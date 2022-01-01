Bulgogi in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants that serve bulgogi

Consumer pic

 

Krave

1170 Collier Rd NW #B, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bulgogi Platter$13.50
“Fire Meat” - Sliced ribeye in house soy sauce.
All platters come with daily Banchans (sides)
Chicken Bulgogi Platter$12.50
Chicken marinated in house sauce.
All platters come with daily Banchans (sides)
Chicken Bulgogi Bowl$9.00
More about Krave
Bulgogi Beef Tako image

FRENCH FRIES

Takorea

4474 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody

Avg 4.5 (1453 reviews)
Takeout
Bulgogi Beef Tako$4.25
Sweet soy sauce marinated beef strips, topped with spicy gochujang sauce and tako salad
More about Takorea
Sweet Auburn BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Sweet Auburn BBQ

656 North Highland Avenue NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (767 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bulgogi Salad$15.00
Please Indicate 1 Salad Dressing Option. Korean Steak, Napa, Baby Greens, Red Onion, Cucumber, Red Bell Pepper, Wonton Strips, Scallions, and Peanuts. ***Default Dressing is Sesame Dressing which Contains Peanuts***
More about Sweet Auburn BBQ

