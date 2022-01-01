Banshee
Banshee is a restaurant + bar located in East Atlanta Village serving New American fare that's focused on seasonality. It features a cocktail driven bar that has a small selection of local beers and wine by the glass. The bar is open late and transitions into music after hours.
1271 Glenwood Ave SE • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1271 Glenwood Ave SE
Atlanta GA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Blu Cantina
Come in and enjoy!
Grant Central Pizza East
Grant Central East is a New York style pizzeria located in East Atlanta Village.
Family owned and operated, serving fresh pizza to our community since 1993.
Midway Pub- Atlanta
themidwaypub.com
The Beverly
WELCOME TO THE BEVERLY, WHERE WE STRIVE TO ALWAYS DELIVER A TOPNOTCH GUEST EXPERIENCE. WHETHER THIS IS YOUR FIRST TIME DINING WITH US, OR YOU ARE A REGULAR GUEST, WE WELCOME YOU WITH OPEN ARMS, AND WE THANK YOU FOR YOUR PATRONAGE. WE ARE FOCUSED ON PROVIDING YOU, OUR GUEST, EXCELLENT SERVICE, WELL PREPARED DISHES, AND REFRESHING COCKTAILS THAT EXCEED YOUR EXPECTATIONS.