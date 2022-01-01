New Realm Brewing Company Atlanta

6pk Hazy Like a Fox

$10.99

Hazy Like a Fox, our first Hazy IPA, is Double Dry Hopped with El Dorado and Azacca hops to provide juicy, pineapple and tangerine flavors. Brewed with a blend of pale malt, oats, wheat, flaked barley and lactose, it pours a pale gold with an opaque haze. Pineapple and tangerine hop aromatics dance together in the nose while its taste is very soft with a juicy orange and tangerine finish. With a bit of brewers' magic, we gave this beer a very soft and smooth mouthfeel with low perceived hop bitterness. Hazy Like a Fox was double dry-hopped, once during fermentation to give it huge orange juicy character and again post-fermentation to derive intense hop aromatics.