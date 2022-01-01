- Home
New Realm Brewing Company Atlanta
No reviews yet
550 Somerset Terrace Northeast Unit 101
Atlanta, GA 30306
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Bites
Asian-Style Loaded Fries
Char Siu Pork, Sriracha, Cilantro, Garlic-Miso Mayo
Crusted Mac and Cheese
Black Angus Beef Meatballs
House Ground Brisket, Chuck & Short Rib Tomato Sauce, Grits, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella
Hand Twisted Bavarian Pretzel
House-made, Wood-Fired Bavarian Pretzel made Fresh, with Beer-Queso & Jalapeño Mustard Sauces (V)
Blistered Shishito Peppers
Sesame Seeds, Ginger Aioli (V)
BBQ Shrimp Open-Faced Tacos
Pickled Onions, Avocado Crema, Queso Fresco
Chicken Wings
10 Pieces, Crunchy Vegetables, Ranch & Blue Cheese Dressing (G)
Baked Maryland Crab Dip
Red Peppers, Cream Cheese, Sea-Salt Lavash
Field Pea Hummus
Radishes, Olive Oil, Flatbread (V)
Soups & Salads
Wood Roasted Beet & Carrot
Cashew-Chili Crisp “Yogurt”, Miso Verde, Euphonia Pickled Mustard Seeds (Ve)
Romaine & Tuscan Kale Caesar
Parmesan Croutons, Garlic Dressing
Brewhouse Cobb Salad
Tucker Farm Mixed Lettuces, Hazy Beer Vinaigrette, Smoked Chicken, Nuskie Bacon, Avocado, Boiled Egg, Tomato, Cucumber, Thomasville Tomme
Soup of the Day
Ask a staff member for our current Soup of the Day!
Bigger Bites
New Realm Burger
House-Ground Brisket, Chuck & Short Rib White Cheddar, Pickles, Special Sauce, Brioche Bun
"B-ATL" Grilled Cheese
Bacon, Thomasville Tomme, Tomatoes, Arugula
Beef Birria De Res Tacos
3 Birria Style Braised Beef Brisket Tacos with Jus, El Milagro Tortillas and Oaxaca Queso, So ito Black Beans, NRB Hopped Chili-Lime Elote Street Corn. Topped With Onions & Cilantro
Smoked Half Chicken
Hazy Like a Fox Beer Glaze, Seasonal vegetables, Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Hawaiian-style Ahi Tuna Poke
Red Quinoa, Ahi Tuna, Avocado, Pineapple, Radish, Edamame, , Pickled Ginger, Ginger Dressing
Hand-Pressed Cuban
Pork Belly, Swiss Cheese, Mustard, House-made Sour Pickles
Free-Range Roasted Turkey
Smoked Turkey, White Cheddar, Jerky Bacon, Arugula, White BBQ Sauce
Ultimate Wagyu Burger
~Premium Wagyu Beef Burger~ House-Made Cheddar Fondue, Dunkel Bacon Sauce, Beefonaise, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Brioche Bun
Braised Beef Meatball Sub
Mozzarella, Basil Pesto, Arugula
Beer Battered Fish & Chips
Beyond Burger®
~Revolutionary Plant-Based Burger~ White Cheddar, House-made Sour Pickles, Special Sauce, Brioche Bun (V)
ADULT CHICKEN FINGERS
Shrimp Po Boy
Breaded & Fried Shrimp, Cuban Loaf, Cajun Remoulade.
Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich
Burger Patty
Wood-Fired Pizzas
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Alfredo, Mozzarella Di Bufala Parmesan Reggiano, Hot Buffalo Chicken, Ranch
Cheese Pizza
Garden Bianco Pizza
Afredo, Buffala Mozzarella, Parmesan Reggiano, Caramelized Onions, Ricotta, Roasted Seasonal Veggies (V)
Margherita Pizza
San Marzano Tomato, Mozzarella, Torn Basil (V)
MEATHEAD Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
THE American Classic! - Bold, Robust Pepperoni, Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Grana Padano ~ UPGRADE to a Meat Head Pie (add Meatball, Ham, and Sausage) +$3
Sweets
Banana Pudding
Coffee Extract, Whipped Cream, Caramelized Bananas
Campfire S'mores
Chocolate Mousse, Graham Cracker, Hazelnut Croquant, Strawberries
Chocolate Ice Cream Double SCOOP
Chocolate Ice Cream SCOOP
House-made Chocolate Shake
House-made Strawberry Shake
House-made Vanilla Shake
Strawberry Ice Cream Double SCOOP
Strawberry Ice Cream SCOOP
Vanilla Ice Cream Double SCOOP
Vanilla ice cream SCOOP
XTRA Graham Crackers
Kids Menu
BEER TO GO
32oz Anniversary Pils
32oz BB Acai
32oz Black Cherry Seltzer
32oz Commissioner
32oz Cucumber Seltzer
32oz Euphonia
32oz Haze Dipper
32oz Hazy Fox
32oz Hefeweizen
32oz Hoplandia
32oz Hoptropolis
32oz Lime Of The Party
32oz Munich Dunkel
32oz Porterhorse
32oz Tequila IMP Berliner
32oz Tripel
32oz Tropic Dream
32oz BB Smoke
32oz Southern Tee
32oz Maibock
32oz Doomsday Rye
32oz Bavarian Prince
32oz Oaxaca Choca
32oz Harvest Ale
32oz HLAOx
32oz English Pale Ale
32oz English Porter
4pk 16oz HLAF
4pk Doomsday Hound Russian Imperial Stout
Doomsday Hound is a viciously flavorful Russian Imperial Stout. This beast is big (9.5%) with a deep black color and a thick brown foamy head. It sinks its teeth into you upon your first sip with an intense, full body and roasted coffee & cocoa flavors. Sip slowly with this savage beast, because if allowed, he'll break his chains and bring about a doomsday's wrath.
4pk MANGO T-Flex
4pk Midnight Train to GA
4pk Más Macho DIPA
This is no ordinary beer, it’s the biggest, baddest, most macho double IPA of them all. Más Macho is a supremely hop-forward beer with intense pineapple, tropical fruit, citrus and dank notes. Expect a ludicrous amount of hop flavor, pleasant bitterness and subtle sweetness that will have you begging for more.
4pk Oaxaca Choca
4pk Pastry Porter
4pk Tart Blossom
6pk 16oz BB Smoke
6pk Bavarian
6pk Beach Bounty
6pk beLOW
Light, crisp and refreshing - beLOW is the lighter side of IPA. Slightly hazy and brimming with tropical notes, beLOW has ALL the hop character that IPA lovers crave, but with just ½ the calories of most IPAs. A dry-hopping bill featuring one of our favorite hop combinations and a meticulously engineered brewing process creates the perfect balance of bright citrusy notes, drinkability and low carb profile.
6pk Euphonia Pilsner
This golden, German-style pilsner combines tradition with modern hopping techniques for a nice floral hop character. Brewed with German Pilsner malt, Euphonia’s hops are added late to provide a soft bitterness and vibrant hop aroma. GOLD MEDAL 2019 Virginia Craft Beer Cup - Pale Bitter European Beer GOLD MEDAL Best in Show 2019 Virginia Craft Beer Cup
6pk GA Tech
6pk Gram Gram's
6pk Haze Dipper
6pk Haze Lab 2022 V1
6pk Hazy Like a Fox
Hazy Like a Fox, our first Hazy IPA, is Double Dry Hopped with El Dorado and Azacca hops to provide juicy, pineapple and tangerine flavors. Brewed with a blend of pale malt, oats, wheat, flaked barley and lactose, it pours a pale gold with an opaque haze. Pineapple and tangerine hop aromatics dance together in the nose while its taste is very soft with a juicy orange and tangerine finish. With a bit of brewers' magic, we gave this beer a very soft and smooth mouthfeel with low perceived hop bitterness. Hazy Like a Fox was double dry-hopped, once during fermentation to give it huge orange juicy character and again post-fermentation to derive intense hop aromatics.
6pk Hazy Ox
6pk Hopbominable
6pk Hoplandia IPA
The first IPA from Brewmaster Mitch Steele couldn't have been anything but a hop-forward, west-coast inspired IPA... this IPA. It's dry hopped with Simcoe & Centennial and is perfectly hoppy with a classic piney, resiny and citrusy hop profile and a mild malt character in both nose and taste. Bitterness is smooth, but substantial and it finishes dry but with a balanced body. Mitch says "it's everything I want in an IPA. It's pleasantly bitter, yet drinks smoothly and has a wonderful blend of hop flavors dominating the aroma, taste and finish.
6pk Hoptropolis IPA
Hoptropolis is a thriving hop mecca built upon a foundation of Citra, Mosaic, Azacca and Loral hops to add lots of pear, peach and pineapple notes. This American IPA brims with tropical fruit, floral, citrus and stone fruit hop aromatics. It pours a strikingly golden color with a light haze. Upon arrival, the first thing to notice is its enticing aroma, which is intensely fruity, reminiscent of fruit cocktail with lots of pear, peach and pineapple plus a distinctly dank, but balanced finish. The taste is dry and crisp with a pleasant lingering bitterness. You'll want to spend a little extra time exploring this hop haven - there's so much to sip and do.
6pk Lime of the Party
This Key Lime Gose tastes like a slice (or two - we won't tell!) of key lime pie complete with biscuity crust, creamy meringue and tangy key lime notes. Go ahead, drink dessert first.
6pk MIX
Features a rotating cast of New Realm Mainstay and Rotator Series brands.
6pk Pick Me
6pk Restricted Area
6pk Sour Eclipse
6pk Southern Tee "Arnold Palmer-style" Berliner Weisse
Southern-style Berliner Weisse which embodies the half tea, half lemonade classic made popular by golf’s one and only ‘The King’. Southern Tee is reminiscent of the classic Arnold Palmer drink with the perfect blend of tea and lemonade. Tart lemons, the sweetness of the lemonade, and rich tea flavors give this sour ale a slightly sweet flavor while still showcasing the tart taste of a Berliner Weisse.
6pk SPCL Release Mix Pk
6pk T Flex
6pk Tropic Dream
6pk United Craft Lager
Clean, crisp and refreshing with enough character to keep you coming back for more. Features a crushable mix of all American malts, Hallertau, Hersbrucker, and Lemondrop hops and flaked maize. The result is a lager that we are proud to brew and we hope that people are proud to drink.
Alpha Water 12pk
Summer Sampler
Fall 12pk
ASW Tripel BTL
BBA Brown BTL
BBA Doomsday Bottle
BBA Quad BTL
HAZY Tank Dog Can
Oaxaca 22' Wooded Reserve
RBA Brown BTL
RBA Quad BTL
RYE Doomsday BTL
Single Macho CAN
WEST COAST Tank Dog Can
One Pack
Two pack special
BEVERAGES
Coffee
Coke
Coke Zero
Diet Coke
Lemonade
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Gingerale
Unsweet Tea
Soda Water
Milk
OJ
Grapefruit Juice
Pineapple Juice
Redbull
SF Redbull
Yellow Redbull
Blueberry Red Bull
Coconut Red Bull
Cranberry Juice
Ginger Beer
Dasani Bottle
Blue Powerade
Red Powerade
Canned Cocktails TO GO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
550 Somerset Terrace Northeast Unit 101, Atlanta, GA 30306