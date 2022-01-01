Go
Hudson Grille - Little Five Points

351 Moreland Avenue NE

Popular Items

10 Wings$12.95
choice of jumbo, boneless or cauliflower
Turkey Avocado Panini$11.95
oven-roasted turkey, applewood-smoked bacon, tomato, guacamole, jalapeno cheese, chipotle aioli, ciabatta
6 Wings$8.95
choice of jumbo, boneless or cauliflower
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.95
grilled or cripsy fried chicken breast, jack and cheddar, tomato, shredded lettuce, ranch, flour tortilla
Ty Cobb$11.95
chopped egg, tomato, onion, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado, applewood-smoked bacon, choice of dressing
Classic Burger$11.95
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles
Fish$4.95
scofflaw ipa-battered cod, jicama slaw, citrus tartar
Fries$4.00
Nashville Hot Chicken$12.95
spicy honey, cucumber and celery root slaw, mayo
Shrimp$4.95
grilled, blackened shrimp, avocado corn salsa, mango vinaigrette, mixed greens
See full menu

Location

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
