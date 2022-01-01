Main picView gallery

The Corner Grille Upper Westside

2341 Marietta Boulevard Northwest

Atlanta, GA 30318

Fried Catfish Po-Boy
Kale & Artichoke Dip
Cajun Chicken Sandwich

Starters

Beignets

$5.00+

Fried Brussels Sprout

$8.00

Flash fried served with side of lemon aioli

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Cornmeal battered tossed in Ponzu Sauce

Gumbo

$12.00

Shrimp, Andouille Sausage & Chicken with rice

Kale & Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Asiago cream cheese blend served with house made Cajun Tortilla Chips

Shrimp & Corn Fritters

$9.00

Hushpuppy-like with corn and chopped shrimp in the batter; 5 to an order

Salads

Bleu Byrd

$18.00

Mixed Greens, Blackened Chicken, Fresh Fruit, Nuts, Craisins, Bleu cheese Crumbles & Bleu Cheese Vinaigrette on the side

Grilled Salmon Salad

$19.00

Fresh Spinach, Cabbage and Mint blend topped with mandarin oranges, thinly sliced red onions and Norwegian Salmon; Chef's (Blood Orange Vinaigrette) Dressing on the side

Kale & Beet Salad

$18.00

Kale, Beets, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Pecans, Red Onions, Corn, Red Peppers & Chef's (Blood Orange Vinaigrette) Dressing on the side

Shrimp Cobb

$17.00

Mixed Greens, Grilled Shrimp, Bacon, Avocado, Corn & Tomatoes with Jalapeno Ranch on the side

Side Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, house-made croutons, shaved parmesan cheese and house made caesar dressing on the side

Side House Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese, house-made croutons with choice of dressing on the side

Sandwiches/Burgers

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Boneless Chicken Breast (Blackened or Fried), Pepperjack Cheese, Red Onions, Coleslaw & Remoulade Sauce on toasted Brioche bun

Cheeseburger

$17.00

Ground beef patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle , onion, cheddar, mayo & mustard on toasted Brioche bun

Fried Catfish Po-Boy

$17.00

Cajun cornmeal battered catfish filet, lettuce, tomato and Remoulade sauce on toasted French bread

Salmon Club

$21.00

Blackened Norwegian Salmon, Spinach, Tomato, Applewood Bacon & Remoulade Sauce of French Ciabatta

Veggie Burger

$18.00

BBB house-made patty (Beets, Black Beans, Brown Rice) dressed with fresh spinach, Swiss, tomato, red onion and side of steak sauce

Entrees

Shrimp & Grits

$23.00

Sauteed Shrimp, Onions & Andouille Sausage over Grits with house-made Parmesan Cream Sauce; side of garlic toast

Grouper

$26.00

Grilled filet over roasted root vegetables topped with house-made Chimichurri Sauce

Catfish & Shrimp

$21.00

Cajun Cornmeal battered & Fried Catfish filet and 5 shrimp

Blackened Pork Chop

$26.00

Bone-In Center-Cut chop cooked to preferred temperature served with garlic parmesan mash and Mushroom Thyme Sauce

Cajun Seafood Pasta

$28.00

Shrimp, Crawfish Tailmeat, Andouille Sausage, Garlic, Onions & Penne Pasta in Parmesan Cajun Cream Sauce; side of garlic toast

New York Strip

$36.00

12-14oz. Hand Cut Steak served with French Fries and House-made Steak sauce

Lemon Pepper Chicken & Broccoli

$21.00

Bone-less, skinless, lemon pepper seasoned chicken breast served with garlic parmesan mashed potatoes, broccoli and lemon caper cream sauce

Salmon Opelousas

$27.00

Blackened Norwegian Salmon topped with Crawfish & Mushroom Opelousas sauce

Sides

Chargrilled Broccoli

$7.00

Blanched then Chargrilled

Coleslaw

$7.00

Fries

$7.00

Garlic Parmesan Mash

$7.00

Jasmine Rice

$7.00

Sautéed Kale & Garlic

$7.00

with sauteed onions

Desserts

Corner Square

$7.00

Our bi-layered version of cheesecake. Thick buttery crust has pecans; cream cheese top layer dusted with powder sugar, served slightly warm with rasperry syrup

Beignets

$5.00+

Extras

a la carte Garlic Toast (2 pieces)

$5.00

Add 5 Blackened Shrimp

$10.00

Features

CrabCake Sandwich

$21.00

Maryland-style CrabCake on a toasted Brioche bun with aioli, tender greens, tomato and coleslaw served with one side item of choice.

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Creme Soda

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Bottled Water

San Pellegrino Sparkling

$3.00

Aqua Panna Spring

$3.00

Honest Organic Tea

Peach Oolong

$5.00

16 ounce bottle

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Traditional American fare with Cajun Influences.

Website

Location

2341 Marietta Boulevard Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

