Club sandwiches in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve club sandwiches

Item pic

 

Cross Creek Cafe

1221 Cross Crk Pkwy, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Club Sandwich$11.99
Oven roasted turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss, cheddar, lettuce and tomatoes. Served with one side
More about Cross Creek Cafe
Item pic

 

Cafe at Pharr

5952 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Club Sandwich$11.99
tukey, ham, bacon, american, swiss with lettuce, tomato, mustard, and mayo on your choice of bread
More about Cafe at Pharr
Item pic

 

Cafe At Pharr Vinings

4300 Paces Ferry Rd SE Unit 244, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Club Sandwich$13.99
Smoked turkey, honey ham, applewood bacon, american and swiss cheese, mustard and mayo on your choice of bread.
New Club Sandwich$13.99
Roast beef, honey ham, applewood bacon, american and swiss cheese, mustard and mayo on your choice of bread.
More about Cafe At Pharr Vinings
Hearth Pizza Tavern image

PIZZA

Hearth Pizza Tavern

5992 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs

Avg 4.3 (838 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Club Sandwich$13.00
More about Hearth Pizza Tavern
Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen image

 

Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen

3205 Cumberland Blvd SE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GE's Club Sandwich and Steak Fries$16.50
Turkey, ham, bacon, american cheese, swiss cheese, mixed greens, tomato and GE’s special sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with steak fries.
More about Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen
Galla's Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Galla's Pizza

4849 Peachtree Road, Chamblee

Avg 4.1 (474 reviews)
Takeout
Club Sandwich$8.99
More about Galla's Pizza
Oy! Cumberland image

 

Oy! Cumberland

2355 CUMBERLAND PARKWAY SE, ATLANTA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Club Sandwich$10.99
Turkey Club
More about Oy! Cumberland
Whitehall Tavern image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Whitehall Tavern

2391 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (893 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CLUB SANDWICH$10.95
Cure 81 ham, smoked turkey, Applewood smoked bacon, boston bibb lettuce, vine ripe tomato, and basil pesto aioli served as a double decker sandwich on texas toast.
More about Whitehall Tavern

