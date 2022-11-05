Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Vegan

Local Green Atlanta-JOLO

1,182 Reviews

$$

19 Joseph E Lowery

Atlanta, GA 30314

Order Again

Popular Items

"Salmon Philly Quesadilla" NEW
Combo. (Side + Drink)
Air Fries

GUILTY PLEASURES

Rappers Delight - Salmon Philly

Rappers Delight - Salmon Philly

$15.99

Fresh grilled salmon topped with seasoned grilled peppers, mushrooms and onions covered with melted vegan mozzarella, drizzled with our special tangy "Liquid Gold" sauce served on a toasted brioche roll. (Fries sold separately)

Cauliflower Philly "Rappers Delight"

Cauliflower Philly "Rappers Delight"

$14.99

Roasted cauliflower topped with seasoned grilled peppers, mushrooms and onions covered with melted vegan mozzarella and drizzled with our house-made “Liquid Gold” sauce served on a toasted french baguette roll. (Fries sold separately)

Monsta Shrimp Burger

Monsta Shrimp Burger

$14.99

Pan seared jumbo shrimp, house-made slaw, sliced beefsteak tomato and sriracha mayo. (Fries sold Separately)

"Bubba Sparxx" Pulled BBQ Sandwich

"Bubba Sparxx" Pulled BBQ Sandwich

$13.99

Pulled bbq jack fruit, topped with our house-made vegan slaw, crispy fried onions on a toasted wheat bun.

"Oh Boy" Classic Cheeseburger

"Oh Boy" Classic Cheeseburger

$14.99

4 oz Beyond Beef patty, topped with beefsteak tomato, vegan mayo, vegan melted cheese, gourmet pickles, iceberg lettuce, onions, ketchup & mustard on vegan brioche bun. (Fries Sold Separately)

"Sterling" Salmon Sliders

"Sterling" Salmon Sliders

$14.99

Two 3 oz fresh house-made salmon patties topped with sliced tomato, pickles, red cabbage, cilantro lime drizzle on a toasted brioche roll. (Fries Sold Separately) Contains Gluten

"Urban Legend" Shrimp Philly

"Urban Legend" Shrimp Philly

$17.99

Chopped sautéed shrimp with seasoned grilled peppers, mushrooms ,and onion, melted vegan mozzarella, drizzled with special “Liquid Gold” sauce served on toasted french baguette.

Kids Meal (Vegan Cheese) Nut-Free

Kids Meal (Vegan Cheese) Nut-Free

$7.99

Beyond Beef cheeseburger with pickles, ketchup, mustard, and lettuce served with air fried rosemary fries. (Contains No Nuts)

NO REGRET SIDES

No regret combo (Green Side & Drink)

$7.99
"Bell Bottoms" Roasted Brocolli

"Bell Bottoms" Roasted Brocolli

$5.99
"Lil babies" Sauteed Brussels Sprouts

"Lil babies" Sauteed Brussels Sprouts

$5.99

Kale salad (sundries tomatoes)

$5.99
Quinoa tri pepper Medley (Healthy Grain)

Quinoa tri pepper Medley (Healthy Grain)

$5.99
Slaw of Brussels (Vegan)

Slaw of Brussels (Vegan)

$5.99

Sauteed brussels sprouts 1/2 cut with house seasoning.

NO REGRETS

Best selling "Rappers Delight" Salmon Philly made as a quesadilla. Same Amazing taste, Less carbs. NO REGRETS
"Salmon Philly Quesadilla" NEW

"Salmon Philly Quesadilla" NEW

$15.99

Best selling “Rappers Delight” Salmon philly made as a quesadilla. Same Amazing taste, Less carbs. NO REGRETS

"Badu" Kale/quinoa wrap

"Badu" Kale/quinoa wrap

$12.99

Vegan. Spinach tortilla wrap filled with kale, quinoa blend, red onions, tomatoes, nutritional yeast, and locally sourced kale dressing. [ Add fresh Salmon or Tuna. Perfect with side of Locally owned Symphony chips]

"Notorious" Salmon Tacos (3) no substitutions

"Notorious" Salmon Tacos (3) no substitutions

$12.99

Pan-seared Salmon, broccoli slaw, diced tomatoes, avocado, red cabbage garnish and sriracha mayo drizzle

"Notorious" Shrimp Tacos (3) no substitutions

"Notorious" Shrimp Tacos (3) no substitutions

$13.99

Diced Sautéed shrimp, broccoli slaw, diced tomatoes, avocado, red cabbage garnish and sriracha mayo drizzle

"3 Stack" Cauliflower Taco (Vegan)

"3 Stack" Cauliflower Taco (Vegan)

$12.99

Vegan. Roasted cauliflower, grilled peppers, onions, diced tomatoes, avocado, red cabbage garnish with cilantro-lime sauce and Sriracha-mayo drizzle.

Power Kale Salad

Power Kale Salad

$12.99

Vegan. Kale tossed in locally sourced, signature kale dressing, sliced cucumber, julienne tri-colored peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes & sundried tomatoes.

GUILTY PLEASURE SIDES

Combo. (Side + Drink)

Combo. (Side + Drink)

$7.99

Includes: Your choice of fries and 16 oz Fresh Lemonade w/purchase of an entree.

Air Fries

Air Fries

$4.99
"Dumbo" Mexican Street Corn

"Dumbo" Mexican Street Corn

$5.99

Vegetarian. Elote corn on the cob, vegan lime mayo, Grated Parmesan cheese and Mexican lime seasoning vegan mayo upon request.

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Rosemary Fries

$4.99

Extra Sauce

$1.00

BEVERAGES

"Green - Hito" Lemonade

"Green - Hito" Lemonade

$4.99

Cucumber and cilantro infused lemonade with organic sugar.

"Kingston" Lemonade

"Kingston" Lemonade

$4.99

Mango-pineapple infused lemonade with organic sugar.

"Lizzo" Lemonade

"Lizzo" Lemonade

$4.99

Strawberry-mint infused lemonade with organic sugar.

"Alkaline Life" bottle water

$2.99
"Halftime" 1/2 gallon size Lemonade

"Halftime" 1/2 gallon size Lemonade

$9.99
Cell Therapy Smoothie

Cell Therapy Smoothie

$8.99
Kryptonite Smoothie

Kryptonite Smoothie

$8.99

Vegan. Kale, spinach, banana, mango, coconut water, with chia seeds.

Gallon Lemonade

$16.99Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 5:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

19 Joseph E Lowery, Atlanta, GA 30314

Directions

Gallery
Local Green Atlanta image
Local Green Atlanta image
Local Green Atlanta image

