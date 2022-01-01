Elder Tree Public House
European-style Irish pub serves gastro fare rooted within authentic Irish tradition. If you’re wondering what the difference is between a GastroPub and an a regular Pub? It’s the food. Our menu features American takes on classic Irish Pub food favorites, creating dishes that are both interesting and comfortable. Beer, Darts and Soccer always available!
469 Flat Shoals ave SE
Location
Atlanta GA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
