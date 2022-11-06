Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gu's Kitchen Buford Highway

1,125 Reviews

$$

4897 Buford Highway Suite 104

Chamblee, GA 30341

Order Again

Popular Items

Full Order Pork Zhong Style Dumplings
Handmade Sweet and Spicy Thick Noodles
Half Order Pork Zhong Style Dumplings

Dumplings

Full Order Pork Zhong Style Dumplings
$16.50

Full Order Pork Zhong Style Dumplings

$16.50

12 of our famous boiled vegetable dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Vegetarian and Vegan friendly. Spice level 1.

Full Order Chicken Zhong Style Dumplings
$16.50

Full Order Chicken Zhong Style Dumplings

$16.50

12 of our famous boiled chicken dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Spice level 1.

Full Order Vegetable Zhong Style Dumplings
$16.50

Full Order Vegetable Zhong Style Dumplings

$16.50

12 of our famous boiled vegetable dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Vegetarian and Vegan friendly. Spice level 1.

Half Order Pork Zhong Style Dumplings
$11.00

Half Order Pork Zhong Style Dumplings

$11.00

6 of our famous boiled vegetable dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Vegetarian and Vegan friendly. Spice level 1.

Half Order Chicken Zhong Style Dumplings
$11.00

Half Order Chicken Zhong Style Dumplings

$11.00

6 of our famous boiled chicken dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Spice level 1.

Half Order Vegetable Zhong Style Dumplings
$11.00

Half Order Vegetable Zhong Style Dumplings

$11.00

6 of our famous boiled vegetable dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Vegetarian and Vegan friendly. Spice level 1.

Noodles

Chengdu Cold Noodles
$15.40

Chengdu Cold Noodles

$15.40

Cold noodles tossed in a homemade sweet and spicy sauce with robust minced garlic and bean sprouts; sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Vegetarian, vegan friendly. Spice level 1.

Dan Dan Noodles
$15.40

Dan Dan Noodles

$15.40

Warm noodles served in a spicy sauce topped with fresh green onions, fresh seasonal vegetable, and seasoned ground beef. Spice level 1.

Spicy Dried Beef Noodles
$15.40

Spicy Dried Beef Noodles

$15.40

Warm noodles tossed with hot chili peppers, chopped peanuts, spicy ground beef, robust minced garlic, fresh seasonal vegetable, and fresh cilantro. Contains peanuts. Spice level 3.

Handmade Sweet and Spicy Thick Noodles
$16.50

Handmade Sweet and Spicy Thick Noodles

$16.50

Handmade thick chewy noodles with homemade sweet sauce and chili oil; sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds. One of the most famous street foods in Chengdu. Vegetarian, vegan friendly. Spice level 1.

Singapore Rice Noodles
$14.30

Singapore Rice Noodles

$14.30

Rice noodles, curry powder, egg, carrots, onions, green onions and Chinese cabbage. Vegetarian friendly.

Meats

Chicken Fried Rice
$16.50

Chicken Fried Rice

$16.50

White rice sauteed with juicy cubes of chicken, peas, carrots and scrambled eggs.

Chicken with Broccoli and Cilantro
$19.80

Chicken with Broccoli and Cilantro

$19.80

Delicious lightly breaded fried chicken stir-fried with dried red chili peppers, numbing Szechuan peppercorn powder, crunchy broccoli and fresh cilantro. Spice level 1. White rice not included.

Chongqing Spicy Chicken
$19.80

Chongqing Spicy Chicken

$19.80

Flash fried spicy chicken nuggets sautéed with sliced garlic, aromatic ginger, dried red chili peppers, numbing Szechuan peppercorns, and fresh green onions. Spice level 3. White rice not included.

Szechuan Chicken Po'Boy
$14.30

Szechuan Chicken Po'Boy

$14.30

Delicious lightly breaded fried chicken stir-fried with numbing Szechuan peppercorn powder, chili powder, and fresh cilantro placed in an 8-inch hoagie roll. Served with a side of our homemade spicy coleslaw. Spice level 1.

General Tso's Chicken
$19.80

General Tso's Chicken

$19.80

Breaded chicken, fresh garlic, green onions, dried chili peppers and steamed broccoli stir-fried in a sweet and spicy sauce. Spice level 1. White rice not included.

Kung Pao Chicken
$19.80

Kung Pao Chicken

$19.80

Juicy cubes of chicken, sliced garlic, aromatic ginger, fresh green onions, dried red chili peppers, numbing Szechuan peppercorns and roasted peanuts sautéed in chef Gu's homemade slightly sweet kung pao sauce. Contains peanuts. Spice level 1. White rice not included.

Ma Po Tofu

Ma Po Tofu

$17.60

Silky tofu, ground beef, and Chinese leeks sautéed in a homemade spicy black bean paste sauce; sprinkled with numbing Szechuan peppercorn powder. Spice level 2. White rice not included.

Mongolian Beef
$20.90

Mongolian Beef

$20.90

Stir-fried beef with onions and green onions in a slightly sweet sauce. White rice not included.

Twice Cooked Smoked Pork Belly

Twice Cooked Smoked Pork Belly

$20.90Out of stock

Stir-fried twice cooked pork belly, Chinese leeks and black bean sauce. White rice not included.

Pork Belly Fried Rice
$17.60

Pork Belly Fried Rice

$17.60

Chef Gu's special smoked pork belly, stir-fried with rice, peas and carrots.

Sauteed Chicken with Chili Peppers
$19.80

Sauteed Chicken with Chili Peppers

$19.80

Juicy cubes of chicken, sliced garlic, aromatic ginger, fresh green onions, roasted peanuts and assorted chili peppers. Contains peanuts. Spice level 4. White rice not included.

Sesame Chicken
$19.80

Sesame Chicken

$19.80

Breaded stir-fried chicken and sesame seeds in a sweet sauce, served on a bed of broccoli. White rice not included.

Spicy Crispy Beef
$20.90

Spicy Crispy Beef

$20.90

Crispy fried beef stir-fried with sliced robust garlic, aromatic ginger, fresh cilantro, numbing Szechuan peppercorn and dried red chili peppers. Spice level 1. White rice not included.

Spicy Crispy Fish
$20.90

Spicy Crispy Fish

$20.90

Lightly battered fish stir-fried with robust sliced garlic, ginger, homemade chili oil, sesame oil, and numbing Szechuan peppercorns. Spice level 1. White rice not included.

Szechuan Spicy Curry Chicken
$19.80

Szechuan Spicy Curry Chicken

$19.80

Stir-fried chicken, potatoes, white onions, shrimp paste, coconut milk, chili peppers, green onions in a curry sauce. Spice level 1. White rice not included.

Spicy Fried Rice
$16.50

Spicy Fried Rice

$16.50

White rice sauteed with juicy cubes of chicken, pickled Chinese cabbage, scrambled eggs, fresh green onions, and assorted chili peppers. Spice level 4.

Tea Smoked Duck

Tea Smoked Duck

$23.10Out of stock

A Chef Gu favorite! Half a Duck smoked several days in tea leaves and a special blend of spices. Served with a side of homemade sweet sesame paste. White rice not included.

Veggie

Spicy Dried Eggplant
$17.60

Spicy Dried Eggplant

$17.60

Battered sticks of crispy eggplant stir-fried with sliced garlic, dried red chili peppers, numbing Szechuan peppercorns and fresh cilantro. Vegetarian, vegan friendly. Spice level 2. White rice not included.

Eggplant with Basil
$16.50

Eggplant with Basil

$16.50

Chinese eggplant stir-fried with sliced garlic, ginger, and fresh basil. Simple but tasty! Vegetarian, vegan friendly. White rice not included.

Szechuan Spicy Curry Vegetables
$17.60

Szechuan Spicy Curry Vegetables

$17.60

Stir fried string beans, eggplant, potatoes, white onions, shrimp paste, coconut milk, green onions and chili peppers in a curry sauce. Spice Level 1. White rice not included.

Stir-fried Broccoli
$14.30

$14.30

Stir-fried broccoli with dried chili peppers and Szechuan peppercorns. Vegetarian, vegan friendly. Spice level 1.

Stir-fried Chinese Cabbage
$14.30

$14.30

Stir-fried cabbage with dried chili peppers and Szechuan peppercorns. Vegetarian, vegan friendly. Spice level 1.

Stir-fried String Beans
$16.50

Stir-fried String Beans

$16.50

String beans stir-fried with little bits of marinated pickled Chinese cabbage, minced garlic, and green onions. Vegetarian, vegan friendly. White rice not included.

Szechuan Tofu Po'Boy
$13.20

Szechuan Tofu Po'Boy

$13.20

Delicious lightly breaded fried tofu stir-fried with numbing Szechuan peppercorn powder, chili powder, and fresh cilantro placed in an 8-inch hoagie roll. Served with a side of our homemade spicy coleslaw. Vegetarian friendly. Spice level 1.

Luo Jiang Dried Tofu

$16.50Out of stock

Chewy slivers of tofu in a sweet chili oil sauce, sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds. Beef Jerky? No, it is TOFU!

Sides

Homemade Crab Rangoon
$11.00

$11.00

Six pieces of homemade wontons stuffed with cream cheese, egg, crab, green onions and spices. Served with a sweet and sour sauce. Vegetarian friendly.

Egg Drop Soup
$7.70

$7.70

Egg drop soup flavored with salt and pepper. Vegetarian friendly.

Hot & Sour Soup
$7.70

Hot & Sour Soup

$7.70

Vinegar, soy sauce, eggs, and pepper based vegetarian soup with crunchy bamboo shoots, silky tofu and black mushrooms. Vegetarian friendly. Spice level 1.

Large Coleslaw
$7.70

$7.70

Fresh cabbage with our homemade spicy mayo. Vegetarian friendly.

No utensils needed

Szechuan Spicy Popcorn Chicken
$11.00

Szechuan Spicy Popcorn Chicken

$11.00

Lightly breaded and deep fried chicken dusted with Chef Gu's special spice rub. Served with a choice of spicy mayo, honey mustard, or ketchup. Spice level 1.

Side of Veggie
$8.80

$8.80

A choice of stir-fried broccoli or stir-fried cabbage with dried chili peppers and Szechuan peppercorns. Vegetarian, vegan friendly. Spice level 1.

Small Coleslaw
$4.40

$4.40

Fresh cabbage with our homemade spicy mayo. Vegetarian friendly.

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$4.40Out of stock

Two vegetable spring rolls, served with our homemade sweet sauce. Vegetarian, vegan friendly.

Szechuan French Fries
$11.00

Szechuan French Fries

$11.00

Battered sticks of crispy potato stir-fried with minced garlic, dried red chili peppers, ground cumin, and fresh cilantro. Vegetarian, vegan friendly. Spice level 2.

White Rice

White Rice

$2.20

Steamed jasmine rice. Vegetarian, vegan friendly.

Drinks

Black Milk Tea
$6.60

Black Milk Tea

$6.60

Homemade bubble black tea, with or without tapioca bubbles. Vegetarian friendly, contains dairy.

Hot Tea

$3.85
Jasmine Milk Tea
$6.60

Jasmine Milk Tea

$6.60

Homemade bubble jasmine green tea, with or without tapioca bubbles. Vegetarian friendly, contains dairy.

Mango Orange Juice
$3.85

$3.85

Mexico Coke

$3.85Out of stock

San Pellegrino
$3.85

$3.85

Smart Water

$3.85

Soda

$3.85

Chrysanthemum Tea
$3.85

$3.85

Sauce

Bottle Amazing Sauce
$12.10

$12.10

A bottle of our homemade award winning dumpling sauce. Vegetarian, vegan friendly.

Bottle Chili Oil
$12.10

$12.10

A bottle of our homemade chili oil. Vegetarian, vegan friendly.

Crab Rangoon Sauce
$2.20

$2.20

A side of our sweet and sour sauce. Vegetarian, vegan friendly.

Honey Mustard
$2.20

$2.20

A side of our homemade honey mustard (mayonnaise, honey, and mustard). Vegetarian friendly.

Ketchup

A side of our ketchup. Vegetarian, vegan friendly.

Side of Chili Oil
$2.20

$2.20

A side of our homemade chili oil. Vegetarian, vegan friendly.

Side of Dumpling Sauce
$2.20

$2.20

A side of our homemade award winning dumpling sauce. Vegetarian, vegan friendly.

Spicy Mayo

$2.20

A side of our homemade spicy mayo (mayonnaise and chili peppers). Vegetarian friendly.

Spring Roll Sauce
$0.55

$0.55

A side of our homemade sweet sauce. Vegetarian, vegan friendly.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
