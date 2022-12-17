Restaurant header imageView gallery

RReal Tacos - Chamblee

review star

No reviews yet

5070 peachtree industrial blvd

B100

chamblee, GA 30341

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

TACOS

Al Pastor

Al Pastor

$4.00

Seasoned Pork slowly cookedin a spinning trompo.

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Adobo Grilled Chicken

Asada

Asada

$4.50

Locally sourced, grass fed steak

Grilled Fish

Grilled Fish

$4.50

Grilled Fish

Pork Carnitas

Pork Carnitas

$4.00Out of stock

Slow cooked, Shredded

Shrimp

Shrimp

$4.50

Grilled Shrimp

Beef Barbacoa

Beef Barbacoa

$4.50

Locally sourced, grass fed beef. Cooked for 12 hours and pulled.

Veggie

Veggie

$4.00

Crispy Avocado and Refried Beans

Birria Barbacoa

Birria Barbacoa

$5.50

Birria Style Barbacoa with melted cheese and corn tortilla. Consome Dip sold separately.

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$5.00
Picanha

Picanha

$5.50
Costra

Costra

$6.50
Consomé Birria Dip Sauce

Consomé Birria Dip Sauce

$3.00

Consome to dip your tacos Birria style!

STARTERS

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.00
Guac & Chips

Guac & Chips

$8.00
Elote

Elote

$5.00Out of stock
Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$7.00
Molletes

Molletes

$6.00
Crispy Avocado

Crispy Avocado

$4.00

NOT TACOS

TORTA

TORTA

$9.50

Big Mexican Sandwich with your choice of Taco Meat.

Burrito

Burrito

$9.50

Tortilla, Rice, Beans, Peppers & Onions, Shredded Cheese and your choice of Taco Meat

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$9.50

Rice, Beans, Peppers & Onions, Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo and your choice of Taco Meat

Tostada

Tostada

$5.50

Crunchy Tortilla, Sour Cream, Refried Beans, Cabbage, Tomato, Avocado and your choice of Taco Meat

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.50

Cheese and your choice of Taco Meat with Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream on the side

Abuela Salad

Abuela Salad

$9.50

Spring Mix, Cucumber, Onion, Tomato, Queso Fresco, Avocado and Cilantro Dressing. Add your favorite Taco Meat for an extra charge

Rreal Nachos

Rreal Nachos

$16.00

Nachos with cheese dip, guac, pico, beans, cream and choice of Taco Meat.

Quesabirria

Quesabirria

$14.00

Beef Barbacoa quesadilla with onions, cilantro and a side of our Consomé to dip your quesadilla Birria style!

SIDES

Refried Beans

Refried Beans

$3.50
Rice

Rice

$3.50
Empanada

Empanada

$3.00
Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00
Whole Black Beans

Whole Black Beans

$3.50
Jalapeño Toreado

Jalapeño Toreado

$1.50
Corn Tortilla

Corn Tortilla

$0.25
Flour Tortilla

Flour Tortilla

$0.50
Sour Cream

Sour Cream

$0.50
Pico De Gallo

Pico De Gallo

$0.50
Small Queso Cotija

Small Queso Cotija

$1.50
Small Shredded Cheese

Small Shredded Cheese

$1.50
Small Raddish

Small Raddish

$0.50
Side Of Pickled Red Onions

Side Of Pickled Red Onions

$0.50
Salsa Habanera

Salsa Habanera

$0.50
Sauteed Peppers And Onions

Sauteed Peppers And Onions

$1.00
Cilantro Dressing

Cilantro Dressing

$1.00
Side Cilantro & Onion

Side Cilantro & Onion

$0.25
Fresh Jalapeños

Fresh Jalapeños

$0.50
Vinegar Jalapeño

Vinegar Jalapeño

$0.50
Lechera

Lechera

$0.75
Side Of Chorizo

Side Of Chorizo

$1.50
Side Of Cabbage

Side Of Cabbage

$0.50
Side Of Chip Salsa

Side Of Chip Salsa

$0.50
Side Tomato

Side Tomato

$0.58
Limes

Limes

$0.50
Side Of Cilantro

Side Of Cilantro

$0.50
Side Of Onions

Side Of Onions

$0.50
Sweet Potatoes

Sweet Potatoes

$3.50
Chili Powder

Chili Powder

$0.25
Side Of Strawberries

Side Of Strawberries

$1.00
Side Of Mayo

Side Of Mayo

$0.50

DESSERTS

Platano Macho

Platano Macho

$5.00

Sweet Plantain, Sweet Cream, Brown Sugar.

Tres Leches Cake

Tres Leches Cake

$5.00

Tres Leches sweet sponge cake with Chantilly cream

DRINKS

Agua Fresca Mango

Agua Fresca Mango

$4.00
Agua Fresca Pineapple

Agua Fresca Pineapple

$4.00
Agua Fresca Fresa

Agua Fresca Fresa

$4.00
Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange

$3.00
Coke

Coke

$3.00
Mexican Coke Large

Mexican Coke Large

$4.25
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00

MM Lemonade

$3.00
Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.50
Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$4.00
Smart Water

Smart Water

$3.00

Blue Powerade

$3.00

Mexican Coke Small

$3.00

Perrier

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.00

Perrier

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

@rrealtacos

Location

5070 peachtree industrial blvd, B100, chamblee, GA 30341

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lagarde - Chamblee
orange star4.6 • 207
5090 Peachtree Blvd Chamblee, GA 30341
View restaurantnext
PURE Taqueria - Brookhaven
orange starNo Reviews
3589 Durden Drive Brookhaven, GA 30319
View restaurantnext
Southbound - 5394 Peachtree Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
5394 Peachtree Road Chamblee, GA 30341
View restaurantnext
Antiguo Lobo
orange starNo Reviews
5370 peachtree rd suite a chamblee, GA 30341
View restaurantnext
Galla's Pizza - Chamblee/Brookhaven
orange star4.1 • 474
4849 Peachtree Road Chamblee, GA 30341
View restaurantnext
Wing Ranch - Brookhaven
orange starNo Reviews
2146 Johnson Ferry Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30319
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in chamblee

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near chamblee
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston