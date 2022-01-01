Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chapman's Cafe

5920 Roswell Rd #205,

Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Order Again

Soups

Cup - Tomato Soup

$4.99

Pureed tomatoes, cream with basil

Cup - Chicken and Rice Soup

$4.99

Shredded Chicken breast meat, celery, onions, carrots w/ rice and herbs

Bowl - Tomato Soup

$7.75

Pureed tomatoes, cream with basil

Bowl - Chicken and Rice Soup

$7.75

Shredded Chicken breast meat, celery, onions, carrots w/ rice and herbs

Quart - Soup of the Day

$12.25

Quart - Tomato Soup

$12.25

Pureed tomatoes, cream with basil

Quart - Chicken and Rice Soup

$12.25

Shredded Chicken breast meat, celery, onions, carrots w/ rice and herbs

Green Salads

Garden Salad

$7.50

Mixed greens, diced tomato and cucumber. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing

Seasonal Salad

$8.50

Spinach or Mixed Greens w/ strawberries, blue cheese & pecans. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing

Mandarin Spinach

$8.50

Spinach w/ mandarin oranges, blue cheese, & pecans. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.50

Signature Salads

Scoop of Curry Chicken Salad

$5.99

Shredded chicken breast meat, mayo, celery, golden raisins w/ curry & spices

Scoop of Chicken, Apple, Walnut Salad

$5.99

Shredded chicken breast meat, mayo, celery, walnuts, granny smith apples

Scoop of Egg Salad

$5.99

Hard boiled eggs diced, mayo

Scoop of Tuna Salad

$5.99

Tuna, mayo

Scoop of Pimento Cheese Salad

$5.99

Traditional southern favorite of cheeses blended to perfection of creamy goodness

1lb Curry Chicken Salad

$11.50

Shredded chicken breast meat, mayo, celery, golden raisins w/ curry & spices

1lb Chicken, Apple, Walnut Salad

$11.50

Shredded chicken breast meat, mayo, celery, walnuts, granny smith apples

1lb Egg Salad

$11.50

Hard boiled eggs diced, mayo

1lb Tuna Salad

$11.50

Tuna, mayo

1lb Pimento Cheese Salad

$11.50

Traditional southern favorite of cheeses blended to perfection of creamy goodness

Sandwiches & Wraps

Chicken, Apple Walnut

$8.99

with lettuce & tomato. Served w/ chips & chocolate bark

Chipotle Chicken

$8.99

Corned Beef & Slaw Wrap

$11.99

Served hot

Curry Chicken Salad

$8.99

with lettuce & tomato. Served w/ chips & chocolate bark

Egg Salad

$8.99

with lettuce. Served w/ chips & chocolate bark

Half Sandwich

$4.99

Ham & Cheese

$8.99

ham, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and/or mustard. Served w/ chips & chocolate bark

Pimento Cheese & Grilled Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Served hot

Roast Beef & Swiss

$11.75

with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, & a horseradish sauce. Served w/ chips & chocolate bark

Tuna Salad

$8.99

with lettuce & tomato. Served w/ chips & chocolate bark

Turkey & Swiss

$10.99

with lettuce & tomato, mayo and/or mustard. Served w/ chips & chocolate bark

Sweets

1/4lb Chocolate Bark

$8.99

Dark chocolate with pistachios

1/2lb Chocolate Bark

$15.99

Dark chocolate with pistachios

1lb Chocolate Bark

$29.99

Dark chocolate with pistachios

4pc Mini Banana Muffins (no nuts)

