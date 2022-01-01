Club sandwiches in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve club sandwiches
More about Cross Creek Cafe
Cross Creek Cafe
1221 Cross Crk Pkwy, Atlanta
|Club Sandwich
|$11.99
Oven roasted turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss, cheddar, lettuce and tomatoes. Served with one side
More about Cafe at Pharr
Cafe at Pharr
5952 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs
|Club Sandwich
|$11.99
tukey, ham, bacon, american, swiss with lettuce, tomato, mustard, and mayo on your choice of bread
More about Cafe At Pharr Vinings
Cafe At Pharr Vinings
4300 Paces Ferry Rd SE Unit 244, Atlanta
|Club Sandwich
|$13.99
Smoked turkey, honey ham, applewood bacon, american and swiss cheese, mustard and mayo on your choice of bread.
|New Club Sandwich
|$13.99
Roast beef, honey ham, applewood bacon, american and swiss cheese, mustard and mayo on your choice of bread.
More about Hearth Pizza Tavern
PIZZA
Hearth Pizza Tavern
5992 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs
|Chicken Club Sandwich
|$13.00
More about Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen
Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen
3205 Cumberland Blvd SE, Atlanta
|GE's Club Sandwich and Steak Fries
|$16.50
Turkey, ham, bacon, american cheese, swiss cheese, mixed greens, tomato and GE’s special sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with steak fries.
More about Galla's Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Galla's Pizza
4849 Peachtree Road, Chamblee
|Club Sandwich
|$8.99
More about Oy! Cumberland
Oy! Cumberland
2355 CUMBERLAND PARKWAY SE, ATLANTA
|Turkey Club Sandwich
|$10.99
Turkey Club
More about Whitehall Tavern
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Whitehall Tavern
2391 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta
|CLUB SANDWICH
|$10.95
Cure 81 ham, smoked turkey, Applewood smoked bacon, boston bibb lettuce, vine ripe tomato, and basil pesto aioli served as a double decker sandwich on texas toast.