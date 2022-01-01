Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lagarde - Chamblee

207 Reviews

$$

5090 Peachtree Blvd

Chamblee, GA 30341

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Shrimp Po Boy
Gumbo
BLT Salmon SANDWICH

Raw Oysters

Raw Oyster - Maison Beausoleil

$4.05

(New Brunswick, Canada) - Mild Brine, Clean Finish - (Petite)

Raw Oyster - LA Gulf

$2.75

Louisiana Gulf - Moderate Brine, Mild Finish - (Large)

Raw Oyster - Buck Wild

$2.75

Shrimp

New Orleans BBQ Shrimp

New Orleans BBQ Shrimp

$16.25

Spicy Garlic, Salt, Black Pepper, Butter, French Bread *Gluten Free without the bread *Also, please note, shrimp do NOT have head or tails

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$16.25

Served with a side of Remoulade

Starters

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$8.00

Options change daily, choose plain, special or half and half. (Typically Gluten Free except with Fried Items)

Seafood Ceviche

Seafood Ceviche

$15.00

Scallops, Shrimp, tomato, cilantro, onions, peppers, avocado, tortilla chips - GF

Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$10.00

Served with Toasted Pita and olive tapanade

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00
Gumbo

Gumbo

Andouille Sausage, Bacon, Shrimp, Steamed Rice. Choose Cup or Bowl

Red Beans and Rice

Red Beans and Rice

$10.00

The name says it all! Gluten Free

Grilled Oysters

Grilled Oysters

$17.00

6 Oysters, Grilled with Parmesan, Butter, Garlic, Breadcrumbs

Hush Puppies

$9.00

Served with Tangy Lagarde Sauce OR Remoulade

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Cheesy Dip w Pita Points

Cajun Fish Bites App

Cajun Fish Bites App

$11.00

Fried Atlantic Salmon, Catfish, & Carolina Trout with Cajun Seasoning, Tangy Lagarde Sauce

Calamari

$14.00

Fried Calamari with Sweet and Tangy Sauce

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.00Out of stock

Topped with Sriracha Remoulade

Crispy Okra

Crispy Okra

$10.00

Served with a side of Tangy Lagarde Sauce

Totchos

Red Bean Totchos

Red Bean Totchos

$13.00

Tater Tots Topped with Red Beans, Andouille Sausade, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, and Scallions

Brisket Totchos

Brisket Totchos

$14.00

Slow Braised Brisket, BBQ Sauce, Cheese Fondue, Green Onions

Chicken Philly Totchos

$13.00

Salads

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Iceburg Lettuce, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing (Gluten Free)

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Parmesan, Croutons (Gluten Free without Croutons)

Green Goddess Salad

Green Goddess Salad

$9.00

Broccoli, Carrots, Green Goddess *Add Chicken or Shrimp ($6/$8) (Gluten Free)

Yellow Fin Tuna Salad

Yellow Fin Tuna Salad

$19.00

Seared Yellow Fin Tuna Spring Mix, Cranberries, Mandarin Oranges, Lemon Honey Vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Oyster Po Boy

Oyster Po Boy

$15.00

Fried Oysters, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Remoulade

Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$16.00

Fried Shrimp Po Boy on Leidenheimer French Bread, Dressed (Lettuce/Tomato/Pickles), with Remoulade Sauce

Shoyster Po Boy

Shoyster Po Boy

$16.00

Half Oyster/Half Shrimp Po Boy, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Remoulade

Catfish Po Boy

$16.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Remoulade

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Crispy Chicken Thigh Sandwich, Lettuce, Tomato, Lagarde Sauce

BLT Salmon SANDWICH

BLT Salmon SANDWICH

$14.00

Blackened Salmon Served over brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, bacon, basil aioli

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Brioche, Provolone, Banana Peppers, Crispy Onions

Smash Burger

$17.00

Two House Ground Patties, Cajun Aioli, Bacon & Onion Marmalade, Pepper Jack Cheese

Specials

BGE Smoked BBQ Pork Ribs

BGE Smoked BBQ Pork Ribs

$16.00

1/3 Rack Big Green Egg Smoked BBQ Ribs, Nola BBQ Sauce, served with choice of side

New Zealand Lamb Chops

$28.00Out of stock

Pomegranate Demi, Parsnip Puree, Rainbow Carrots

Cheesy Grit Fritters

$9.00

Sides

Cheesy Grits

Cheesy Grits

$7.00

Gluten Free

Collard Greens

$6.00
Fries

Fries

$6.00

Served Plain or with Cajun Seasoning

Garlic Smashed Potatoes

$7.00
Loaded Smashed Potatoes

Loaded Smashed Potatoes

$8.00

Olive Oil Smashed Potatoes - No Dairy. Topped with Cheese, Bacon, Chives, Sour Cream

Cauliflower/Butternut Squash

$8.00

Mac n' Cheese

$7.00

Best Mac n Cheese ever!! Creamy Bechamel Sauce, Breadcrumbs, Red Pepper Flakes

Roasted Broccoli

Roasted Broccoli

$8.00

Garlic, Pepper **Gluten Free

Sd Andouille Sausage

$5.00

Sd Rice

$1.00

Sd Toast

$1.00

Side Chips

$1.00
Slaw

Slaw

$5.00

Gluten Free

Tots

Tots

$6.00

Served Plain or with Cajun Seasoning

Desserts

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding, Caramel Sauce

Fried Donuts

Fried Donuts

$7.00

Soft Serve Shooter

$4.00

Soft Serve Full Size

$7.00

Kids

Kids Grill Chz

$6.00

Served with Fries

Kids Chz Burger

$8.00

Served with Fries

Kids Chix Nuggets

$6.00

Served with Fries

Kids Fried Shrimp

$8.00

Served with Fries

Sauces

Citrus Aioli

$0.25

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.25

Cocktail Sauce

$0.25

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Ketchup

Lemon Honey Vinaigrette

$0.25

Mayo

Mignonette

$0.25

Mustard

Ranch Dressing

$0.25

Remoulade Sauce

$0.25

Tangy Lagarde Sauce

$0.25

Apparel

T Shirts

$15.00Out of stock

Hats

$10.00

Misc.

Logo Coffee Mugs

$5.00

Ghost Pineapple Hot Sauce - Samson's Bite

$10.00

Mango Habenero Hot Sauce - Samson's Bite

$10.00

Mixed Chili Hot Sauce - Samson's Bite

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markPet Friendly
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Let the Good Times Roll!

Website

Location

5090 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, GA 30341

Directions

Gallery
Lagarde image
Lagarde image

Similar restaurants in your area

Southbound - 5394 Peachtree Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
5394 Peachtree Road Chamblee, GA 30341
View restaurantnext
Antiguo Lobo
orange starNo Reviews
5370 peachtree rd suite a chamblee, GA 30341
View restaurantnext
Galla's Pizza - Chamblee/Brookhaven
orange star4.1 • 474
4849 Peachtree Road Chamblee, GA 30341
View restaurantnext
KARV Kitchen - 5126 Peachtree Blvd 200B
orange starNo Reviews
5126 Peachtree Blvd 200B Chamblee, GA 30341
View restaurantnext
Tum Pok Pok - 5000 Buford Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
5000 Buford Hwy chamblee, GA 30341
View restaurantnext
Gu's Kitchen - Buford Highway
orange star4.5 • 1,125
4897 Buford Highway Suite 104 Chamblee, GA 30341
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chamblee

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chamblee
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston