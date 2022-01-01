Tum Pok Pok 5000 Buford Hwy

Tum Pok Pok imageView gallery

Popular Items

#T9 Pad Thai
#T19 Kao-Pad (Thai Fired rice)
#T12 Pad Kee-Mao (Drunken noodle)

Special Thai

Pad Kra Prao Kai Pla Muek

Pad Kra Prao Kai Pla Muek

$18.00

Stir-fried squid egg in Thai basil sauce served with jasmine rice (Egg not included)

Pla Sam Ros (THAI THREE-FLAVOURED FISH with justmine rice)

Pla Sam Ros (THAI THREE-FLAVOURED FISH with justmine rice)

$28.00

So many amazing flavours in this one: sweet, spicy, sour, sticky - all the things! And I just love the glossy sauce over the Fish - it tastes so complex and yet it’s really simple to make.

Guay Tiew Nam Sai (Noodle Soup)

Guay Tiew Nam Sai (Noodle Soup)

$16.00

Thai noodle soup is not a single dish. There are many types of soup noodles across the country, some that retain the same basic profile, others with regional variants, and still more that you would find only in specific places. The type of noodle soup we're talking about here is a style called nam sai, or clear noodle broth. The ingredients for this type of soup can vary. In Thailand you might find kway teow nam sai (clear noodle soup)

Guay Tiew Tom Yam

Guay Tiew Tom Yam

$16.00

Most people know Tom Yum Goong but a few know Tom Yum Noodles or ‘Guay Tiew Tom Yum’. Some dishes come and go but the noodles are as popular now as when I was a kid. The flavors are a combination of noodles with Thai flavors

Tum luang prabang

Tum luang prabang

$14.00

Lonely Planet calls it “Authentic flavours in an ambient setting.” I call it one of the more charming addresses on the main drag in Luang Prabang

Veggie Spring Roll

Veggie Spring Roll

$8.00

A variety of vegetables will give the spring roll filling contrasting textures and flavors. Cabbage Mushrooms Carrots and Bell peppers

Gai Tod (Thai Fried Chicken)

Gai Tod (Thai Fried Chicken)

$13.00

This Thai Fried Chicken recipe produces tender, juicy chicken wings with incredibly crispy shells. It is quick and easy to make and turns out great every time. Dare I say it, this is the best Thai Fried Chicken we've had!

Tao Huu Tod

Tao Huu Tod

$8.00

Fried dice tofu with sweet sauce and peanut

Tod Man Pla

Tod Man Pla

$8.00

A classic recipe, these red-curry-flavored fish cakes can be found everywhere in Thailand. The preparation is really simple; the hardest part is getting the right fish. Go with something tender and you'll be fine, because the firmer the fish, the firmer the fish cakes, and I personally prefer them on the softer side. I'm using basa and it worked out great. If the fish you have access to is a bit too firm, try adding 1-2 more egg yolks to help tenderize the mix a bit.

Yam Moo Yor

Yam Moo Yor

$12.00

If you are looking for a light and tasty salad recipe, then look no further. In this recipe we take some vietnamese sausage, and mix with a fresh and light salad. This is the same sausage that we used in our previous summer rolls recipe.

Ba Mee Moo Dang

Ba Mee Moo Dang

$16.00

Ba-Mee Moo Dang: Thai style BBQ pork with egg noodles, crushed peanuts, scallions, cilantro and yu choy.

Beef Noodle Soup

Beef Noodle Soup

$16.00

Beef noodle soup is a noodle soup made of stewed or braised beef, beef broth, vegetables and noodles. It exists in various forms throughout East and Southeast Asia.

Yen Ta Fo

Yen Ta Fo

$16.00

A Thai sweet soup with fish balls, soy sauce, and tofu. These noodles contain shrimp flavor and taste deliciously spicy. The broth has the characteristic pink color of yentafo.

Kanom Jean Keng Tai Pla (Super spicy)

Kanom Jean Keng Tai Pla (Super spicy)

$20.00

Simmering aromatics and fish. Blending the simmered aromatics rather than pounding them by hand in a mortar and pestle saves time without sacrificing flavor. Cooked fish thickens the blended curry to a saucy consistency, perfect for coating noodles.

Gai Pad Gratiem with jasmine rice

Gai Pad Gratiem with jasmine rice

$16.00

Garlic and Pepper Chicken (gai pad gratiem prik thai) is a very common dish. You can even make a vegetarian one with tofu. It’s a very easy and quick dish to make. It’s commonly eaten as a one-dish meal over rice, but it can be added to a family-style meal. If sharing – serve it on a regular plate – not over rice.

Kao Moo Dang

Kao Moo Dang

$16.00

This traditional Thai pork dish is simple to make yet amazingly delicious and presentable. Serve with jasmine rice and fresh cucumber

Kai Jiew Puu with jasmine rice

Kai Jiew Puu with jasmine rice

$18.00

Kai jiew is ubiquitous in Thai culture—sold as street food as well as at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Bangkok (they stuff it with crab). It’s nothing like a hulking, cheese-stuffed American omelet. The eggs are beaten right before you pour them into the hot oil, where it is deep-fried—so it has crispy edges but stays fluffy. Instead of salt, we use fish sauce and soy sauce for flavor with rice with a little nam prik (Thai chile sauce)

Tom Zabb

Tom Zabb

$7.00+

Tom Saap is a simple broth-based Thai soup that really showcases the fragrant depths that fresh lemongrass, galangal and kaffir lime leaves can add to soups. It was one of the few recipes in my book, The Thai Soup Secret, that I nailed on my first attempt during the recipe testing phase. It was so flavorful that I even surprised myself.

Grilled Prawns with Seafood sauce (4 pcs/order)

Grilled Prawns with Seafood sauce (4 pcs/order)

$20.00

Grill the prawns for 2 to 3 minutes per side, or until just cooked through. Remove to a platter and enjoy with seafood sauce

T-Shirt (Tum Pok Pok)

T-Shirt (Tum Pok Pok)

$8.00

Very Thai

#T1 Gyo-Tord

#T1 Gyo-Tord

$6.00

Crispy wonton stuffed with seasoning minced pork served with sweet chili sauce

#T2 Luk Chin Ping

#T2 Luk Chin Ping

$6.00

Grill Pork Balls with Thai Spicy Sauce

#T4 Moo-Tord

#T4 Moo-Tord

$9.00

Crispy pork belly served with original Thai sauce

#T5 Roti-Masaman

#T5 Roti-Masaman

$9.00

Roti flat bread served with Masaman curry

#T6 Muak-Yang

#T6 Muak-Yang

$17.00

Grilled calamari served with Thai seafood chili lime dipping sauce

#T7 Hoy-Opp

#T7 Hoy-Opp

$15.00

Basil lemongrass Mussel served with Thai Chili lime

#T8 Yum Woon-Sen

#T8 Yum Woon-Sen

$14.00

Seafood and minced chicken salad with clear glass noodles

#T9 Pad Thai

#T9 Pad Thai

$13.00

Stir-fried rice noodles with our tamarind sauce, beans sprout, red onion, green onion, tofu, peanut and your choice of meat

#T10 Pad Thai Pok Pok

#T10 Pad Thai Pok Pok

$26.00

Stir-fried rice noodles with our tamarind sauce, two giant freshwater prawns

#T11 Pad-Zee-Ew

#T11 Pad-Zee-Ew

$13.00

Stir-fried fresh flat rice noodles with your choice of meat in our special house brown sauce

#T12 Pad Kee-Mao (Drunken noodle)

#T12 Pad Kee-Mao (Drunken noodle)

$13.00

Stir-fried fresh flat noodles with your choice of meat in spicy basil sauce

#T13 Pad-Kra-Pow Moo-Grop

#T13 Pad-Kra-Pow Moo-Grop

$15.00

Stir-fried crispy pork belly in Thai basil sauce served with jasmine rice (Egg not include)

#T14 Pad-Kra-Pow Kai-Dao

#T14 Pad-Kra-Pow Kai-Dao

$13.00

Thai style fried egg and create your choice of meat

#T15 Pad Kana Moo Krop

#T15 Pad Kana Moo Krop

$16.00

Thai Style Stir-Fried Crispy Pork belly with Kana

#T16 Ma Ma Pok Pok

#T16 Ma Ma Pok Pok

$30.00

Big bowl of Mama instant noodles w/ crispy pork and seafood

#T17 Tom-Yum Soup

#T17 Tom-Yum Soup

$8.00+

Shrimp, calamari and mussels in our Tom-Yum hot pot style

#T18 Tom-Kha Soup

#T18 Tom-Kha Soup

$6.00+

Thai style coconut chicken soup, mushroom, cilantro

#T19 Kao-Pad (Thai Fired rice)

#T19 Kao-Pad (Thai Fired rice)

$13.00

Thai fried rice, egg, white onion, green onion with your choice of meat

#T20 Green Curry with jasmine rice

#T20 Green Curry with jasmine rice

$13.00

Thai green curry with your choice of meat, basil, bamboo shoot, green bean, eggplants

#T21 Panang Curry with jasmine rice

#T21 Panang Curry with jasmine rice

$13.00

Panang curry paste is traditionally made from chili peppers (bits eye chilies), galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime, coriander root, coriander ...

