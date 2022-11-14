Restaurant info

Industry Tavern isn’t your typical neighborhood bar. Located in the heart of Buckhead between Lenox Mall and Buckhead Atlanta at the Terminus building, we bring a casual, one-of a kind neighborhood eatery and bar for locals and visitors. We serve upscale tavern fare, such as lobster nachos and the kitchen prepares each menu item on premises and from scratch seven days a week. Industry Tavern also offers the best pizza in Buckhead – like our award-winning victory pizza. We keep our bar fully stocked – our drink menu features craft cocktails such as our bestselling Moscow Mule and pisco sour, a wide beer selection and competitively priced wines.

