Tum Pok Pok 5000 Buford Hwy

Tod Man Pla

A classic recipe, these red-curry-flavored fish cakes can be found everywhere in Thailand. The preparation is really simple; the hardest part is getting the right fish. Go with something tender and you'll be fine, because the firmer the fish, the firmer the fish cakes, and I personally prefer them on the softer side. I'm using basa and it worked out great. If the fish you have access to is a bit too firm, try adding 1-2 more egg yolks to help tenderize the mix a bit.