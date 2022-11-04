Takorea
1,453 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Takorea brings together the best of Korean and Mexican street food for a global experience in your back yard.
Location
4474 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody, GA 30338
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Yebisuya - 6035 Peachtree Rd #A-105
No Reviews
6035 Peachtree Rd #A-105 Atlanta, GA 30360
View restaurant
Big Dave's Cheesesteaks- Peachtree - 6035 Peachtree Rd Suite C-107
No Reviews
6035 Peachtree Rd Suite C-107 Doraville, GA 30360
View restaurant
Alon's Bakery and Market - Dunwoody
4.3 • 1,385
4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd Atlanta, GA 30346
View restaurant
The Brass Tap - Atlanta GA (Permiter Center)
4.4 • 345
4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road Atlanta, GA 30346
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Dunwoody
Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant