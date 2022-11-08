Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Chicken

St Angelo's Lakepoint 77 Old Allatoona Road Suite 100

77 Old Allatoona Road Suite 100

Emerson, GA 30137

Starters & Sides

1/2 Garlic Knots

$5.49

Atlanta’s favorite garlic knots! We are flattered by how many competitors have tried to duplicate our knots, but these ones are still the one and only, served with a side of homemade marinara.

Garlic Knots

$7.99

Atlanta’s favorite garlic knots! We are flattered by how many competitors have tried to duplicate our knots, but these ones are still the one and only, served with a side of homemade marinara.

Cheese Knots

$8.59

due to popular demand!

Knots of Newburgh

$9.59

delicious pepperoni rolled into goodness

Chicago Knots

$9.59

filled with spicy Italian Fontanini sausage

Get Him to the Greek Knots

$9.59

filled with Kalamata olives & feta cheese

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$7.49

Homemade and served warm with our soft artisan Italian bread for dipping.

Classic Hummus

$7.49

Smooth, house made Mediterranean hummus with tomato and feta, served with warm artisan Italian bread for dipping.

Hot Pretzels

$7.59

Basket of piping hot pretzels with two dipping sauces, our house spicy mustard and queso

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.59

Half dozen sticks of warm, breaded mozzarella served with our house marinara.

Cheese Bread

$7.49

Loaded with cheddar, mozzarella & parmesan, served with homemade marinara

Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.49

Topped with mozzarella, parmesan, garlic, served with homemade marinara

Pizza Fingers

$8.49

Dough sticks loaded with mozzarella, sauce & pepperoni, served with homemade marinara.

French Fries

$4.39

A one pound basket of our home-style seasoned fries

Cheese Fries

$6.59

One pound of our home-style seasoned fries covered with mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, served with a side of ranch

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$7.99

Fried Pickles

$7.49

Zucchini Fries

$6.50

Loaded Tots

$7.59

Corn Nuggets

$6.99

Wings

5 Wings

$7.99

10 Wings

$14.99

20 Wings

$28.99

50 Wings

$74.99

5 Boneless

$7.99

10 Boneless

$14.99

20 Boneless

$28.99

50 Boneless

$74.99

Salads

Side House Salad

$5.99

Fresh romaine lettuce, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, black olives, hickory smoked bacon & mozzarella.

Side Greek Salad

$5.99

Fresh romaine lettuce, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, banana peppers, Kalamata olives & feta cheese.

Side Summer Salad

$6.99

Fresh field greens, dried cranberries, candied pecans and goat cheese dressed with our delicious, light house made Champagne vinaigrette.

Side Caesar Salad

$5.99

Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons & parmesan cheese.

Side Fried Chicken Salad

$6.99

Fresh romaine lettuce, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & fried chicken.

Half House Salad

$9.99

Fresh romaine lettuce, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, black olives, hickory smoked bacon & mozzarella.

Half Greek Salad

$9.99

Fresh romaine lettuce, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, banana peppers, Kalamata olives & feta cheese.

Half Summer Salad

$10.99

Fresh field greens, dried cranberries, candied pecans and goat cheese dressed with our delicious, light house made Champagne vinaigrette.

Half Caesar Salad

$9.99

Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons & parmesan cheese.

Half Fried Chicken Salad

$10.99

Fresh romaine lettuce, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & fried chicken.

Whole House Salad

$13.99

Fresh romaine lettuce, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, black olives, hickory smoked bacon & mozzarella.

Whole Greek Salad

$13.99

Fresh romaine lettuce, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, banana peppers, Kalamata olives & feta cheese.

Whole Summer Salad

$14.99

Fresh field greens, dried cranberries, candied pecans and goat cheese dressed with our delicious, light house made Champagne vinaigrette.

Whole Caesar Salad

$13.99

Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons & parmesan cheese.

Whole Fried Chicken Salad

$14.99

Fresh romaine lettuce, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & fried chicken.

Side Buffalo Chicken Salad

$6.99

Fresh romaine lettuce, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & choose grilled or fried chicken breast tossed in our wing sauce. (Choose extra hot, hot, medium or mild sauce)

Half Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

Fresh romaine lettuce, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & choose grilled or fried chicken breast tossed in our wing sauce. (Choose extra hot, hot, medium or mild sauce)

Whole Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.99

Fresh romaine lettuce, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & choose grilled or fried chicken breast tossed in our wing sauce. (Choose extra hot, hot, medium or mild sauce)

Side Antipasto

$6.99

Fresh romaine lettuce, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives & feta cheese.

Half Antipasto

$10.99

Fresh romaine lettuce, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives & feta cheese.

Whole Antipasto

$14.99

Fresh romaine lettuce, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives & feta cheese.

The Pasta Station

Mix and Match Pasta

$11.99

Macaroni & Cheese

$9.99Out of stock

Calzones & Strombolis

Cheese Calzone

$9.49

With mozzarella cheese, folded over & baked, served with a side of our marinara

The House Calzone

$11.59

Genoa Salami, ham, provolone & mozzarella

The Angeloni Calzone

$11.59

Loaded w/ meatballs, mozzarella, parmesan & marinara

The Philly Calzone

$12.59

Steak, onions, mushrooms & provolone

The Bella Roma Calzone

$11.59

Fontanini sausage, tomatoes, mushrooms, fresh spinach & feta cheese

Cheese Stromboli

$9.49

With mozzarella cheese, folded over & baked, served with a side of our marinara

The House Stromboli

$11.59

Genoa Salami, ham, provolone & mozzarella

The Angeloni Stromboli

$11.59

Loaded w/ meatballs, mozzarella, parmesan & marinara

The Philly Stromboli

$12.59

Steak, onions, mushrooms & provolone

The Bella Roma Stromboli

$11.59

Fontanini sausage, tomatoes, mushrooms, fresh spinach & feta cheese

Wraps & Subs

House

$11.99

Genoa salami, ham, provolone, banana peppers, & tomato. Served with your choice of pasta salad or fries, pickle, a dipping sauce (marinara or dressing) and a complementary soda for dine in or carry out only 10.99 Wraps – choose plain, sundried tomato or spinach, and includes shredded lettuce. Additional “stuffings” .99.

Philly Dave

$11.99

Sliced steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms & provolone cheese. Served with your choice of pasta salad or fries, pickle, a dipping sauce (marinara or dressing) and a complementary soda for dine in or carry out only 10.99 Wraps – choose plain, sundried tomato or spinach, and includes shredded lettuce. Additional “stuffings” .99.

Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

Grilled or fried chicken, tomatoes, lettuce, provolone,onions, ranch dressing & your choice of wing sauce - hot, medium or mild. Served with your choice of pasta salad or fries, pickle, a dipping sauce (marinara or dressing) and a complementary soda for dine in or carry out only 10.99 Wraps – choose plain, sundried tomato or spinach, and includes shredded lettuce. Additional “stuffings” .99.

Chicken Parmesan

$11.99

Breaded chicken, provolone & our red sauce. Served with your choice of pasta salad or fries, pickle, a dipping sauce (marinara or dressing) and a complementary soda for dine in or carry out only 10.99 Wraps – choose plain, sundried tomato or spinach, and includes shredded lettuce. Additional “stuffings” .99.

Chicken Club

$11.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar, provolone, tomato & lettuce. Served with your choice of pasta salad or fries, pickle, a dipping sauce (marinara or dressing) and a complementary soda for dine in or carry out only 10.99 Wraps – choose plain, sundried tomato or spinach, and includes shredded lettuce. Additional “stuffings” .99.

Chicken Pesto

$11.99

Grilled chicken, roasted peppers, provolone, onions & pesto sauce Served with your choice of pasta salad or fries, pickle, a dipping sauce (marinara or dressing) and a complementary soda for dine in or carry out only 10.99 Wraps – choose plain, sundried tomato or spinach, and includes shredded lettuce. Additional “stuffings” .99.

Veggie

$11.99

Mushrooms, green pepper, spinach, tomato, onions, black & green olives, feta & provolone cheeses. Served with your choice of pasta salad or fries, pickle, a dipping sauce (marinara or dressing) and a complementary soda for dine in or carry out only 10.99 Wraps – choose plain, sundried tomato or spinach, and includes shredded lettuce. Additional “stuffings” .99.

Meatball

$11.99

Meatballs, provolone, pizza sauce & parmesan Served with your choice of pasta salad or fries, pickle, a dipping sauce (marinara or dressing) and a complementary soda for dine in or carry out only 10.99 Wraps – choose plain, sundried tomato or spinach, and includes shredded lettuce. Additional “stuffings” .99.

Desserts

Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Rolls

$6.39

Cannoli

$5.39

Original Tiramisu

$6.39

New York Cheesecake

$5.99

Sides

Side Chicken Breast

$4.75

Pasta Salad

$3.49

Brocc 4 oz

$1.99

Alfredo

$1.59

Side of Bolonaise

$1.59

Dressing

$0.59

Kids Veggies

salad bread

$2.00

3 Meatballs

$4.00

Side Marinara

$0.59

Dough Ball Small

$1.50

Dough Ball Medium

$1.75

Dough Ball Large

$2.00

Dough Ball X Large

$2.25

Kid's Meal

Kids Slice Cheese

$6.99

Kids Wings

$6.99

Kids Pasta

$6.99

Kids fries

$3.19

Side Items

French Fries

$4.39

A one pound basket of our home-style seasoned fries

Pasta Salad

$3.49

Side House Salad

$5.99

Fresh romaine lettuce, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, black olives, hickory smoked bacon & mozzarella.

Side Greek Salad

$5.99

Fresh romaine lettuce, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, banana peppers, Kalamata olives & feta cheese.

Side Caesar Salad

$5.99

Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons & parmesan cheese.

Side Summer salad

$5.99

Slices

Slice Cheese Pizza

$2.69

Tomato sauce topped with cheese. Add toppings of your choice, or leave as is!

Slice The Saint

$4.19

Bring your appetite! This pizza includes everything but the kitchen sink. Margherita pepperoni, gourmet Italian sausage, seasoned beef, Canadian ham, hickory-smoked bacon, fresh mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black & green olives

Slice The Hotlanta BBQ

$4.19

BBQ chicken pizza at its best- a Southern classic! Our house BBQ sauce, fresh chicken, mozzarella and Gouda cheeses, onions & fresh cilantro combine for a delicious pie

Slice Capricciosa

$4.19

Our Capricciosa is topped with Artichoke Hearts, Ham, Kalamata Olives, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Sauce, Tomatoes.

Slice Two Ton Tony

$4.19

Just what the name says- a hefty combination of our finest meats- Bacon, sauage, ham, gourmet meatballs, pepperoni, seasoned beef and mozzarella.

Slice Super Veggie

$4.19

We have dragged this pizza through the graden! Artichoke hearts, black and green olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, spinach, tomatoes and mozzarella. YUM!

Slice Quattro Formaggio

$4.19

We have upped the bar with this Italian favorite by combining four delicious cheeses, mozzarella, parmesan, provolone, romano and basil, making this a simple, but delicious pie.

Slice Bianca

$4.19

Amazing! Our original house signature gourmet white pie! Mozzarella, parmesan and feta cheeses, with fresh spinach, tomatoes, and onions.

Slice Hawaii 5 Oh

$4.19

Say aloha to the island favorite! This pie is a combination of Canadian ham, chunky pineapple, and hickory- smoked bacon.

Slice Classic White

$4.19

Oh so smooth, so delectable! Artichokes, Onions, Spinach, Garlic, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese on our white base. Extra good with steak, chicken, or pepperoni.

Slice Bacon Cheeseburger

$4.19

We love this amazing combination of gourmet bacon, seasoned beef, onions, mushrooms, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses.

Slice Philly

$4.19

We make the best! Marinated seasoned steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone and mozzarella served on our white pizza. Awesome!

Slice Jimmy The Greek

$4.19

You don't have to go all the way to Athens to enjoy this one! Kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, feta and mozzarella Cheese make a pie so delicious it makes an Olympian's mouth water!

Slice Skinny

$4.19

Whether your watching your calories or not, this pie is great! All of our veggies with half the cheese. No guilt involved and tastes great!

Slice Margherita

$4.19

Mmmm, Margherita! No salt on the rim needed here. Our signature white base, mozzarella cheese, thinly slices Roma tomatoes, and fresh basil leaves simply make this a light, delicious favorite.

Slice Pesto St. Angelo

$4.19

A delicious version of a popular favorite. Our basil sauce topped with mozzarella, fresh tomato and mushrooms make this one oh so delicious! Excellent with chicken added

Slice Sunny

$4.19

A delicious combination of sausage, green peppers, red onions, and mushrooms make this one a pie to chase any clouds away!

Slice Buffalo Chicken

$4.19

Mr. St. Angelo would be proud. our house original - fresh grilled chicken, your choice of wings sauce, and mozzarella cheesefor an upstate taste. Comes with a side on ranch or blue cheese for dipping.

10" Napoli Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$9.44

Tomato sauce topped with cheese. Add toppings of your choice, or leave as is!

White Base Pizza

$9.44

White base is a garlic and olive oil base instead of pizza sauce. Topped with mozzarella and toppings of your choice.

