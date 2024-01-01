Crispy tacos in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve crispy tacos
Boho Taco
22 5th Street Northwest, Atlanta
|Crispy Chicken Taco
|$4.25
Hand-battered chicken | lime jalapeño-mayonnaise | lettuce | tomato
TACOS
1 - Rreal Tacos - Midtown
100 6th st Unit 110, Atlanta
|CRISPY AVOCADO TACO
|$4.20
Made with grilled red & green bell peppers, red onions, sweet corn, and sweet potatoes. Marinated with our homemade chimichurri sauce!
4 - Rreal Tacos- Sandy Springs
227 Sandy Springs Place Northeast, Sandy Springs
|CRISPY AVOCADO TACO
|$4.20
Made with grilled red & green bell peppers, red onions, sweet corn, and sweet potatoes. Marinated with our homemade chimichurri sauce!
2 - Rreal Tacos- West Midtown
1000 Northside Dr NW STE 600, Atlanta
|CRISPY AVOCADO TACO
|$4.20
Made with grilled red & green bell peppers, red onions, sweet corn, and sweet potatoes. Marinated with our homemade chimichurri sauce!