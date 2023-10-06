SOUPS

Miso soup with shiitake mushrooms

$6.00

Miso soup with snow crab

$9.00

SALADS

Assorted sunomono

$10.00

Cucumber and Wakame salad

$7.00

Ebi sunomono

$8.00

Ginger salad with snow crab

$14.00

Grilled yuzu octopus salad

$15.00

House salad

$6.00

Kani sunomono

$11.00

Salmon tataki salad with wasabi vinaigrette

$16.00

Tako sunomono

$10.00

Tuna tataki salad with yuzu vinaigrette

$16.00

Wakame salad

$8.00

Mozuku Salad

$7.00

APPETIZERS

Baked Green Mussels App

$14.00

Baked Lobster Tempura App

$22.00

Baked Scallops Tempura App

$15.00

Calamari Karaage

$12.00

Edamame

$9.00

Oshinko Moriawase

$9.00

Shrimp Tempura App

$14.00

Soft Shell Crab Tempura App

$15.00

Tempura Fried Shishito Peppers

$9.00

Sawagani Crab App

$15.00Out of stock

SUSHIBAR APPETIZERS

Albacore Tataki App

$18.00

Ankimo

$16.00

Avocado Spicy Salmon Ball

$12.00

Avocado Spicy Tuna Ball

$12.00

Fresh Yellowtail App

$20.00

Kampachi App

$24.00

Salmon Tataki App

$17.00

Sliced Fresh Flounder App

$17.00

Spicy Tuna Tartar

$18.00

Thinly Sliced Tuna App

$18.00

Truffle Aioli Fresh Salmon App

$18.00

Tuna Tataki App

$20.00

Otoro Carpaccio App

$35.00

Shirako App

$15.00Out of stock

Spicy Toro Tartar

$25.00

MF SIGNATURE NIGIRI SUSHI

A5 Wagyu Signature

$27.00

Seared & top with dijon mustard, caviar, serrano pepper & truffle soy

Anago Signature

$14.00

Japanese eel grilled, topped with eel sauce & sansyo powder

Chutoro Signature

$19.00

Fatty Tuna with truffle mouse & caviar

Hamachi Signature

$15.00

Japanese Yellowtail seared with truffle soy, black pepper

Kampachi Signature

$16.00

Japanese Amberjack with lime zest, yuzu & Himalayan rock salt

Madai Signature

$16.00

Japanese snapper seasoned with ponzu sauce, scallions & konzuri

Maguro Signature

$14.00

Spicy tuna, masago, sesame oil, wrapped with seaweed

O-Toro Signature

$23.00

Super fatty tuna with serrano pepper, Dijon-mustard, caviar with truffle soy

Sake Signature

$12.00

Fresh salmon with aioli sauce, truffle soy, black pepper & caviar

Seared Sake Belly Signature

$12.00

Salmon belly seared with nikiri sauce & wasabi relish

Shima Aji Signature

$15.00

Japanese skip jack with lemon juice & shiso oil

Toro Signature

$21.00

NIGIRI SUSHI

Albacore Tuna Tataki Nigiri

$9.00

Botan Nigiri

$18.00

Barracuda Nigiri

$11.00

Chutoro Nigiri

$18.00

Ebi Nigiri

$8.00

Hamachi Nigiri

$12.00

Hirame Nigiri

$11.00

Hokkaido Scallops Nigiri

$9.00

Hokkigai Nigiri

$9.00

Hotate Nigiri

$20.00Out of stock

Ika Nigiri

$8.00

Ikura Nigiri

$10.00

Ishidai nigiri

$22.00Out of stock

Kampachi Nigiri

$12.00

Kani Nigiri

$12.00

Kawahagi Nigiri

$16.00Out of stock

King Salmon Nigiri

$14.00

Kinmedai Nigiri

$22.00

Kohada Nigiri

$12.00Out of stock

Madai Nigiri

$12.00

Maguro Nigiri

$12.00

Masago Nigiri

$9.00

Otoro Nigiri

$22.00

Red Tobiko Nigiri

$9.00

Ribbonfish Nigiri

$11.00Out of stock

Rosy Seabass Nigiri

$21.00

Sake Nigiri

$10.00

SakeKunsei Nigiri

$8.00

Sayori Nigiri

$21.00Out of stock

Shima Aji Nigiri

$13.00

Shima Saba Nigiri

$10.00

Tako Nigiri

$9.00

Tamago Nigiri

$8.00

Toro Nigiri

$20.00

Unagi Nigiri

$10.00

Uni Nigiri

$22.00

Wasabi Tobiko Nigiri

$9.00

Ishigaki Nigiri

$22.00Out of stock

Horse Mackeral Nigiri

$11.00Out of stock

Akayagara Nigiri

$22.00Out of stock

Baby Seabream Nigiri

$14.00Out of stock

Kuro Soi Nigiri

$17.00Out of stock

Mebaru Nigiri

$15.00

Kamatoro Nigiri

$22.00

Itoyoridai Nigiri

$22.00

Kinki Nigiri

$22.00

SASHIMI

Albacore Tuna Tataki Sashimi

$15.00

Botan Sashimi

$32.00

Barracuda Sashimi

$20.00

Chutoro Sashimi

$32.00

Ebi Sashimi

$14.00

Hamachi Sashimi

