Go
Toast

Grant Central Pizza East

Grant Central East is a New York style pizzeria located in East Atlanta Village.
Family owned and operated, serving fresh pizza to our community since 1993.

PIZZA

1279 Glenwood Avenue, SE • $

Avg 4 (429 reviews)

Popular Items

Small (12")$12.00
Build your own: hand-tossed NY style crust, with a thin layer of homemade sauce and freshly shredded mozzarella.
Dressing/Sauce
Side of...
Large Specialty (16")$18.00
Choose from one of our Specialty Pizzas.
Breadsticks w/chz$7.00
Half a pizza dough with fresh minced garlic and olive oil, topped with mozzarella cheese, then cut into sticks. Comes with Marinara on side.
Medium (14")$15.00
Build your own: hand-tossed NY style crust, with a thin layer of homemade sauce and freshly shredded mozzarella.
Specialty Slice$3.25
Choose from one of our Specialty Pizzas.
Large (16")$18.00
Build your own: hand-tossed NY style crust, with a thin layer of homemade sauce and freshly shredded mozzarella.
Cheese Calzone$9.50
Build your own calzone. Comes with mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, and fresh minced garlic.
Dinner House Salad$8.50
Comes with romaine lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushroom, black olives, broccoli, and feta cheese. Choice of dressing
Slice$3.25
Build your own: on big NY cheese slice. Upgrade to Sicilian crust $.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1279 Glenwood Avenue, SE

Atlanta GA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Blu Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Banshee

No reviews yet

Banshee is a restaurant + bar located in East Atlanta Village serving New American fare that's focused on seasonality. It features a cocktail driven bar that has a small selection of local beers and wine by the glass. The bar is open late and transitions into music after hours.

Midway Pub- Atlanta

No reviews yet

themidwaypub.com

The Beverly

No reviews yet

WELCOME TO THE BEVERLY, WHERE WE STRIVE TO ALWAYS DELIVER A TOPNOTCH GUEST EXPERIENCE. WHETHER THIS IS YOUR FIRST TIME DINING WITH US, OR YOU ARE A REGULAR GUEST, WE WELCOME YOU WITH OPEN ARMS, AND WE THANK YOU FOR YOUR PATRONAGE. WE ARE FOCUSED ON PROVIDING YOU, OUR GUEST, EXCELLENT SERVICE, WELL PREPARED DISHES, AND REFRESHING COCKTAILS THAT EXCEED YOUR EXPECTATIONS.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston