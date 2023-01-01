Italian sandwiches in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve italian sandwiches
More about Windy City Grill Gang - Your Favorite BBQ Joint!!!
Windy City Grill Gang - Your Favorite BBQ Joint!!!
3762 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta
|Italian Beef Sandwich
|$10.00
Our Famous Italian Beef Sandwich is made from Vienna Slow Roasted Beef Sliced and Stuffed into a Fresh Hoagie Roll. Many Like to have it "Dipped". That would be the Whole Sandwich "Dipped" in our Special Beef Gravy. Also Comes Topped with Mixed Sweet Peppers and Hot Giardiniera.
More about Stoners Pizza Joint - Atlanta Downtown
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoners Pizza Joint - Atlanta Downtown
120 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta
|Italian Steak Sandwich
|$10.98
Steak topped with onions, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese. Served with chips or breadsticks.