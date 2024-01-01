Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy tacos in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta restaurants that serve crispy tacos

Boho Taco

22 5th Street Northwest, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Taco$4.25
Hand-battered chicken | lime jalapeño-mayonnaise | lettuce | tomato
TACOS

1 - Rreal Tacos - Midtown

100 6th st Unit 110, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (1444 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CRISPY AVOCADO TACO$4.20
Made with grilled red & green bell peppers, red onions, sweet corn, and sweet potatoes. Marinated with our homemade chimichurri sauce!
4 - Rreal Tacos- Sandy Springs

227 Sandy Springs Place Northeast, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CRISPY AVOCADO TACO$4.20
Made with grilled red & green bell peppers, red onions, sweet corn, and sweet potatoes. Marinated with our homemade chimichurri sauce!
2 - Rreal Tacos- West Midtown

1000 Northside Dr NW STE 600, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CRISPY AVOCADO TACO$4.20
Made with grilled red & green bell peppers, red onions, sweet corn, and sweet potatoes. Marinated with our homemade chimichurri sauce!
3 - Rreal Tacos - Chamblee

5070 peachtree industrial blvd, chamblee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CRISPY AVOCADO TACO$4.20
Made with grilled red & green bell peppers, red onions, sweet corn, and sweet potatoes. Marinated with our homemade chimichurri sauce!
