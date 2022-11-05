The Select imageView gallery
Mediterranean
American
Bars & Lounges

The Select

review star

No reviews yet

6405 Bluestone Rd

Suite 200

Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Order Again

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

house classic dressing & parmesan croutons

Apple & Pomegranate Salad

$15.00

baby spinach, red mustard frill, compressed strawberry, quinoa, herbs, candied pistachios, goat cheese, orange champagne vinaigrette

Burrata & Beet Salad

$17.00

roasted beets, giardiniera, castelvetrano olives, pickled onions, baby arugula, frisee, hazelnuts, mint, crispy serrano jamon, lemon honey dressing, balsamic reduction

Maine Lobster Wedge Salad

Maine Lobster Wedge Salad

$32.00

lobster claws, bacon jam, maytag blue cheese dressing, cherry tomatoes, chives (Gluten Free)

Poached Pears & Arugula Salad

$15.00

Appetizers

French Baguette

$6.00

From our neighbor Café Vendôme fresh baguettes served with European butter

Duck Meatballs

Duck Meatballs

$15.00

spiced fig jam, fresno, tahini yogurt, pine nut crunch

Chickpea Hummus

Chickpea Hummus

$13.00

radishes, walnuts, mint, evoo, grilled pita

Small Butchers Block

Small Butchers Block

$21.00

cured and aged meats artisanal cheese board with fig jam, marcona almonds, & house-made lavash

Lobster Arancini

$15.00

Tuna Tartare

$18.00Out of stock

Entrées

Center Cut Filet Mignon

Center Cut Filet Mignon

$48.00

8oz Filet Mignon, jumbo frites, béarnaise sauce, veal jus

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$21.00

8oz black angus, L.T.O, dill pickle, russian dressing, cheddar

Hickory Glazed Pork Chop

Hickory Glazed Pork Chop

$34.00

house-made bacon, sea island succotash, roasted pepper, corn cream

Grilled Branzino

$38.00

sweet potato yuzu purée, sautéed broccolini, pearl onions, salmoriglio sauce

House Made Lasagna

House Made Lasagna

$26.00

egg pasta, parmigiano & pecorino cheese, béchamel, tomato sauce, short rib, basil, smoked ricotta

Lamb Burger

Lamb Burger

$26.00

8oz lamb, arugula, goat cheese, mixed mushrooms, fig mustard aioli

Miso Sea Bass

Miso Sea Bass

$45.00

bok choy, pickled shiitake mushrooms, forbidden black rice, orange miso

Roasted Chicken

$29.00

celery root purée, sautéed spinach, grilled artichokes, fingerling potatoes, cherry tomatoes, calabrian chilis, balsamic

Seafood Pasta

Seafood Pasta

$33.00

squid ink pasta, shrimp. scallops, mussels, seabass, calabrian peppers, tomato broth

Spanish Scallops

$36.00

gala apple & cauliflower sauce, brussels sprouts, baby carrots, fingerling potatoes, beurre blanc, capers

Pasta Primavera

$22.00

Korean Short Rib

$29.00

Beetroot Carbonara

$28.00

Burrata, Mascarpone and Ricotta Filling, Brown Butter, Leeks Cream, Crispy Pancetta, Roasted Pumpkin, Baked Parmesan

Fruit di Mare

$42.00Out of stock

A La Carte Sides

Broccolini

$8.00

Charred Asparagus

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

gruyere and fontina cheese, orecchiette pasta

Plain Brussel Sprouts

$8.00
Skinny Fries

Skinny Fries

$8.00
Sweet & Spicy Brussels

Sweet & Spicy Brussels

$8.00

Truffle Parm Fries

$9.00

Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Desserts

Bourbon Peach Cheesecake

$11.00

Passionfruit Sorbet

$3.00

Blueberry Ice Cream

$3.00

Children

Kids Burger

$9.00

plain hamburger with fries

Buttered Pasta

$8.00

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$8.00

Green Circle Free-Ranged Turkey

MUST ORDER FOR PICK UP ON NOVEMBER 24th between 9 AM - 12 PM
Green Circle Free-Ranged Turkey Breast

Green Circle Free-Ranged Turkey Breast

$129.00+

**PLEASE SELECT FOR PICK UP ON NOVEMBER 24th BETWEEN 9 AM - 12 PM TIME OPTIONS** The Green Circle Turkey Thanksgiving Dinner comes with Cranberry Sauce & house-made Gravy. Included in Meal Purchase: Hawaiian Rolls & Spoonbread Rosemary Mashed Potatoes Fall Roasted Vegetables Sweet Potato Casserole Classic Vegetarian Stuffing Green Bean Casserole The Select Mac & Cheese Broccolini All Thanksgiving Meal items are available a la carte for additional pricing. Serving sizes: 1 lb (serves 2)

Applewood Smoked Ham

MUST ORDER FOR PICK UP ON NOVEMBER 24th between 9 AM - 12 PM
Applewood Smoked Ham

Applewood Smoked Ham

$129.00+

**PLEASE SELECT FOR PICK UP ON NOVEMBER 24th BETWEEN 9 AM - 12 PM TIME OPTIONS** The Applewood Smoked Ham Thanksgiving Dinner comes with Cranberry Sauce & house-made Gravy. Meal Purchase Includes: Hawaiian Rolls & Spoonbread Rosemary Mashed Potatoes Fall Roasted Vegetables Sweet Potato Casserole Classic Vegetarian Stuffing Green Bean Casserole The Select Mac & Cheese Broccolini All Thanksgiving Meal items are available a la carte for additional pricing. Serving sizes: 1 lb (serves 2)

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Dinner Available from 5-10 PM everyday! Happy Hour 4-6 PM Mon-Sat Late Night 9-11 PM Fri-Sat Live Music on Select Nights!

Website

Location

6405 Bluestone Rd, Suite 200, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Directions

