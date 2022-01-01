Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoners Pizza Joint
120 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Smoked Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce then topped with melted Mozzarella, lettuce and tomato. Served with chips or breadsticks.
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Galla's Pizza
4849 Peachtree Road, Chamblee
|Chicken Finger Sandwich (Buffalo)
|$8.99
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bench Warmers Sports Grill
2775 Clairmont Rd, Atlanta
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
A huge buffalo chicken breast on a brioche bun
with lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch dressing.
(Feel free to “wrap it” with bleu cheese crumbles)
Parkside Kitchen & Cocktails
1039 Grant St, Atlanta
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich and Fries
|$16.95
Fried Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with blue crumbles, lettuce, tomato and pickles on a Kaiser bun. Served with shoestring French Fries.
Loaded Fries for additional $3.00