Takorea

1,453 Reviews

$

4474 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd

Dunwoody, GA 30338

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Tako Plate.
Bowl Meal
Bibim Bop

Tako Tacos

Tacos - we call them Takos since each has a unique Korean flavor packed in side. You can order solo or with a combo plate in our entree menu.

Special - Gyro Tako

$4.95

Gyro meat topped with Cholula Tzatziki sauce, sliced cucumbers and tomatoes, tako salad and shredded cheese

Bulgogi Beef Tako

Bulgogi Beef Tako

$4.95

Sweet soy sauce marinated beef strips, topped with spicy gochujang sauce and tako salad

KFC Tako

KFC Tako

$4.95

Korean Fried Chicken chunks, topped with chipotle aoili, jack cheese and tako salad

Sticky Chicky Tako

Sticky Chicky Tako

$4.95

Crispy chicken tossed in our apricot glaze, red onions and jalapeños, topped with tako salad

Crispy Shrimp Tako

Crispy Shrimp Tako

$4.95

Crispy shrimp, topped with our hoisin tartar sauce and pineapple corn salsa

Avocado Tako

Avocado Tako

$4.95

Tempura fried avocado slices, topped with our chipotle aioli, jack cheese and pineapple corn salsa

Grilled Chicken Tako

Grilled Chicken Tako

$4.95

"Dakgogi" - marinated, grilled chicken, topped with gochujang sauce and tako salad - this one is a little spicy

Spicy Pulled Pork Tako

Spicy Pulled Pork Tako

$4.95

"Daejigogi" - Korean BBQ pulled pork, mixed with and topped with gochujang sauce and topped with tako. Spicy (even with sauce on the side)

Mahi Mahi Tako

Mahi Mahi Tako

$4.95

Panko crusted Mahi Mahi, topped with our hoisin tartar sauce, gochujang sauce and tako salad

Crispy Tofu Tako

Crispy Tofu Tako

$4.95

Crispy tofu topped with gochujang sauce and tako salad

Stir Fry Veggie Tako

$4.95

Spinach, mung beans, zucchini, button mushrooms sautéed and topped with gochujang sauce and tako salad

Meals - Entree and side

Tako and Burrito plates come with choice of Fries, Chips & Queso, Beans or Rice
Tako Plate.

Tako Plate.

$13.00

Two takos and your choice of side, Fries, Chips & Queso, Rice, Beans or 50/50 Rice and Beans

Burrito Plate

Burrito Plate

$13.00

Overstuffed Burrito with Kimchi Fried Rice, salad, and your favorite protein, choice of a side of fries, chips&queso, rice, beans or 50/50 rice and beans

Bowl Meal

Bowl Meal

$13.00

A Burrito in a bowl, choose your base of rice or salad, add your favorite protein, choice of a side of fries, chips&queso, rice, beans or 50/50 rice and beans

Tako Nite Family Pack

Tako Nite Family Pack

$60.00

Take home the party with this ready to eat, make your own tako kit. Comes with choice of two meats and two sides. Feeds 4-6 people.

Bops, Quesadillas & Specialties

Our unique items featured on Food Network and DDD
Bibim Bop

Bibim Bop

$14.00

Traditional Korean Meal. Choice of rice or salad, topped with chilled seasoned veggies (spinach, mung beans, mushrooms, zucchini), your choice of protein and a fried egg.

Loaded Bulgogi Fries

$14.00

An instant classic, featured on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. A basket of our fries, topped with bulgogi (soy sesame marinated beef) and Kimchi, covered in queso and topped w/ a fried egg.

Gogi Nachos

Gogi Nachos

$14.00

A mound of tortilla chips with your choice of protein, covered in queso and topped with tako salad, jalapeños served with sour cream and gochujang sauce

Pollo Doble Quesadilla

Pollo Doble Quesadilla

$14.00

Two fried eggs, fried chicken, caramelized onion, jack cheese melted together and served with sour cream and salsa verde

Quesadilla

$12.00

Choice of Beef or Chicken, jack cheese, kimchi all melted together and served with sour cream and salsa verde.

Street Snacks

Great for sharing, try a basket of fries, dumplings or chips and queso
Basket Sesame Fries

Basket Sesame Fries

$6.50

Our world famous sesame fries, sweet, salty and add a little spicy w/ our chipotle ketchup.

