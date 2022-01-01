Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hearth Pizza Tavern

838 Reviews

$$

5992 Roswell Rd NE

Sandy Springs, GA 30328

12" Simply Red
Tavern Chopped
8" Simply Red

November Specials

Gnocci Con Proscuitto

$19.00

potato dumplings, shallots, prosciutto, fresh tomato, basil, tuscan kale, garlic, white wine, chicken stock

8" Scarborough Pear Pizza

$12.00

fresh pear, prosciutto, mozzarella, smoked gouda, gorgonzola, caramelized onion, parsley, sage, rosemary, thyme

12" Scarborough Pear Pizza

$19.00

fresh pear, prosciutto, mozzarella, smoked gouda, gorgonzola, caramelized onion, parsley, sage, rosemary, thyme

8" Hearth Supreme Pizza

$12.00

house red sauce, pizza cheese blend, fennel sausage, pepperoni, red onion, banana peppers, castelvetrano & black olives, oregano, garlic, romano, side of buttermilk dressing

12" Hearth Supreme Pizza

$19.00

house red sauce, pizza cheese blend, fennel sausage, pepperoni, red onion, banana peppers, castelvetrano & black olives, oregano, garlic, romano, side of buttermilk dressing

Cannoli

$7.00

cheese stuffed fresh pizzelle cookie, pistachio, chocolate chip

Unbeetable Salad

$12.00

roasted beets, creamy goat cheese, arugula, mesculin greens, citrus hazelnut vinaigrette

Openers

Tomato Basil Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$8.00

cheddar and gruyere, cheesy focaccia crouton

Parmesan Truffle Fries

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$7.00

hand-cut, twice-fried idaho potatoes, american grana, white truffle aioli

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

pancetta lardons, american grana, balsamic-port glaze

Roasted Cauliflower

$9.00

radicchio, kalamata olives, basil, parsley, walnuts, pickled fresno peppers, sherry lemon vinaigrette

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$9.00

hand-cut mozzarella sticks, housemade marinara

Meatball Sliders

$8.00

two of rob’s famous meatballs, red sauce, aioli, parmesan, brioche rolls

Rob's Famous Meatballs w/ Ricotta

Rob's Famous Meatballs w/ Ricotta

$9.00

hand-rolled beef, veal and sausage meatballs, homemade marinara, ricotta, focaccia bread

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$15.00

lemon-coriander aioli, homemade marinara

Eggplant Chips

$8.00

panko-crusted eggplant, parmesan, parsley, chipotle sun-dried tomato aioli

Shrimp Crostini

$15.00

Salads

Everyday

Everyday

$7.00

organic mesclun greens, celery, carrots, kalamata olives, radishes, red bell peppers, cucumbers, red onions, seasonal tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette

Baby Arugula

$11.00

red onions, kalamata olives, gorgonzola, sun-dried tomatoes, toasted walnuts, american grana, lemon-basil vinaigrette

Hearth Caesar

$9.00

romaine, rustic croutons, tomatoes, american grana, creamy sherry caesar

Tavern Chopped

Tavern Chopped

$14.00

chopped romaine, mesclun greens, cucumbers, roasted chicken breast, salami, pepperoncini peppers, black olives, cherry tomatoes, fontinella, rustic croutons, garbanzo beans, green onions, american grana, hard-boiled egg, red wine vinaigrette

Burgers & Sandwiches

Hearth Burger

$12.00

lettuce, tomato, red onion, sweet pickle chips

Up In Smoke Burger

$14.00

special sauce, applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar, caramelized onions, calabrian chili glaze, calabrese peppers

Vegetable Sandwich

Vegetable Sandwich

$11.00

eggplant milanese, sliced tomatoes, muenster, roasted red peppers, mesclun greens, toasted focaccia, pesto aioli

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$14.00

grilled chicken breast, applewood-smoked bacon, gruyere, sliced tomato, arugula, toasted focaccia, creamy garlic dressing

8" Pizza

8" Queen of Sandy Springs

8" Queen of Sandy Springs

$10.00

pomodoro, fior di latte mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, fresh herbs

8" Great White Clam

$12.00

a new haven-style white (apizza), clams, cheese blend, romano, Italian sausage, roasted cremini mushrooms, oregano, parsley

8" Not So Mellow

$12.00

mascarpone mushroom cream , fontina, fior di latte, roasted wild mushrooms, rosemary, red onion, goat cheese and truffle fig balsamic

8" Ring of Fire

$12.00

chile oil, cheese blend, chorizo salami, cherry peppers, caramelized onions, roasted cremini mushrooms, cilantro

