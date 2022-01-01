Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Brewpubs & Breweries

New Realm Brewing Company Atlanta

review star

No reviews yet

550 Somerset Terrace Northeast Unit 101

Atlanta, GA 30306

Order Again

Popular Items

Ultimate Wagyu Burger
Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich
Beef Birria De Res Tacos

Bites

Asian-Style Loaded Fries

Asian-Style Loaded Fries

$11.00

Char Siu Pork, Sriracha, Cilantro, Garlic-Miso Mayo

Crusted Mac and Cheese

Crusted Mac and Cheese

$12.00
Black Angus Beef Meatballs

Black Angus Beef Meatballs

$16.50

House Ground Brisket, Chuck & Short Rib Tomato Sauce, Grits, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella

Hand Twisted Bavarian Pretzel

Hand Twisted Bavarian Pretzel

$10.00

House-made, Wood-Fired Bavarian Pretzel made Fresh, with Beer-Queso & Jalapeño Mustard Sauces (V)

Blistered Shishito Peppers

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$11.00

Sesame Seeds, Ginger Aioli (V)

BBQ Shrimp Open-Faced Tacos

BBQ Shrimp Open-Faced Tacos

$13.00

Pickled Onions, Avocado Crema, Queso Fresco

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$14.50

10 Pieces, Crunchy Vegetables, Ranch & Blue Cheese Dressing (G)

Baked Maryland Crab Dip

Baked Maryland Crab Dip

$15.00

Red Peppers, Cream Cheese, Sea-Salt Lavash

Field Pea Hummus

Field Pea Hummus

$12.00

Radishes, Olive Oil, Flatbread (V)

Soups & Salads

Wood Roasted Beet & Carrot

Wood Roasted Beet & Carrot

$14.00

Cashew-Chili Crisp “Yogurt”, Miso Verde, Euphonia Pickled Mustard Seeds (Ve)

Romaine & Tuscan Kale Caesar

Romaine & Tuscan Kale Caesar

$12.00

Parmesan Croutons, Garlic Dressing

Brewhouse Cobb Salad

Brewhouse Cobb Salad

$19.00

Tucker Farm Mixed Lettuces, Hazy Beer Vinaigrette, Smoked Chicken, Nuskie Bacon, Avocado, Boiled Egg, Tomato, Cucumber, Thomasville Tomme

Soup of the Day

$9.00

Ask a staff member for our current Soup of the Day!

Bigger Bites

New Realm Burger

New Realm Burger

$15.00

House-Ground Brisket, Chuck & Short Rib White Cheddar, Pickles, Special Sauce, Brioche Bun

"B-ATL" Grilled Cheese

"B-ATL" Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Bacon, Thomasville Tomme, Tomatoes, Arugula

Beef Birria De Res Tacos

Beef Birria De Res Tacos

$18.50

3 Birria Style Braised Beef Brisket Tacos with Jus, El Milagro Tortillas and Oaxaca Queso, Soito Black Beans, NRB Hopped Chili-Lime Elote Street Corn. Topped With Onions & Cilantro

Smoked Half Chicken

Smoked Half Chicken

$20.00

Hazy Like a Fox Beer Glaze, Seasonal vegetables, Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Hawaiian-style Ahi Tuna Poke

$19.00

Red Quinoa, Ahi Tuna, Avocado, Pineapple, Radish, Edamame, , Pickled Ginger, Ginger Dressing

Hand-Pressed Cuban

Hand-Pressed Cuban

$14.00

Pork Belly, Swiss Cheese, Mustard, House-made Sour Pickles

Free-Range Roasted Turkey

Free-Range Roasted Turkey

$15.00Out of stock

Smoked Turkey, White Cheddar, Jerky Bacon, Arugula, White BBQ Sauce

Ultimate Wagyu Burger

Ultimate Wagyu Burger

$16.00

~Premium Wagyu Beef Burger~ House-Made Cheddar Fondue, Dunkel Bacon Sauce, Beefonaise, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Brioche Bun

Braised Beef Meatball Sub

Braised Beef Meatball Sub

$14.50

Mozzarella, Basil Pesto, Arugula

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$18.00
Beyond Burger®

Beyond Burger®

$17.00

~Revolutionary Plant-Based Burger~ White Cheddar, House-made Sour Pickles, Special Sauce, Brioche Bun (V)

ADULT CHICKEN FINGERS

$17.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.00

Breaded & Fried Shrimp, Cuban Loaf, Cajun Remoulade.

Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Burger Patty

$8.00

Wood-Fired Pizzas

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Alfredo, Mozzarella Di Bufala Parmesan Reggiano, Hot Buffalo Chicken, Ranch

Cheese Pizza

$16.50
Garden Bianco Pizza

Garden Bianco Pizza

$18.50

Afredo, Buffala Mozzarella, Parmesan Reggiano, Caramelized Onions, Ricotta, Roasted Seasonal Veggies (V)

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$17.00

San Marzano Tomato, Mozzarella, Torn Basil (V)

MEATHEAD Pizza

$22.00
Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.50

THE American Classic! - Bold, Robust Pepperoni, Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Grana Padano ~ UPGRADE to a Meat Head Pie (add Meatball, Ham, and Sausage) +$3

Sweets

Banana Pudding

$10.00Out of stock

Coffee Extract, Whipped Cream, Caramelized Bananas

Campfire S'mores

Campfire S'mores

$8.00

Chocolate Mousse, Graham Cracker, Hazelnut Croquant, Strawberries

Chocolate Ice Cream Double SCOOP

$2.00

Chocolate Ice Cream SCOOP

$1.00
House-made Chocolate Shake

House-made Chocolate Shake

$8.00
House-made Strawberry Shake

House-made Strawberry Shake

$8.00
House-made Vanilla Shake

House-made Vanilla Shake

$8.00

Strawberry Ice Cream Double SCOOP

$2.00

Strawberry Ice Cream SCOOP

$1.00

Vanilla Ice Cream Double SCOOP

$2.00

Vanilla ice cream SCOOP

$1.00

XTRA Graham Crackers

$1.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Kids Salad

$8.00

Kids Slider

$8.00

Kids Souvenir Cup

$5.00Out of stock

BEER TO GO

32oz Anniversary Pils

$18.50

32oz BB Acai

$15.00

32oz Black Cherry Seltzer

$15.00

32oz Commissioner

$15.00

32oz Cucumber Seltzer

$15.00

32oz Euphonia

$14.00

32oz Haze Dipper

$16.00

32oz Hazy Fox

$14.00

32oz Hefeweizen

$15.00

32oz Hoplandia

$14.00

32oz Hoptropolis

$14.00

32oz Lime Of The Party

$16.00

32oz Munich Dunkel

$15.00

32oz Porterhorse

$18.50

32oz Tequila IMP Berliner

$22.50

32oz Tripel

$21.50

32oz Tropic Dream

$16.00

32oz BB Smoke

$16.00

32oz Southern Tee

$16.00

32oz Maibock

$16.00

32oz Doomsday Rye

$25.00

32oz Bavarian Prince

$15.00

32oz Oaxaca Choca

$22.50

32oz Harvest Ale

$22.00

32oz HLAOx

$18.50

32oz English Pale Ale

$15.00

32oz English Porter

$15.00

4pk 16oz HLAF

$6.99
4pk Doomsday Hound Russian Imperial Stout

4pk Doomsday Hound Russian Imperial Stout

$16.99

Doomsday Hound is a viciously flavorful Russian Imperial Stout. This beast is big (9.5%) with a deep black color and a thick brown foamy head. It sinks its teeth into you upon your first sip with an intense, full body and roasted coffee & cocoa flavors. Sip slowly with this savage beast, because if allowed, he'll break his chains and bring about a doomsday's wrath.

4pk MANGO T-Flex

$14.99

4pk Midnight Train to GA

$15.99
4pk Más Macho DIPA

4pk Más Macho DIPA

$15.99

This is no ordinary beer, it’s the biggest, baddest, most macho double IPA of them all. Más Macho is a supremely hop-forward beer with intense pineapple, tropical fruit, citrus and dank notes. Expect a ludicrous amount of hop flavor, pleasant bitterness and subtle sweetness that will have you begging for more.

4pk Oaxaca Choca

$16.99

4pk Pastry Porter

$16.99

4pk Tart Blossom

$12.99

6pk 16oz BB Smoke

$14.99

6pk Bavarian

$10.49

6pk Beach Bounty

$10.99
6pk beLOW

6pk beLOW

$10.99Out of stock

Light, crisp and refreshing - beLOW is the lighter side of IPA. Slightly hazy and brimming with tropical notes, beLOW has ALL the hop character that IPA lovers crave, but with just ½ the calories of most IPAs. A dry-hopping bill featuring one of our favorite hop combinations and a meticulously engineered brewing process creates the perfect balance of bright citrusy notes, drinkability and low carb profile.

6pk Euphonia Pilsner

6pk Euphonia Pilsner

$9.99

This golden, German-style pilsner combines tradition with modern hopping techniques for a nice floral hop character. Brewed with German Pilsner malt, Euphonia’s hops are added late to provide a soft bitterness and vibrant hop aroma. GOLD MEDAL 2019 Virginia Craft Beer Cup - Pale Bitter European Beer GOLD MEDAL Best in Show 2019 Virginia Craft Beer Cup

6pk GA Tech

$10.99

6pk Gram Gram's

$11.99Out of stock

6pk Haze Dipper

$10.99

6pk Haze Lab 2022 V1

$10.99Out of stock
6pk Hazy Like a Fox

6pk Hazy Like a Fox

$10.99

Hazy Like a Fox, our first Hazy IPA, is Double Dry Hopped with El Dorado and Azacca hops to provide juicy, pineapple and tangerine flavors. Brewed with a blend of pale malt, oats, wheat, flaked barley and lactose, it pours a pale gold with an opaque haze. Pineapple and tangerine hop aromatics dance together in the nose while its taste is very soft with a juicy orange and tangerine finish. With a bit of brewers' magic, we gave this beer a very soft and smooth mouthfeel with low perceived hop bitterness. Hazy Like a Fox was double dry-hopped, once during fermentation to give it huge orange juicy character and again post-fermentation to derive intense hop aromatics.

6pk Hazy Ox

$14.99Out of stock

6pk Hopbominable

$14.99
6pk Hoplandia IPA

6pk Hoplandia IPA

$10.99

The first IPA from Brewmaster Mitch Steele couldn't have been anything but a hop-forward, west-coast inspired IPA... this IPA. It's dry hopped with Simcoe & Centennial and is perfectly hoppy with a classic piney, resiny and citrusy hop profile and a mild malt character in both nose and taste. Bitterness is smooth, but substantial and it finishes dry but with a balanced body. Mitch says "it's everything I want in an IPA. It's pleasantly bitter, yet drinks smoothly and has a wonderful blend of hop flavors dominating the aroma, taste and finish.

6pk Hoptropolis IPA

6pk Hoptropolis IPA

$10.99

Hoptropolis is a thriving hop mecca built upon a foundation of Citra, Mosaic, Azacca and Loral hops to add lots of pear, peach and pineapple notes. This American IPA brims with tropical fruit, floral, citrus and stone fruit hop aromatics. It pours a strikingly golden color with a light haze. Upon arrival, the first thing to notice is its enticing aroma, which is intensely fruity, reminiscent of fruit cocktail with lots of pear, peach and pineapple plus a distinctly dank, but balanced finish. The taste is dry and crisp with a pleasant lingering bitterness. You'll want to spend a little extra time exploring this hop haven - there's so much to sip and do.

6pk Lime of the Party

6pk Lime of the Party

$10.99

This Key Lime Gose tastes like a slice (or two - we won't tell!) of key lime pie complete with biscuity crust, creamy meringue and tangy key lime notes. Go ahead, drink dessert first.

6pk MIX

$10.99

Features a rotating cast of New Realm Mainstay and Rotator Series brands.

6pk Pick Me

$11.99Out of stock

6pk Restricted Area

$14.99Out of stock

6pk Sour Eclipse

$10.99Out of stock
6pk Southern Tee "Arnold Palmer-style" Berliner Weisse

6pk Southern Tee "Arnold Palmer-style" Berliner Weisse

$10.99Out of stock

Southern-style Berliner Weisse which embodies the half tea, half lemonade classic made popular by golf’s one and only ‘The King’. Southern Tee is reminiscent of the classic Arnold Palmer drink with the perfect blend of tea and lemonade. Tart lemons, the sweetness of the lemonade, and rich tea flavors give this sour ale a slightly sweet flavor while still showcasing the tart taste of a Berliner Weisse.

6pk SPCL Release Mix Pk

$10.99

6pk T Flex

$14.99

6pk Tropic Dream

$10.99
6pk United Craft Lager

6pk United Craft Lager

$9.99Out of stock

Clean, crisp and refreshing with enough character to keep you coming back for more. Features a crushable mix of all American malts, Hallertau, Hersbrucker, and Lemondrop hops and flaked maize. The result is a lager that we are proud to brew and we hope that people are proud to drink.

Alpha Water 12pk

$16.99

Summer Sampler

$17.99

Fall 12pk

$17.99

ASW Tripel BTL

$10.99

BBA Brown BTL

$9.99Out of stock

BBA Doomsday Bottle

$9.99Out of stock

BBA Quad BTL

$9.99Out of stock

HAZY Tank Dog Can

$3.99

Oaxaca 22' Wooded Reserve

$10.99

RBA Brown BTL

$9.99

RBA Quad BTL

$9.99Out of stock

RYE Doomsday BTL

$9.99Out of stock

Single Macho CAN

$3.99

WEST COAST Tank Dog Can

$3.99

One Pack

$15.99

Two pack special

$24.99

BEVERAGES

Coffee

$2.50
Coke

Coke

$2.50
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50
Gingerale

Gingerale

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

OJ

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00
Redbull

Redbull

$5.00
SF Redbull

SF Redbull

$5.00
Yellow Redbull

Yellow Redbull

$5.00

Blueberry Red Bull

$5.00

Coconut Red Bull

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Dasani Bottle

$3.00

Blue Powerade

$4.00

Red Powerade

$4.00

Canned Cocktails TO GO

Orange Crush 4pk

$11.99

Cranberry 4pk

$11.99

Lemon Drop 4pk

$11.99

Margarita 4pk

$11.99

Paloma 4pk

$11.99

Moscow Mule 4pk

$11.99

Mixed Vodka 4pk

$11.99

RTD Mixed 12pk

$17.99

Oktoberfest Pours

OKT-36oz Euphonia

$14.50Out of stock

OKT-36oz Hefeweizen

$14.50Out of stock

OKT-36oz Munich Dunkel

$14.50Out of stock

OKT-36oz Bavarian Prince

$17.00Out of stock

OKT-36oz Midnight

$17.00Out of stock

OKT-36oz Helles

$17.00Out of stock

Oktober Mug

$12.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

550 Somerset Terrace Northeast Unit 101, Atlanta, GA 30306

Directions

Gallery
New Realm Brewing Company image
New Realm Brewing Company image

Map