Pesto Base Pizza

$14.69

The Pesto Base is a basil sauce instead of tomato sauce. Topped with mozzarella and toppings of your choice.

The Saint

$14.69

Bring your appetite! This pizza includes everything but the kitchen sink. Margherita pepperoni, gourmet Italian sausage, seasoned beef, Canadian ham, hickory-smoked bacon, fresh mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black & green olives

The Hotlanta BBQ

$14.69

BBQ chicken pizza at its best- a Southern classic! Our house BBQ sauce, fresh chicken, mozzarella and Gouda cheeses, onions & fresh cilantro combine for a delicious pie

Capricciosa

$14.69

Our Capricciosa is topped with Artichoke Hearts, Ham, Kalamata Olives, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Sauce, Tomatoes.

Two Ton Tony

$14.69

Just what the name says- a hefty combination of our finest meats- Bacon, sauage, ham, gourmet meatballs, pepperoni, seasoned beef and mozzarella.

Super Veggie

$14.69

We have dragged this pizza through the graden! Artichoke hearts, black and green olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, spinach, tomatoes and mozzarella. YUM!

Quattro Formaggio

$14.69

We have upped the bar with this Italian favorite by combining four delicious cheeses, mozzarella, parmesan, provolone, romano and basil, making this a simple, but delicious pie.

Bianca

$14.69

Amazing! Our original house signature gourmet white pie! Mozzarella, parmesan and feta cheeses, with fresh spinach, tomatoes, and onions.

Hawaii 5 Oh

$14.69

Say aloha to the island favorite! This pie is a combination of Canadian ham, chunky pineapple, and hickory- smoked bacon.

Classic White

$14.69

Oh so smooth, so delectable! Artichokes, Onions, Spinach, Garlic, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese on our white base. Extra good with steak, chicken, or pepperoni.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.69

We love this amazing combination of gourmet bacon, seasoned beef, onions, mushrooms, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses.

Philly

$14.69

We make the best! Marinated seasoned steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone and mozzarella served on our white pizza. Awesome!

Jimmy The Greek

$14.69

You don't have to go all the way to Athens to enjoy this one! Kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, feta and mozzarella Cheese make a pie so delicious it makes an Olympian's mouth water!

Skinny

$14.69

Whether your watching your calories or not, this pie is great! All of our veggies with half the cheese. No guilt involved and tastes great!

Margherita

$14.69

Mmmm, Margherita! No salt on the rim needed here. Our signature white base, mozzarella cheese, thinly slices Roma tomatoes, and fresh basil leaves simply make this a light, delicious favorite.

Pesto St. Angelo

$14.69

A delicious version of a popular favorite. Our basil sauce topped with mozzarella, fresh tomato and mushrooms make this one oh so delicious! Excellent with chicken added

Sunny

$14.69

A delicious combination of sausage, green peppers, red onions, and mushrooms make this one a pie to chase any clouds away!

Buffalo Chicken

$14.69

Mr. St. Angelo would be proud. our house original - fresh grilled chicken, your choice of wings sauce, and mozzarella cheesefor an upstate taste. Comes with a side on ranch or blue cheese for dipping.

12" Medium Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$13.79

Tomato sauce topped with cheese. Add toppings of your choice, or leave as is!

12" White Base Pizza

$13.79

White base is a garlic and olive oil base instead of pizza sauce. Topped with mozzarella and toppings of your choice.

12" Pesto Base Pizza

$13.79

The Pesto Base is a basil sauce instead of tomato sauce. Topped with mozzarella and toppings of your choice.

12" The Saint

$20.99

Bring your appetite! This pizza includes everything but the kitchen sink. Margherita pepperoni, gourmet Italian sausage, seasoned beef, Canadian ham, hickory-smoked bacon, fresh mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black & green olives

12" The Hotlanta BBQ

$20.99

BBQ chicken pizza at its best- a Southern classic! Our house BBQ sauce, fresh chicken, mozzarella and Gouda cheeses, onions & fresh cilantro combine for a delicious pie

12" Capricciosa

$20.99

Our Capricciosa is topped with Artichoke Hearts, Ham, Kalamata Olives, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Sauce, Tomatoes.

12" Two Ton Tony

$20.99

Just what the name says- a hefty combination of our finest meats- Bacon, sauage, ham, gourmet meatballs, pepperoni, seasoned beef and mozzarella.

12" Super Veggie

$20.99

We have dragged this pizza through the graden! Artichoke hearts, black and green olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, spinach, tomatoes and mozzarella. YUM!

