.00

Seasoned Garlic Fries

$7.00

3/8 Cut french fries tossed in Garlic & Chef Rob's Signature Seasoning.

Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

Tossed in Garlic & Sweet Chili glaze.

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Warm Coco Bread

$5.00

Garlic Coco Bread

$5.00

Desserts

Red Velvet Slice

$7.50

cream cheese frosting w/ raspberry drizzle and powdered sugar.

Sweet Potato Caramel Slice

$7.50

cream cheese frosting w/ caramel drizzle, and powdered sugar.

Rum Cake Bundt

$7.50

topped with caramel drizzle and powdered sugar.

Rum Raisin Ice Cream

$4.00

two scoops per serving.

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$4.00

two scoops per serving.

A La Carte Items

Grilled Jerk Chicken Breast

$2.50

Mango Salsa

$3.00

Grilled Pita Bread

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Contemporary Caribbean Eatery & Bar

Website

Location

5920 Roswell Road NE Suite A117, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Directions