$3.50

2 Cookies

$1.99

1 Brownie (no nuts)

$1.99

DAILY SPECIALS

Turkey Club

$11.75

Shrimp Salad Scoop

$7.00

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$10.99

1Lb Shrimp Salad

$12.99

Shrimp Salad Salad

$11.99

Roast Beef & Swiss Cheese

$11.75

BLT with Avocado

$11.75

bacon, lettuce, tomato with avocado

Beverages

Coffee

$2.00

Coke Bottle

$2.50

Coke Can

$1.50

Coke Zero Bottle

$2.50

Coke Zero Can

$1.50

Dasani Water Bottle

$2.50

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Dr Brown Can

$1.50

Fanta Bottle

$2.50

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.50

Gold Peak UnSweet Tea

$2.50

La Croix Can

$1.50

Pellegrino Can

$1.50

Smart Water Bottle

$2.50

Sprite Can

$1.50

Vitamin Water Bottle

$2.50

CHIPS

CHIPS

$1.50

THURSDAY MEALS

Asian Chopped Salad

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Chicken Piccata

$25.00

Pecan Crusted Salmon

$25.00

Pork Tenderloin Meal

$25.00

Shrimp & Grits

$25.00

Sweet Chili Salmon

$25.00

Thursday Salad

$8.00

Chopped Salad

$12.00

HOSPITAL MEALS

Casseroles

$21.00

Salad

$6.99

Wraps/Sandwiches (Boxed Lunch)

Chipotle Chicken Wrap (Boxed Lunch)

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Chipotle Mayo, Cheddar Cheese

Vegetarian Wrap (Boxed Lunch)

$12.99

Served with side of Balsamic Vinaigrette

Chicken Apple Walnut Salad (Boxed Lunch)

$12.99

Curry Chicken Salad (Boxed Lunch)

$12.99

Tuna Salad (Boxed Lunch)

$12.99

Egg Salad (Boxed Lunch)

$12.99

Ham & Cheddar Cheese (Boxed Lunch)

$12.99

Turkey & Swiss Cheese (Boxed Lunch)

$12.99

Roast Beef with Horseradish Sauce & Swiss Cheese (Boxed Lunch)

$12.99

Assorted Sandwiches/Wraps Boxed Lunches with chips, chocolate, mini brownie

$12.99

Salad Scoops (Boxed Lunch)

Chicken Apple Walnut Salad Scoops (GF) (Boxed Lunch)

$14.00

Includes one scoop of salad on mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers with our homemade chips, mini brownie, and chocolate pistachio bark, with balsamic vinaigrette on the side. *Chips are not gluten free

Curry Chicken Salad Scoops (GF) (Boxed Lunch)

$14.00

Includes one scoop of salad on mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers with our homemade chips, mini brownie, and chocolate pistachio bark, with balsamic vinaigrette on the side. *Chips are not gluten free

Tuna Salad Scoops (GF) (Boxed Lunch)

$14.00

Includes one scoop of salad on mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers with our homemade chips, mini brownie, and chocolate pistachio bark, with balsamic vinaigrette on the side. *Chips are not gluten free

Egg Salad Scoops (GF) (Boxed Lunch)

$14.00

Includes one scoop of salad on mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers with our homemade chips, mini brownie, and chocolate pistachio bark, with balsamic vinaigrette on the side. *Chips are not gluten free

Wrap/Sandwich Platter (Lunch Menu)

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$12.00

grilled chicken, chipotle mayo, cheddar cheese

Chicken Apple Walnut Salad

$12.00

Curry Chicken Salad

$12.00

Tuna Salad

$12.00

Egg Salad

$12.00

Ham & Cheddar Cheese

$12.00

Turkey & Swiss

$12.00

Roast Beef

$12.00

with swiss cheese and a horseradish sauce

Vegetarian Wrap

$12.00

served with side of balsamic vinaigrette

Delivery & Set-up

$30.00

Sandwich Platter with chips, mini brownie, mini lemon squares

$12.50

Mixed Sandwich/Wrap Platter with chips, mini brownie, chocolate bark

$12.50

Salad Scoops Platter (Lunch Menu)

Chicken Apple Walnut Salad Scoops (GF) (Lunch)

$12.00

Curry Chicken Salad Scoops (GF) (Lunch)

$12.00

Tuna Salad Scoops (GF) (Lunch)

$12.00

Egg Salad Scoops (GF) (Lunch)

$12.00

Scoop Platter with House made chips

$10.00

mini croissants

$20.00

Green Salads (Lunch Menu)

Garden Salad (Lunch)

$3.75

Mixed grees with diced tomatoes & cucumbers with Balsamic vinaigrette or Ranch dressing. Per person price

Seasonal Salad (Lunch)

