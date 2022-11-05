Green Circle Free-Ranged Turkey Breast

$129.00 +

**PLEASE SELECT FOR PICK UP ON NOVEMBER 24th BETWEEN 9 AM - 12 PM TIME OPTIONS** The Green Circle Turkey Thanksgiving Dinner comes with Cranberry Sauce & house-made Gravy. Included in Meal Purchase: Hawaiian Rolls & Spoonbread Rosemary Mashed Potatoes Fall Roasted Vegetables Sweet Potato Casserole Classic Vegetarian Stuffing Green Bean Casserole The Select Mac & Cheese Broccolini All Thanksgiving Meal items are available a la carte for additional pricing. Serving sizes: 1 lb (serves 2)