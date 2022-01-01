Bulgogi in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve bulgogi
More about Krave
Krave
1170 Collier Rd NW #B, Atlanta
|Bulgogi Platter
|$13.50
“Fire Meat” - Sliced ribeye in house soy sauce.
All platters come with daily Banchans (sides)
|Chicken Bulgogi Platter
|$12.50
Chicken marinated in house sauce.
|Chicken Bulgogi Bowl
|$9.00
More about Takorea
FRENCH FRIES
Takorea
4474 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody
|Bulgogi Beef Tako
|$4.25
Sweet soy sauce marinated beef strips, topped with spicy gochujang sauce and tako salad
More about Sweet Auburn BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Sweet Auburn BBQ
656 North Highland Avenue NE, Atlanta
|Bulgogi Salad
|$15.00
Please Indicate 1 Salad Dressing Option. Korean Steak, Napa, Baby Greens, Red Onion, Cucumber, Red Bell Pepper, Wonton Strips, Scallions, and Peanuts. ***Default Dressing is Sesame Dressing which Contains Peanuts***