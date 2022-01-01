Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
  • Atlanta
  • Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Atlanta restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoners Pizza Joint

120 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (507 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Smoked Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce then topped with melted Mozzarella, lettuce and tomato. Served with chips or breadsticks.
More about Stoners Pizza Joint
Galla's Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Galla's Pizza

4849 Peachtree Road, Chamblee

Avg 4.1 (474 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Finger Sandwich (Buffalo)$8.99
More about Galla's Pizza
d7c2e639-a1fc-4a91-b9a6-c028b6f9ecea image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bench Warmers Sports Grill

2775 Clairmont Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.2 (1703 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.99
A huge buffalo chicken breast on a brioche bun
with lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch dressing.
(Feel free to “wrap it” with bleu cheese crumbles)
More about Bench Warmers Sports Grill
Parkside Kitchen & Cocktails image

 

Parkside Kitchen & Cocktails

1039 Grant St, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich and Fries$16.95
Fried Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with blue crumbles, lettuce, tomato and pickles on a Kaiser bun. Served with shoestring French Fries.
Loaded Fries for additional $3.00
More about Parkside Kitchen & Cocktails