#T22 Masaman Curry with jasmine rice

#T22 Masaman Curry with jasmine rice

$13.00

Home-made Masaman curry with create your choice of meat

#T23 Chicken Tom-Yum

#T23 Chicken Tom-Yum

$7.00+

Dark Meat Chicken in our Tom-Yum hot pot style

Isan Zaap

#E1 Larb-Kao-Tord

#E1 Larb-Kao-Tord

$13.00

Crispy rice curry minced Chicken, ginger, peanut, scallion, red onion

#E2 Isan Sausage

#E2 Isan Sausage

$9.00

Spicy Thai E-Sarn sausage

#E3 Moo-Yor

#E3 Moo-Yor

$9.00

Fried pork sausage served with sweet chili sauce

#E4 Neau Sa-wan

#E4 Neau Sa-wan

$9.00

Thai style beef jerky

#E5 Tum Thai

#E5 Tum Thai

$12.00

Green papaya salad with crushed roasted peanuts

#E6 Tum Pu Plara

#E6 Tum Pu Plara

$15.00

Green Papaya salad with salted crab and fermented fish sauce

#E7 Tum Lao

#E7 Tum Lao

$12.00

Green Papaya salad with fermented fish sauce

#E8 Tum Sua

#E8 Tum Sua

$12.00

Green Papaya salad with fermented fish sauce and Vermicelli

#E9 Tum Korat

#E9 Tum Korat

$14.00

Green papaya salad with fermented fish sauce/Crushed roasted peanuts

#E10 Tum Khao Pod

#E10 Tum Khao Pod

$14.00

Spicy Corn salad with cooked prawns

#E11 Tum Tard

#E11 Tum Tard

$18.00+

Green papaya salad with fermented fish sauce,salted crab. Come with the side of protein and veggies

#E12 Tum Tard Pok Pok

#E12 Tum Tard Pok Pok

$99.00

Special Tum Tard for 5-6 Peoples

#E13 Larb Gai

#E13 Larb Gai

$13.00

Chicken With Lime, Chili and Fresh Herbs

#E14 Num Tok

#E14 Num Tok

$14.00

Grill beef steak with lime, Chili and Fresh Herbs

#E15 Geang Om Gai with Jasmine rice

#E15 Geang Om Gai with Jasmine rice

$15.00

Northeastern Thai Chicken Soup

#E16 Moo Pla Ra

#E16 Moo Pla Ra

$12.00

Pork Skewers

#E17 Gai Yang

#E17 Gai Yang

$12.00

Grilled Chicken with Jew Sauce

#E18 Kua Gling ground pork with jasmine rice (Super spicy)

$14.00

This dish is an absolute classic southern Thai food. Ground pork is stir-fried with southern curry paste laced with turmeric. It's very spicy, it's super flavorful, and it's versatile! We toss it with some jasmine rice,

Side

Fried Egg

Fried Egg

$2.00
Steamed Jasmine Rice

Steamed Jasmine Rice

$2.00
Sticky Rice

Sticky Rice

$3.00
Roti Bread

Roti Bread

$3.00
Pork Crackling

Pork Crackling

$3.00
Steamed Veggies

Steamed Veggies

$3.00

Curry Sauce (8 oz)

$3.00

Steam Noodles

$3.00
Ka nom jeen

Ka nom jeen

$3.00

Boil moo yor

$3.00
Boil egg

Boil egg

$2.00
Salted crab

Salted crab

$4.00

Desserts

Mango sweet sticky rice

Mango sweet sticky rice

$9.00
Slice Coconut Cake

Slice Coconut Cake

$8.00
Whole Coconut Cake

Whole Coconut Cake

$80.00

Drinks

Thai Iced Coffee (gafae yen)

Thai Iced Coffee (gafae yen)

$5.00

Thai iced coffee is a classic Thai drink beloved by Thai people everywhere. And with a country as hot as Thailand, you better believe we know how to make a good iced drink! Dark, creamy, and sweetened by that magic ingredient - sweetened condensed milk - it's totally delicious.

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$5.00
Thai Black Tea

Thai Black Tea

$4.00
Thai Black Tea with Lime

Thai Black Tea with Lime

$4.00
Thai Shirley Temple

Thai Shirley Temple

$4.00
Thai energy drink M-150

Thai energy drink M-150

$5.00
Nom Yen

Nom Yen

$4.00
Stubborn Soda

Stubborn Soda

$4.00
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.00+
Ginger ale

Ginger ale

$4.00
Ginger beer

Ginger beer

$4.00
Tonic water

Tonic water

$4.00
Spring Water (Mountain Valley)

Spring Water (Mountain Valley)

$4.00Out of stock

Bottle Water

$2.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 9:45 pm
Monday10:45 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:45 pm
Friday10:45 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5000 Buford Hwy, chamblee, GA 30341

Directions

Gallery
Tum Pok Pok image