Side Sesame Fries

$4.00
Dumplings

Dumplings

$7.00

Crispy fried, pork, soy dipping sauce, 6 per order

Basket Chips & Queso

$7.00

Side Chips & Queso

$4.00

Side Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Sides

Looking for a little extra, add beans, rice, kimchi to your meal

Side Sesame Fries

$4.00

Side Chips & Queso

$4.00

White Rice

$4.00

Brown Rice

$4.00
Kimchi Fried Rice

Kimchi Fried Rice

$4.00

Rice cooked with our spicy gochujang (red pepper sacue), house made kimchi and sesame oil.

Black Beans

Black Beans

$4.00

Seasoned black beans

50/50 Rice & Beans

$4.00

Kimchi Napa

$4.00

Kimchi Cucumber

$4.00
Gochujang Sauce - Jar

Gochujang Sauce - Jar

$8.00

Add some spice to your cooking with a jar of our house made Gochujang (red pepper) sauce.

Kimchi Napa - Jar

Kimchi Napa - Jar

$10.00

Classic Korean condiment. Add to any recipe to add a pop of flavor. Try on grilled cheese, rice, scrambled eggs, whatever you need a little zing in, we gotcha.

Kimchi Cucumber - Jar

$10.00

Sauce Jar

$8.00

Kids (12 & Under)

Right sized portions for your growing adventurer.

Chicks N Bites

$7.00

Crispy white meat nuggets, choice of fries/rice/beans

Kids Bop

$7.00

Rice, fried egg and soy sauce. Add protein of choice for upcharge

Cheese a Dilla

$7.00

The classic, tortilla w/ melted jack cheese. Choice of side. Feeling adventurous, add a protein of your choice.

Treats

Something sweet to top off a great meal.
Nutella Banana Quesadilla

Nutella Banana Quesadilla

$5.00

Banana and nutella, nestled between a tortilla and melted together. Covered with cinnamon sugar.

Red Bean Brownie

Red Bean Brownie

$3.50

Moist dark chocolate brownie with chocolate chips and korean sweet red beans. Add a little protein to your dessert. Super gooey, super good.

Green Tea

$4.00

Green Tea Push Pop

Butterscotch Pecan

$4.00Out of stock

Butterscotch Pecan Push Pop

Vanilla

$4.00

Vanilla Push Pop

Pistachio

$4.00Out of stock

Pistachio Push Pop

Coffee

$4.00

Coffee Flavor Push Pop

Chocolate

$4.00

Rich Chocolate Push Pop

Lemon

$4.00

Refreshing Lemon Push Pop

Lime

$4.00

Refreshing Lime Push Pop

Chonky Boi

$4.00

Porter Beer Flavored Push Pop (non alcoholic)

Brownie Batter Chunk

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate with brownie pieces in a push pop

Drinks (NA)

Jarritos

$3.50

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Pibb

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Juice

$1.50

Milk Box

$1.50

Bottle of Water

$2.50

Water

Adult Beverages TO GO

The City of Dunwoody has now authorized us to sell can and bottle beer and wine to go.
Margarita 16 oz Tall Boy

Margarita 16 oz Tall Boy

$11.00

16oz Margarita to go. Our house Margarita, sealed and ready to drink, just pour over ice and enjoy. Two servings per bottle. Must be 21 or older!!

Soju Lemonade 16 oz Tall Boy

$11.00

Lemonade spiked with Soju (korean rice wine), packed up and ready to go. 16oz of refreshment, makes two servings. Must be 21 or older.

Scofflaw Basement IPA - Can

Scofflaw Basement IPA - Can

$5.00

Outstanding Atlanta IPA

Sweetwater 420 - Can

Sweetwater 420 - Can

$5.00

Local Atlanta IPA known around the world for it's great taste.

Tecate Original - Can

Tecate Original - Can

$4.00

Classic Mexican Beer

Hite - Extra Cold - Can

Hite - Extra Cold - Can

$4.00

Pale Lager from Korea

Bud Light Seltzer - Can

Bud Light Seltzer - Can

$5.00

The King of Seltzer.

Corona - Bottle

$5.00

Really, it's fine. Good beer, bad luck with the name. Still drinks well.

Corona Light - Bottle

$5.00

Crisp, light, non-infectious.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Takorea brings together the best of Korean and Mexican street food for a global experience in your back yard.

Website

Location

4474 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Directions

