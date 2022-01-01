Restaurant header imageView gallery

Antiguo Lobo

5370 peachtree rd suite a

chamblee, GA 30341

Order Again

Small Plates

Papas Bravas

$10.00

Potato wedges, beef, queso nacho, jalapenos

Queso Asado

$12.00

Tomatillo Cream, mushrooms, salsa macha drizzle

Guacamole

$11.00

Fresh Avocado, tomato, onions,lime, sea salt, queso fresco

Aquachile de Camaron

$14.00

Shrimp, cucumber, red onions, cooked in fresh citrus juices

Tostada de Tinga

$9.00

Two Tortillas, refried beans, chicken tinga, lettuce, crema, cotija

Queso Fundido

$10.00

Melted stringy Chihuahua cheese

Esquite

$9.00

Street style corn, mavo, lime, cotija, spices

Dorados

$11.00

Four chicken taquitos, lettuce, tomato salsa, queso cotija, avocado

Queso Dip

$7.00

Sopas

Cup- Caldo de Pollo

$5.00

Bowl- Caldo de Pollo

$7.00

Cup- Sopa Azteca

$5.00

Bowl- Sopa Azteca

$7.00

Cup- Consome

$6.00

Bowl- Comnsome

$10.00

Ensaladas

Sombrero Bowl

Rice, black beans, avocado, tomato, onion, corn, queso, cilantro-lime dressing

Ranchero Salad

Fresh mixed greens, tomato, queso, avocado, cilantro-lime dressing

Manzana y Mango

Fresh mixed spring greens, green apple slices, mango, sesame seeds, cilantro-lime dressing

Old South Mex

Nachos

Queso dip, guacamole, crema, pico de gallo, lettuce, tomato

Burrito

$14.00

Large flour tortillas, refried black beans, queso, rice, tomatillo mayo, tomato, guacamole

Tacos Duros

$13.00

2 Hard shell tacos, rice, beans

Vegan Burrito

$18.00

Molcajete

Molcajete Monstruo

$30.00

Steak, grilled chicken, chorizo, grilled shrimp, green onion, grilled queso fresco, tomato, nopal cactus, tomatillo cream salad, rice, refired black beans

Platos Fuertes

Pollo al Mole

$16.00

Mole poblana, rice, refrired black beans, toasted sesame seeds, cotija

Enchiladas Verdes

$15.00

Tinga, tomatillo cream, rice, refired beans, crema, cotija

Carne Asada

$24.00

Fire grilled skirt steak, papas, mixed greens, chiles toreados

Enchiladas de Cochinita

$16.00

Pork cochinita enchiladas, guajillo-tomato salsa, queso fresco, rice, refried black beans

Camarones al Ajilllo

$19.00

Ajillo oil marinated shrimp skewer, rice, salad, avocado

Pescado a las Brasas

$20.00

Salsa verde fire grilled branzino, rice, mixed green salad

Quesadilla

Queso chihuaha asado, guacamole, refired beans

Cochinita

$18.00

Slow roasted pork, axiote sour orange yucatan marinade, rice, ceboola morada

Enchiladas De Mole

$15.00

Tacos

Steak Taco Plate

$15.00

Fire grilled skirt steak, onions, cilantro, salsa tomatillo

Pollo Taco Plate

$14.00

Adobado chicken, avocado, crema

Birria Taco Plate

$15.00

Slow cooked brisket in chiles and Mexican spices and then dipped in consome

Carnitas Taco Plate

$14.00

Pork belly, red onion, avocado salsa

Gobernador Taco Plate

$15.00

Grilled Shrimp, poblana pepper, onions, grilled chihuahua cheese

Pescado Taco Plate

$14.00

Breaded mahi-mahi, avocado salsa, red onion

Chorizo Taco Plate

$14.00

Chorizo, onions, cilantro, salsa

Hibiscus Taco Plate

$14.00

Hibiscus flower, refried black beans, avocado

Pulpo al Pastor Plate

$15.00

Grilled octopus in adobo, cucumber aioli, habanero salsa.

Vegan Chorizo Taco Plate

$6.00

Chick-pea protein with chorizo spices, onion, and cilantro, made exclusively for us by Atlantas @Gutierraatl

Single Taco

$4.50

Tlayuda

Tlayuda

$20.00

Can & Bottle Beer

Wild Leap Chance IPA

$7.00

Monday Night Taco Tuesday

$6.00

Creature Comfrots Tropicalia IPA

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Tequila List

Don Julio

Tapatio

Siempre

Herradura

Tequila Ocho

Volans

Siete Leguas

Tequila Cazcanes

Siembra Azul

Tequila Arette

El Tesoro

Dulce Vida

Clase Azul

Cascahuin

Tequila Jimador

$7.00

Teq. Centenario

Casa Marques Extra Añejo

$22.00

Maestro Dobel

Tequila 1800

Avion

Sides

Charro Beans

$3.50

Refried Black Beans

$2.50

Rice

$2.50

Sour cream

$1.50

Chile Verde

$1.50

Jalapeño

$1.50

Papas

$3.00

Side Salad

$5.00

O/ Tor. Azul

$3.50

O/ Tor. Maiz

$2.50

O/Tor. Harina

$2.50

Side Queso dip

$2.50

Side Guacamole

$3.50

Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Side Lettuce

$1.50

O/ Carne

$5.50

O/ Pollo

$5.00

O/ Camaron

$6.00

Side Molcajete

$5.00

N/A Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Mr.Pibb

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Hi-C

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mex. Coke

$4.00

Jarritos Mandarina

$3.50

Jarritos Piña

$3.50

Jarritos Tamarindo

$3.50

Jarritos Toronja

$3.50

Manzanita

$3.50

Sangria Senioral

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Desserts

Churros

$7.00

Key Lime

$7.00

Pastel Chocolate

$7.00

Flan

$7.00

Tres Leches

$7.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Kids Menu

Plato Niño Taco

$6.50

Plato Niño Enchi

$6.50

Plato Niño Quesa

$6.50

P.N Nachos

$6.50

Salsa Mod.

Salsa Macha

$0.95

Salsa de Aguacate

$0.95

Salsa Tomatillo

$0.95

Salsa Habanero

$0.95

Salsa Yucatan

$0.95

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
ᴍᴇxɪᴄᴀɴᴏ + ᴀɢᴀᴠᴇ ʙᴀʀ #𝗴𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗮 #downtownchamblee 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗼 𝘀𝗶! 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹... 𝗻𝗼 𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗼!

Website

Location

5370 peachtree rd suite a, chamblee, GA 30341

Directions

