  • Thos. O’Reilly’s Public House - Sandy Springs
Thos. O’Reilly’s Public House - Sandy Springs

No reviews yet

227 Sandy Springs Pl. #416

Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Popular Items

Fries
Fish & Chips
Pub Wings

Appetizers

Bangers in a Blanket

$13.00

Blackened Shrimp Tostadas

$14.00

Buff Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Hand dipped chicken tenders in your choice of Mild, Medium or Hot Buffalo Sauce

Chicken Nachos

$15.00

Tortilla chips covered with grilled chicken, queso, corn, beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, jalapeños, cilantro sour cream & chipotle sauce.

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$16.00

Chili Nachos

$15.00

Tortilla chips covered with house made chili, queso, corn, beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, jalapeños, cilantro sour cream & chipotle sauce.

Classic Poutine

$7.00

Curry Fries

$4.50

Irish Brown Bread

$4.00

Lollipop Lamb Chops

$15.00

Three lollipop lamb chops, grilled to order & served with house mustard over greens.

Pretzel

$11.50

3 warm pretzels served with jalapeño quest & house mustard.

Pub Wings

$16.00

Jumbo Wings, celery and choice of Medium, Hot, Sirarcha Honey Mustard, or Lemon Pepper with Celery and ranch or bleu cheese.

Reuben Egg Rolls

$12.00

Corned Beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut fried in egg roll wrappers, served with 1000 Is. dressing.

Reuben Nachos

$15.00

Tortilla chips covered in corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, lettuce, pickles, 1000 island & sour cream.

Tenders

$12.00

Hand dipped chicken tenders served with honey mustard.

Tenders & Mac

$13.00

3 house dipped chicken tenders over creamy Mac & Cheese topped with green onion.

Soups & Salads

Blackened Chix Salad

$14.50

Grilled Blackened Chicken, tomatoes, strawberries, peppadew peppers, cashews, strawberry balsamic vinaigrette over fresh spinach.

Chopped Wedge Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, croutons, bacon, red onion, blue cheese dressing.

Grilled Caesar

$12.00

Grilled romaine lettuce, house made croutons, tomatoes, smoked bacon, shaved parmesan, house made caesar dressing.

Bowl White Bean Soup

$8.00

Cup White Bean Soup

$5.50

Sandwiches

Buffalo Wrap

$13.00

Cheese Burger

$14.00

Build your own Cheeseburger

Classic Reuben

$15.00

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island, on marbled rye.

Cod Sandwich

Cod Sandwich

$14.00

Beer battered Atlantic cod, coleslaw, tomato, chef made tartar sauce.

Dos Tac-O's

$12.00

Feta Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled tomato, lemon spinach, pesto aioli, on multi grain bread.

Fr. Tom Burger

$15.00

Ground steak burger, bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles on a parker house roll.

Hamburger

$14.00

Build your own burger.

Lamb Sliders

$14.00

Sloppy Joe

$11.00

Slow Cooked Sloppy Joe, House Slaw, Cheddar Cheese, Pickles, Crisps

The Legit (Roast Beef Sandwich)

$13.00
The Lily

The Lily

$13.00

Grilled cheese with Irish Cheddar, bacon, tomato and served with a side of Tomato Bisque. $1 from the sale of every Lily will be donated to support research in the battle with Pediatric Cancer.

Wee Toastie

Wee Toastie

$13.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast, Irish cheddar, bacon, tomato, honey mustard, on pressed texas toast.

F'ing Ellis

$14.00

Mains

Baked Cod

Baked Cod

$18.00

Oven Baked Atlantic Cod, herbed panko crust, oven roasted potatoes, green beans.

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$17.00

Blackened Chicken strips, creamy house made Alfredo sauce, grilled mushrooms over orcecchiette.

Chicken Curry

$16.00
Corned Beef & Cabbage

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$19.00

House made corned beef, roasted cabbage, potatoes, carrots, & horseradish.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$18.50

Beer battered Atlantic Cod, fries, coleslaw, served with lemon and house made tartar sauce.

Guinness Beef Stew

Guinness Beef Stew

$19.00

Guinness stewed beef, tomatoes, carrots, pearl onions, served over pappardelle pasta.

Honey Lemon Salmon

Honey Lemon Salmon

$19.00

Filet of Salmon, honey lemon thyme sauce, on a bed of sautéed green beans.

Pork Chop

$18.00
Shepherd's Pie

Shepherd's Pie

$18.00

Guinness braised leg of lamb, sautéed vegetables, topped with Mashed potatoes & gravy.

Whiskey Ribeye

$28.00

Sides

Side Curry Sauce

$1.00

Brussel Sprouts

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Mash Pot

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Swt Pot Tots

$4.00

Side Carrots & Parsnips

$4.00

Sd Sauce

$0.50

Bacon Brussels

$6.00Out of stock

Green beans

$5.00

Roasted Potatoes

$5.00

Side Spinach

$4.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Extra Celery

$1.00

Side of Chips

$3.00

Side Poutine

$2.00

Kids' Menu

Kid's CZ Burger

$6.00

Kid's Burger

$6.00

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Kid's Fish & Chips

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Kids dog

$6.00

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Brownie

$8.00

Pudding Bites

$8.00

Ice Cream

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Irish Pub with elevated pub fare, craft cocktails and rooftop dining and drinks.

Website

Location

227 Sandy Springs Pl. #416, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Directions