8" Rob-Bee

$12.00

pomodoro, basil, soppressata, pepperoni, fontina, fior de latte, romano, rosemary oil, datil bee awesome sweet hot honey

8" Mass Pike

8" Mass Pike

$12.00

pink sauce, cheese blend, capicola, italian sausage, roasted cremini mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, parmesan, romano, pesto

8" Paolo's Pollo

8" Paolo's Pollo

$12.00

red sauce, cheese blend, roasted chicken breast, spinach, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, goat cheese, pesto

8" The Cure

8" The Cure

$12.00

red sauce, cheese blend, pepperoni, italian sausage, applewood-smoked bacon, fresh herbs

8" Mom Says, "Eat Your Veggies"

$11.00

red sauce, cheese blend, spinach, roasted red peppers, broccoli, roasted cremini mushrooms, butternut squash

8" Chicken Coupe De Ville

$12.00

bbq sauce, cheddar/fontina, roasted chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, roasted red peppers, red onions, cilantro, side of homemade sweet pickles

8" Fun Guy

8" Fun Guy

$12.00

red sauce, cheese blend, roasted shiitake mushrooms, cremini mushrooms, fresh hon shimeji mushrooms spinach, red onions, romano

8" Simply Red

8" Simply Red

$7.00

red sauce, garlic oil, cheese blend, parmesan, fresh herbs

8" Simply White

$7.00

garlic oil, ricotta, mascarpone, parmesan, romano, cheese blend, garlic, fresh herbs

8" Simply Pink

$7.00

ricotta, mascarpone, red sauce, romano, cheese blend, parsley

8" Simply Pesto

8" Simply Pesto

$7.00

basil, extra virgin olive oil, parmesan, garlic, cheese blend, walnuts

12" Pizza

basil, extra virgin olive oil, parmesan, garlic, cheese blend, walnuts

12" Queen of Sandy Springs

$17.00

pomodoro, fior di latte mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, fresh herbs

12" Great White Clam

$19.00

a new haven-style white (apizza), clams, cheese blend, romano, Italian sausage, roasted cremini mushrooms, oregano, parsley

12" Not So Mellow

$19.00

mascarpone mushroom cream, fontina, fior di latte, roasted wild mushrooms, rosemary, red onion, goat cheese and truffle fig balsamic

12" Ring of Fire

$19.00

chile oil, cheese blend, chorizo salami, cherry peppers, caramelized onions, roasted cremini mushrooms, cilantro

12" Rob-Bee

$19.00

pomodoro, basil, soppressata, pepperoni, fontina, fior de latte, romano, rosemary oil, datil bee awesome sweet hot honey

12" Mass Pike

12" Mass Pike

$19.00

pink sauce, cheese blend, capicola, italian sausage, roasted cremini mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, parmesan, romano, pesto

12" Paolo's Pollo

12" Paolo's Pollo

$19.00

red sauce, cheese blend, roasted chicken breast, spinach, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, goat cheese, pesto

12" The Cure

12" The Cure

$19.00

red sauce, cheese blend, pepperoni, italian sausage, applewood-smoked bacon, fresh herbs

12" Mom Says, "Eat Your Veggies"

$18.00

red sauce, cheese blend, spinach, roasted red peppers, broccoli, roasted cremini mushrooms, butternut squash

12" Chicken Coupe De Ville

$19.00

bbq sauce, cheddar/fontina, roasted chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, roasted red peppers, red onions, cilantro, side of homemade sweet pickles

12" Fun Guy

12" Fun Guy

$19.00

red sauce, cheese blend, roasted shiitake mushrooms, cremini mushrooms, fresh hon shimeji mushrooms spinach, red onions, romano

12" Simply Red

12" Simply Red

$10.00

red sauce, garlic oil, cheese blend, parmesan, fresh herbs

12" Simply White

$10.00

garlic oil, ricotta, mascarpone, parmesan, romano, cheese blend, garlic, fresh herbs

12" Simply Pink

$10.00

ricotta, mascarpone, red sauce, romano, cheese blend, parsley

12" Simply Pesto

$10.00

basil, extra virgin olive oil, parmesan, garlic, cheese blend, pine nuts

Desserts

Cinnamon & Sugar Donuts

$6.00

housemade cinnamon and sugar donuts, salted caramel craze ice cream, raspberry jam, cookie crumbles

"Brookie" Brownie

$7.00

brownie-chocolate chip cookie corkscrews, vanilla bean ice cream, salted caramel and chocolate sauce

Extras

Side Items

Fries • Bread • Broccoli • Meatball

Sauces

N/A Beverages

Abita Root Beer

$4.00

Acqua Panna Still

$4.00

Fountain Drink

$3.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

5992 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Directions

