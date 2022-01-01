Mahi mahi in Atlanta

Go
Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Mahi Sandwich image

SANDWICHES

Volare Bistro

603 N Central Ave, Hapeville

Avg 4.6 (727 reviews)
Takeout
Mahi Sandwich$16.00
Grilled or blackened mahi mahi, caper remoulade, tomatoes, onions, gourmet greens.
More about Volare Bistro
Buena Vida Tapas & Sol image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Buena Vida Tapas & Sol

385 N Angier Ave NE suite 100, Atlanta

Avg 5 (70 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Manchego Sliders$9.50
Spanish-style grass-fed ground beef, kings hawaiian, manchego, pickled vegetables, garlic aioli.
Patatas Bravas$8.00
Chunky, twice-fried potatoes, bravas sauce, garlic aioli.
Churros$6.00
Fried crispy and dusted with cinnamon sugar. Served with chocolate dipping sauce.
More about Buena Vida Tapas & Sol
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Takorea

4474 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody

Avg 4.5 (1453 reviews)
Takeout
Mahi Mahi Tako$4.25
Panko crusted Mahi Mahi, topped with our hoisin tartar sauce, gochujang sauce and tako salad
More about Takorea
SweetWater Brewery - Atlanta image

 

SweetWater Brewery - Atlanta

195 Ottley Drive Northeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wings
8 smoked and then fried up crispy wings. Served with carrots, your choice of sauce, and your choice of ranch or blue cheese
Meat Locker Burger$14.00
Double patty burger with grilled onion, bacon, American cheese, lettuce & tomato served with fries
Big Kahuna Mahi Sandwich$14.00
Grilled Mahi, Cajun aioli, Lettuce, tomato, served with Fries
More about SweetWater Brewery - Atlanta

Browse other tasty dishes in Atlanta

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Walnut Salad

Karaage

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chicken Salad

Pad See

Shrimp Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Atlanta to explore

Buckhead

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Old Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Westside / Home Park

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Inman Park

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Poncey-Highland

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

East Atlanta Village

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Atlanta to explore

Decatur

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Forest Park

No reviews yet

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston