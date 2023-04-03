Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Slim + Husky's Atlanta/Midtown

review star

No reviews yet

1016 Howell Mill Rd.

Atlanta, GA 30318

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Online BYO
PIZZA OF THE MONTH- SMOKIN’ HERB CHICKEN
**1 Count Cinnamon Roll

SPECIALS

**$10 THROWBACK TUESDAY

**$10 THROWBACK TUESDAY

$10.00Out of stock

Take it back to the old skool! THROWBACK TUESDAY. Only on the 4th Tuesday of the month. Get your SIGNATURE HUSKY pizza for only $10 ALL DAY!

PIZZA OF THE MONTH- SMOKIN’ HERB CHICKEN

PIZZA OF THE MONTH- SMOKIN’ HERB CHICKEN

$14.00

This is no April Fools!' Everyday in APRIL ! $14 SMOKIN’ HERB CHICKEN pizza. The white sauce is slammin', S+H House cheese blend, spinach, red onions, mushrooms + Smokin’ herb Chicken

$10 MONDAY SIGNATURE SLIM

$10 MONDAY SIGNATURE SLIM

$10.00Out of stock

MONDAYS are for $10 Signature Slim Pizzas. Start your week off right

$12 TUESDAY SIGNATURE HUSKY

$12 TUESDAY SIGNATURE HUSKY

$12.00

Bring your hunger for $12 TUESDAY! Every Tuesday, we offer all of our Signature 16" Husky Pizzas for only $12. Get yours now

NEW ITEMS (S+H)

New Items!!!!

Meatballs

Meatballs

$13.00

10 garlic shallot drizzled Italian meatballs, baked in our OG Red Sauce, topped with House Blend Mozzarella cheese. **additional toppings extra

Stuffed Cheesy Bread

Stuffed Cheesy Bread

$8.00

hot and cheesy, cheese bread with a side of OG Red Sauce for dipping

PREAM Kidz Combo

PREAM Kidz Combo

$10.00

NEW PREAM Kidz Combo for the young ones. One kid size one toppping pizza, one cinnamon roll, and kid size cup

FOOD (S+H)

Pizzas

S&H takes pride in creating artisan pizzas from scratch. Our kitchens make fresh dough and sauce daily. This includes our five house-made pizza sauces, seven finishing drizzles, and a variety of cream cheese flavors for our tasty cinnamon rolls. Check out our food menu.
Online BYO

Online BYO

Back by popular demand, BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA. Up to 5 toppings, pizza is art. Try our **NEW BIG POPPA** pizza for XXL family size

**NEW** BIG POPPA

**NEW** BIG POPPA

$26.00

I love it when you call me BIG POPPA. Our new large pizzas for up to four can eat. For your next party or get together.

California Love 🌱

California Love 🌱

$14.00+

Spinach Pesto, House Blend Cheese, Artichoke, Heirloom Tomato, Red Onion

Cee No Green

Cee No Green

$14.00+

S+H OG Red Sauce, House Blend Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham + Ground Beef

Fiesta

Fiesta

$14.00+

Our new FIESTA PIZZA packed full of flavors south of the border, ground beef, pork chorizo, bell peppers, and onions with our nacho drizzle

Got 5 Cheese Pizza🌱

Got 5 Cheese Pizza🌱

$14.00+

S+H OG Red Sauce, House Blend Cheese, Sliced Fresh Mozzarella

House Party

House Party

$14.00+

Classic red OG Sauce with pepperoni & Italian sausage

Nothin But A V Thang🌱

Nothin But A V Thang🌱

$14.00+

S+H OG Red Sauce, Spinach, Vegan Cheese, Vegan Pepperoni, Vegan Sausage Crumble, Red Onion, and Mushrooms

PREAM

PREAM

$14.00+

S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onion, Mushrooms

Red Light Special🌱

Red Light Special🌱

$14.00+

S+H Spicy Red Sauce, Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Heirloom Tomatoes, and finished with Fresh Basil

Rony, Roni, Rone

Rony, Roni, Rone

$13.00+

S+H Signature Pepperoni Pizza with Pork Pepperoni and Beef Pepperoni over our House Cheese Blend and OG Red Sauce

Smoking Herb with Chicken

Smoking Herb with Chicken

$14.00+

S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Smoked Chicken

S+H Hot Chicken Pizza

S+H Hot Chicken Pizza

$14.00+

Jalapeno Cilantro Ranch, House Blend Cheese, Jalapeno, Banana Peppers, Nashville Hot Chicken, and finished with Hot Honey Drizzle

Smoking Herb with Salmon

Smoking Herb with Salmon

$14.00+

S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Smoked Salmon

Salad

Husky Salad

Husky Salad

$10.00

Kale Romaine Lettuce Mix, Any 3 Vegetables, and 1 Protein

Slim Salad

Slim Salad

$5.00

Kale Romaine Lettuce Mix and Any 3 Vegetables

Dessert

**1 Count Cinnamon Roll

**1 Count Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Pick 1 of your favorite flavors.

**2 Count Cinnamon Roll

**2 Count Cinnamon Roll

$7.00

Pick 2 of your favorite flavors. Feel free to mix and match

**6 Count Cinnamon Roll

**6 Count Cinnamon Roll

$14.00

Pick 6 of your favorite flavors for you or to share

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$3.00

strips of pizza dough tied in a knot, baked and then topped with melted butter, garlic and parsley.

Extra Drizzles

Jalapeno Cilantro Ranch Drizzle

Jalapeno Cilantro Ranch Drizzle

$0.50
Garlic Garden Butter Drizzle

Garlic Garden Butter Drizzle

$0.50
Honey Sriracha Mayo Drizzle

Honey Sriracha Mayo Drizzle

$0.50
Balsamic Molasses Drizzle

Balsamic Molasses Drizzle

$0.50Out of stock
Pineapple Chipotle BBQ Drizzle

Pineapple Chipotle BBQ Drizzle

$0.50
Stoneground Peach Mustard

Stoneground Peach Mustard

$0.50

Extra OG Red Sauce

$0.50

BEV (S+H)

Pepsi Sodas - 20oz Bottles

Aquafina - 20oz Bottle

Aquafina - 20oz Bottle

$3.00

Pure water for a perfect taste. Add a refreshing water to your meal.

Brisk Tea Lemonade - 20oz Bottle

Brisk Tea Lemonade - 20oz Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Bold, fruit-flavored lemonade juice drink

Crush Grape Soda - 20oz Bottle

Crush Grape Soda - 20oz Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Crush offers an exciting rush of grape flavor and fun in every sip.

Crush Orange Soda - 20oz Bottle

Crush Orange Soda - 20oz Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

The original orange soda, click to add to your meal.

Crush Peach - 20oz Bottle

Crush Peach - 20oz Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Crush offers an exciting rush of peach flavor and fun in every sip.

Crush Pineapple Soda - 20oz Bottle

Crush Pineapple Soda - 20oz Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Crush offers an exciting rush of pineapple flavor and fun in every sip.

Diet Pepsi - 20oz Bottle

Diet Pepsi - 20oz Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

A crisp tasting, refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without calories. Click to add to your meal.

Dr. Pepper - 20oz Bottle

Dr. Pepper - 20oz Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

A signature blend of 23 flavors makes every sip of Dr. Pepper truly unique.

Gatorade Fierce Grape - 20oz Bottle

Gatorade Fierce Grape - 20oz Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

The bold and intense taste of grape to quench thirst and energize without caffeine

Mtn Dew - 20oz Bottle

Mtn Dew - 20oz Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Mtn Dew exhilarates and quenches thirst with its one of a kind citrus taste.

Pepsi - 20oz Bottle

Pepsi - 20oz Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

The bold, refreshing, robust cola, click to add to your meal.

Pepsi Zero Sugar - 20oz Bottle

Pepsi Zero Sugar - 20oz Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Real cola taste, with a refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without sugar.

Sierra Mist - 20oz Bottle

Sierra Mist - 20oz Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

A light and refreshing, caffeine-free, lemon-lime soda made with real sugar

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Slim + Husky’s was founded on a shared dream inside of a garage in 2015 in Nashville, TN. The clever name came from a joke the longtime friends have been laughing about for years. One of them has always been a slim guy, but the other two were always big fellas, forcing their mothers to shop for clothing in the children’s husky section. The Tennessee State University grads started the fast casual, gourmet pizza joint as a way to serve unique pies and provide jobs to their neighborhood in North Nashville. Now, Slim + Husky’s offers build-your own pizzas, take out options, catering services, and delivery through third party vendors.

Website

Location

1016 Howell Mill Rd., Atlanta, GA 30318

Directions

Gallery
Slim & Husky's image
Slim & Husky's image
Slim & Husky's image
Slim & Husky's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Atwood's Pizza Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
817 West Peachtree St A105 Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Howell's Kitchen and Bar
orange star4.4 • 873
1962 Howell Mill Rd Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Triple Jays Pizza
orange star4.6 • 1,397
1020 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30309
View restaurantnext
Stoners Pizza Joint - Atlanta Downtown
orange star4.3 • 507
120 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurantnext
Slim + Husky's
orange star4.3 • 2,751
581 Metropolitan Pkwy Atlanta, GA 30310
View restaurantnext
Pielands
orange starNo Reviews
1021 Virginia Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30306
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Antico Roma
orange star4.2 • 4,179
1093 Hemphill ave nw Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Westside Provisions
orange star4.7 • 1,968
1198 Howell Mill Rd Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Aziza
orange star4.6 • 602
1170 Howell Mill Road Northwest Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Brown Bag Seafood Co. - Westside Provisions
orange star4.6 • 263
1198B Howell Mill Road Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Main - Republic
orange star4.1 • 218
990 Brady Ave NW Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Falafel Nation
orange star4.2 • 100
1170 Howell Mill Road Northwest Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Kirkwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Little Five Points
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Inman Park
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Buckhead
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Atlantic Station
review star
No reviews yet
Poncey-Highland
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Old Fourth Ward
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Morningside / Lenox Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston