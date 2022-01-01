Go
Banshee is a restaurant + bar located in East Atlanta Village serving New American fare that's focused on seasonality. It features a cocktail driven bar that has a small selection of local beers and wine by the glass. The bar is open late and transitions into music after hours.

1271 Glenwood Ave SE • $$

Avg 4.9 (2049 reviews)

Popular Items

Blistered Shishitos$9.00
dashi broth, pickled mushroom, horseradish
Agnolotti$31.00
shrimp, andouille sausage, corn, lemon nage
Pork Tenderloin$32.00
pommes anna, fava bean, spring onion jus
Sweet Potatoes$9.00
tomato filetto, parmesan
Fry Bread w/ Pepperoni Butter$8.00
pepperoni butter, sesame, scallion
Scallops$17.00
kohlrabi, mustard frills
Trout$31.00
red curry, bok choy, snap peas, cashew crunch
Cavatelli (Vegetarian)$25.00
mushroom bolognese, miso, fonduta, chive
Sesame Sponge Cake (Vegetarian)$8.00
mascarpone cream, sweet strawberry
Green Bean Salad (Vegetarian)$13.00
peppercorn dressing, glazed shiitake, almonds, crispy shallot

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

1271 Glenwood Ave SE

Atlanta GA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