$18.00

Hirame Sashimi

$15.00

Hokkaido Scallop Sashimi

$9.00

Hokkigai Sashimi

$15.00

Hotate Sashimi

$20.00Out of stock

Ika Sashimi

$14.00

Ikura Sashimi

$16.00

Ishidai Sashimi

$36.00Out of stock

Kampachi Sashimi

$22.00

Kani Sashimi

$15.00

Kawahagi Sashimi

$30.00Out of stock

King Sake Sashimi

$26.00

Kinmedai Sashimi

$36.00

Kohada Sashimi

$19.00Out of stock

Madai Sashimi

$18.00

Maguro Sashimi

$24.00

Masago Sashimi

$9.00

O-toro Sashimi

$38.00

Red Tobiko Sashimi

$9.00

Ribbonfish Sashimi

$20.00Out of stock

Rosy Seabass Sashimi

$35.00

Sake Sashimi

$16.00

SakeKunsei Sashimi

$14.00

Sayori Sashimi

$35.00Out of stock

Shima Aji Sashimi

$22.00

Shima Saba Sashimi

$17.00

Tako Sashimi

$15.00

Tamago Sashimi

$11.00

Unagi Sashimi

$14.00

Uni Sashimi

$36.00

Wasabi Tobiko Sashimi

$9.00

Toro Sashimi

$34.00

Ishigaki Sashimi

$36.00Out of stock

Horse Mackeral Sashimi

$22.00Out of stock

Akayagara Sashimi

$36.00Out of stock

Baby Seabream Sashimi

$20.00Out of stock

Kuro Soi Sashimi

$27.00Out of stock

Mebaru Sashimi

$25.00

Kamatoro Sashimi

$38.00

Itoyoridai Sashimi

$36.00

Kinki Sashimi

$36.00

SPECIAL ROLLS

#1 Spicy Tuna Roll

$20.00

Spicy Tuna topped with Yellowtail, Masago, Scallions & Sriracha

#2 Spicy Tuna Osaka Box

$20.00

Spicy Tuna topped with Tuna, Salmon, Masago, Scallions & Sriracha

#3 Negi Salmon Roll

$19.00

Salmon & Scallion topped with Tuna, Yellowtail, Avocado & Tobiko

#4 Lobster and Cucumber Roll

$26.00

Lobster Tempura topped with Smoked Salmon, Avocado & Eel sauce

#5 Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$20.00

Spicy Yellowtail topped with Salmon, Yellowtail & Avocado

#6 Toro Osaka Box

$24.00

Fatty Tuna Tartar with Masago, Scallions & Sriracha

#7 Salmon Skin Roll

$19.00

Topped with eel & avocado, cucumber inside

#8 Eel Roll

$19.00

Eel topped with Smoked Salmon, Avocado & Eel sauce

#9 Shrimp Tempura Roll

$18.00

Tempura Shrimp with mayo topped with Shrimp, Avocado & Eel Sauce

#10 Soft Shell Tempura Roll

$19.00

Lettuce, carrots, cucumber, & light mayo

#11 Shrimp Tempura and Eel Roll

$19.00

With light mayo, avocado, smoked salmon, & eel sauce

#12 Lobster Tempura Roll

$26.00

Topped with Shrimp, Avocado & Eel Sauce

#13 Snow Crab Tempura Roll

$20.00

Snow Crab Tempura topped with Shrimp, Avocado & Eel Sauce

#14 Wagyu Beef Roll

$34.00Out of stock

Asparagus topped with Wagyu & Truffle soy

#15 Lobster Box

$28.00

Lobster Tempura Mix, Scallion, Tobiko & Eel Sauce

#16 Crunchy Roll

$17.00

Tempura Crunch Mix, topped with Smoked Salmon & Eel sauce

Brian Stern Roll

$19.00

Crispy Spicy Tuna Roll

$24.00

Rainbow Roll

$18.00

Traditional Spicy Tuna Roll

$14.00

Traditional Spicy Salmon Roll

$14.00

Spicy Scallop HandRoll

$11.00

Crispy Spicy Salmon Roll

$24.00

Vegetable Roll

$16.00

Cucumber Wrap Roll

$23.00

Spicy Tuna Handroll

$11.00

Chutoro Roll

$30.00

MAKIMONO

Avocado Roll

$9.00

California Roll

$10.00

Futomaki

$15.00

Kanpyomaki

$9.00

Kappamaki

$8.00

Negihamamaki

$11.00

NegitoroMaki

$14.00

Sakemaki

$10.00

Tekkamaki

$11.00

Ume-shishomaki

$9.00

Yamagobomaki

$9.00

Natto Maki

$9.00

Torotakumaki

$16.00

ROBATA GRILL

A5 Wagyu Beef Tobanyaki

$120.00

Asparagus

$11.00

Assorted Mushrooms

$17.00

Chilean Sea Bass

$28.00

Duck Breast

$20.00

Eggplant Miso Yaki

$14.00

Filet Mignon Tobanyaki

$35.00

Grilled Eel

$26.00

Grilled Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Hamachi Kama

$22.00

Japanese Black Cod

$24.00

Lightly Broiled Octopus

$18.00

Lump Crab

$25.00

Organic Corn

$12.00

Salmon Tareyaki

$24.00

Whole Squid

$22.00

DESSERT

MOCHI

$10.00

SIDES

SUSHI RICE

$5.00

RICE

$4.00

FRESH GRATED WASABI

$10.00

SD WASABI RELISH

$4.00

SD TRUFFLE SOY

$4.00