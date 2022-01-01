Mahi mahi in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve mahi mahi
SANDWICHES
Volare Bistro
603 N Central Ave, Hapeville
|Mahi Sandwich
|$16.00
Grilled or blackened mahi mahi, caper remoulade, tomatoes, onions, gourmet greens.
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Buena Vida Tapas & Sol
385 N Angier Ave NE suite 100, Atlanta
|Manchego Sliders
|$9.50
Spanish-style grass-fed ground beef, kings hawaiian, manchego, pickled vegetables, garlic aioli.
|Patatas Bravas
|$8.00
Chunky, twice-fried potatoes, bravas sauce, garlic aioli.
|Churros
|$6.00
Fried crispy and dusted with cinnamon sugar. Served with chocolate dipping sauce.
FRENCH FRIES
Takorea
4474 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody
|Mahi Mahi Tako
|$4.25
Panko crusted Mahi Mahi, topped with our hoisin tartar sauce, gochujang sauce and tako salad
SweetWater Brewery - Atlanta
195 Ottley Drive Northeast, Atlanta
|Wings
8 smoked and then fried up crispy wings. Served with carrots, your choice of sauce, and your choice of ranch or blue cheese
|Meat Locker Burger
|$14.00
Double patty burger with grilled onion, bacon, American cheese, lettuce & tomato served with fries
|Big Kahuna Mahi Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled Mahi, Cajun aioli, Lettuce, tomato, served with Fries