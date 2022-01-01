Toast On Lenox imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Toast On Lenox

No reviews yet

2770 Lenox Road NE

Atlanta, GA 30324

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken and Cinnabon Waffles
Lenox Road Breakfast
Mississippi Fried Catfish and Grits

Appetizers

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$16.00

Crispy chickpeas, shaved red onion, shaved radish

Crispy Brussels Sprout

$10.00

Lemon crema, local honey. This item is fried using peanut oil.

Crispy Southern Fried Chicken Salad

$22.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, red onions, oven dried tomato, shredded carrots, hard boiled eggs, avocado, buttermilk ranch. The chicken on the salad is fried using peanut oil.

Kale Caesar Salad

$14.00

Kale, romaine, rustic croutons, parmesan crisps, parmigiano reggiano

Gumbo App

$14.00

Mains

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$14.00

Banana, strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, vanilla granola, coconut gravel, local honey

Apple Crisp French Toast

Apple Crisp French Toast

$16.00

Apple cobbler, apples, rum sauce, caramel

Banana's Foster French Toast

Banana's Foster French Toast

$16.00

Bananas foster, caramel rum sauce, charred banana, 100 maple syrup, powdered sugar

Beef Short Rib Breakfast Skillet

Beef Short Rib Breakfast Skillet

$25.00

Eggs any style, roasted potatoes, mixed pepper, cheddar cheese, red onion confit, scallion, chive, horseradish aioli

The Corner Store Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

Fried eggs, cheese and your choice of chicken sausage, bacon, turkey bacon or beef sausage, side of geechee boy grits, breakfast sauce (ketchup and mayo)

Chicken and Cinnabon Waffles

Chicken and Cinnabon Waffles

$18.00

Vanilla creme, caramel rum sauce. Chicken is fried using peanut oil.

Cookies & Cream French Toast

Cookies & Cream French Toast

$16.00

Oreo crumble with sweet cream glaze

Mississippi Fried Catfish and Grits

$20.00

Cajun crawfish sauce. Catfish is fried using peanut oil.

Fruity Pebble French Toast

Fruity Pebble French Toast

$16.00
Georgia Honey Hot Fried Chicken

Georgia Honey Hot Fried Chicken

$26.00

Airline chicken breast or Mississippi catfish, braised collards, yams. Chicken is fried using peanut oil

Lenox Road Breakfast

Lenox Road Breakfast

$14.00

Eggs any style, choice of two sides; grits, home fries, applewood bacon, chicken sausage, veggie sausage, or turkey bacon

Lobster and Sweet Potato Praline Waffle

Lobster and Sweet Potato Praline Waffle

$46.00

Sweet potato waffle with a pecan praline sauce, vanilla glaze. Lobster is fried in peanut oil.

Plain French Toast

Plain French Toast

$16.00
Strawberry Shortcake French Toast

Strawberry Shortcake French Toast

$18.00

Strawberry crumble, vanilla glaze, strawberry sauce

Shrimp and Grits

Shrimp and Grits

$22.00

Southern pimento cheese, geechee boy grits, creole sauce, chicken sausage, diced tomatoes, green onion confetti

Salmon Cakes

Salmon Cakes

$22.00

Spicy aioli, smoked pimento cheese, geechee boy grits, eggs any style, pickled red onion, arugula salad

Smoked Salmon Bagel

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$16.00

Wild caught smoked salmon, lemon dill cream cheese, crispy capers, pickled red onion

Crab Cake Benedict

$27.00Out of stock

Poached eggs, crab cakes, hollandaise

Sides

Pimento Cheese Geechee Boy Grits

$5.00

Home Fries

$6.00

Smoked Applewood Bacon

$6.00

Turkey Bacon

$5.00

Chicken Sausage

$5.00

Veggie Sausage

$5.00

Honey Butter Biscuits

$6.00

Biscuits and Chicken Gravy Sauce

$8.00Out of stock

Smoked Gouda Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Simply Cranberry Juice

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.00

Natalie's fresh squeezed orange juice

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Dole Pineapple Juice

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00Out of stock

Natalie's fresh squeezed grapefruit juice

Ginger Shot

$5.00

Housemade ginger shot

Turmeric Shot

$5.00

Housemade turmeric shot

Rose Shot

$5.00

Housemade rose shot

Green Shot

$5.00

Housemade green shot

Wellness Flight

$18.00

A flight of housemade shots - green shot, turmeric shot, ginger shot, and rose shot

Lemonade

$5.00

Housemade lemonade

Blueberry Lemonade

$5.00

Housemade blueberry lemonade

Pineapple Lemonade

$5.00

Housemade pineapple lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Housemade strawberry lemonade

Pellegrino

$8.00

San Pellegrino sparkling water

Alkaline Water

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.50

Apple Juice

$5.00

Mott's apple juice

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Housemade Arnold Palmer

Green Juice

$9.00

Fresh green juice with kale, apple, celery, spinach, and lemon

Turmeric Drink

$9.00

Fresh turmeric and orange juice

Rose Berry Juice

$9.00

Blackberry, strawberry, blueberry, and apple juice

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Busy Bee Ginger Beer

NOLA Cold Brew Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Milk

$5.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2770 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30324

Directions

Toast On Lenox image

Map