$4.00

Mixed greens with pecans, mandarin oranges, blue cheese with Balsamic vinaigrette or homemade Ranch dressing.Per person price

Delivery & Set-up

$20.00

Delivery

$25.00

Mixed Greens with apples, candied pecans, goat cheese & red wine vinaigrette

$3.75

Hot Buffet Menu

Pick one Salad & one Hot Meal (per person)

$14.99

Dinner Rolls (1 Dozen)

$6.00

Mini Brownies (1 Dozen)

$9.00

Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies (1 Dozen)

$9.00

Mini Sugar Cookies (1 Dozen)

$9.00

Mini Lemon Squares (1 Dozen)

$9.00

Chocolate Pistachio Bark (1lb)

$29.99

Unsweet Tea (per gallon)

$9.99

Sweet Tea (per gallon)

$9.99

Lemonade (per gallon)

$9.99

Plates, Napkins, Utensils (per person)

$1.50

fee for additional entree

$2.99

Pasta Salad

$4.50

Dips (Catering)

Warm Artichoke Dip

$50.00

with house made chips

Sun Dried Tomato and Goat Cheese

$50.00

served with mini toast

Spicy Sausage & Cheese Dip

$50.00

with house made chips

Vidalia Onion Dip

$50.00

with house made chips

Appetizer Platters (Serves 20-25) (Catering)

Smoked Salmon Board

$148.00

(eggs, onions, capers, cream cheese, crackers)

Charcuterie board

$170.00

(assorted cheeses, meats, fruit, nuts, crackers)

Anti-pasta platter

$155.00

(mixed olives, pickled vegetables, assorted cheeses, crackers)

Cheese board

$125.00

(assorted cheeses, dried fruit, nuts, crackers)

Crudités w/ Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing

$75.00

Fruit Salad (per person)

$3.75

with a mint lime syrup

Marinated Asparagus

$60.00

Small Bites (per dozen) (Catering)

Sausage and Sage Stuffed Mushrooms

$17.00

Deviled Eggs

$15.00

Tomato, Mozzarella Caprese Picks

$17.00

Pimento Cheese & bacon jam bites

$18.00

Smoked Salmon on brioche rounds

$18.00

Marinated Asparagus cups

$17.00

Sundried Tomato and Feta in phyllo cups

$17.00

Brie cups with mango relish

$17.00

Ham & Cheese phyllo cups

$17.00

Shrimp Salad phyllo Cups

$17.00

Pesto Cheese Ravioli (per person)

$3.75

Smokey Chicken Cups

$18.00

Mini Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla

$19.00

Sesame Chicken Strips w/ Honey Dip

$19.00

Chicken Satay with sweet chili sauce

$19.00

Drunkin Mini Meatballs (BBQ, Asian, or Italian)

$17.00

Pigs in a blanket

$17.00

Mini Beef Wellingtons

$32.00

Mini Duck Spring Rolls

$32.00

Mini crab cakes with mustard aioli

$42.00

Chipotle cilantro rubbed shrimp

$28.00

Shrimp Cocktail with cocktail sauce

$27.00

Lightly Blackened Shrimp Cocktail with a cajun remoulade sauce

$28.00

Mini Fruit Kabobs

$19.00

Mexican Pin Wheels (cream cheese & salsa)

$16.00

Curry Chicken Salad Pin Wheels

$18.00

Smoked Salmon Pinwheels

$18.00

Tea Sandwiches

$18.00

Meat/Fish Platters (Catering)

Beef Tenderloin (serves 10-12)

$280.00

with rolls & horseradish sauce

Beef Prime Rib (serves 12-15)

with rolls & sauce. *have to have Chef working party

Pork Tenderloin (serves 3-4)

with rolls & sauce

BBQ Pulled Pork ($/person)

$7.00

with rolls & sauce

Lamb Chops

Roasted Side of Salmon

with a lemon dill crème fraiche

Sweets (per dozen) (Catering)

Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies

$9.00

Mini Lemon Squares

$9.00

Mini Brownies

$9.00

Chocolate Pistachio Bark (1lb)

$29.99

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5920 Roswell Rd #205,, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Directions

