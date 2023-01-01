Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian sandwiches in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve italian sandwiches

Windy City Grill Gang - Your Favorite BBQ Joint!!!

3762 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Italian Beef Sandwich$10.00
Our Famous Italian Beef Sandwich is made from Vienna Slow Roasted Beef Sliced and Stuffed into a Fresh Hoagie Roll. Many Like to have it "Dipped". That would be the Whole Sandwich "Dipped" in our Special Beef Gravy. Also Comes Topped with Mixed Sweet Peppers and Hot Giardiniera.
More about Windy City Grill Gang - Your Favorite BBQ Joint!!!
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoners Pizza Joint - Atlanta Downtown

120 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (507 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Steak Sandwich$10.98
Steak topped with onions, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese. Served with chips or breadsticks.
More about Stoners Pizza Joint - Atlanta Downtown
Grant Park Market - 519 Memorial Drive Southeast

519 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta

TakeoutDelivery
Italian Pancetta Sandwich$14.99
Crispy fried pancetta, tomato, mozzarella, pesto/ gardinera, arugula on midnight bread
More about Grant Park Market - 519 Memorial Drive Southeast

