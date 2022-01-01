Shrimp tempura rolls in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve shrimp tempura rolls
Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta
1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$12.00
inside: shrimp tempura, crabstick, cucumber, and avocado outside: masago caviar
Flying Fish Sushi & Hand Rolls
1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW Suite 130, Atlanta
|SHRIMP TEMPURA HAND ROLL
|$5.50
26 Thai Sushi & Bar
705 Town Blvd NE, Q330, Atlanta
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$12.00
Shrimp, tempura, avocado, eel sauce
SriThai - Atlantic Station
1380 Atlantic Station #14275, Atlanta
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$13.00
Shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado and masago. Raw/undercooked.
SUSHI
Nagomiya
1010 West Peachtree St NW Suite 400, Atlanta
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$8.75