12" Quattro Formaggio

$20.99

We have upped the bar with this Italian favorite by combining four delicious cheeses, mozzarella, parmesan, provolone, romano and basil, making this a simple, but delicious pie.

12" Bianca

$20.99

Amazing! Our original house signature gourmet white pie! Mozzarella, parmesan and feta cheeses, with fresh spinach, tomatoes, and onions.

12" Hawaii 5 Oh

$20.99

Say aloha to the island favorite! This pie is a combination of Canadian ham, chunky pineapple, and hickory- smoked bacon.

12" Classic White

$20.99

Oh so smooth, so delectable! Artichokes, Onions, Spinach, Garlic, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese on our white base. Extra good with steak, chicken, or pepperoni.

12" Bacon Cheeseburger

$20.99

We love this amazing combination of gourmet bacon, seasoned beef, onions, mushrooms, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses.

12" Philly

$20.99

We make the best! Marinated seasoned steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone and mozzarella served on our white pizza. Awesome!

12" Jimmy The Greek

$20.99

You don't have to go all the way to Athens to enjoy this one! Kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, feta and mozzarella Cheese make a pie so delicious it makes an Olympian's mouth water!

12" Skinny

$20.99

Whether your watching your calories or not, this pie is great! All of our veggies with half the cheese. No guilt involved and tastes great!

12" Margherita

12" Margherita

$20.99

Mmmm, Margherita! No salt on the rim needed here. Our signature white base, mozzarella cheese, thinly slices Roma tomatoes, and fresh basil leaves simply make this a light, delicious favorite.

12" Pesto St. Angelo

$20.99

A delicious version of a popular favorite. Our basil sauce topped with mozzarella, fresh tomato and mushrooms make this one oh so delicious! Excellent with chicken added

12" Sunny

$20.99

A delicious combination of sausage, green peppers, red onions, and mushrooms make this one a pie to chase any clouds away!

12" Buffalo Chicken

$20.99

Mr. St. Angelo would be proud. our house original - fresh grilled chicken, your choice of wings sauce, and mozzarella cheesefor an upstate taste. Comes with a side on ranch or blue cheese for dipping.

12" Half & Half

14" Large Pizza

14" Cheese Pizza

$15.99

Tomato sauce topped with cheese. Add toppings of your choice, or leave as is!

14" White Base Pizza

$15.99

White base is a garlic and olive oil base instead of pizza sauce. Topped with mozzarella and toppings of your choice.

14" Pesto Base Pizza

$15.99

The Pesto Base is a basil sauce instead of tomato sauce. Topped with mozzarella and toppings of your choice.

14" The Hotlanta BBQ

$23.49

BBQ chicken pizza at its best- a Southern classic! Our house BBQ sauce, fresh chicken, mozzarella and Gouda cheeses, onions & fresh cilantro combine for a delicious pie

14" Capricciosa

$23.49

Our Capricciosa is topped with Artichoke Hearts, Ham, Kalamata Olives, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Sauce, Tomatoes.

14" Two Ton Tony

$23.49

Just what the name says- a hefty combination of our finest meats- Bacon, sauage, ham, gourmet meatballs, pepperoni, seasoned beef and mozzarella.

14" Super Veggie

$23.49Out of stock

We have dragged this pizza through the graden! Artichoke hearts, black and green olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, spinach, tomatoes and mozzarella. YUM!

14" Quattro Formaggio

$23.49

We have upped the bar with this Italian favorite by combining four delicious cheeses, mozzarella, parmesan, provolone, romano and basil, making this a simple, but delicious pie.

14" Bianca

$23.49

Amazing! Our original house signature gourmet white pie! Mozzarella, parmesan and feta cheeses, with fresh spinach, tomatoes, and onions.

14" Hawaii 5 Oh

$23.49

Say aloha to the island favorite! This pie is a combination of Canadian ham, chunky pineapple, and hickory- smoked bacon.

14" Classic White

$23.49

Oh so smooth, so delectable! Artichokes, Onions, Spinach, Garlic, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese on our white base. Extra good with steak, chicken, or pepperoni.

14" Bacon Cheeseburger

$23.49

We love this amazing combination of gourmet bacon, seasoned beef, onions, mushrooms, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses.

14" Jimmy The Greek

$23.49

You don't have to go all the way to Athens to enjoy this one! Kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, feta and mozzarella Cheese make a pie so delicious it makes an Olympian's mouth water!

14" Skinny

$23.49

Whether your watching your calories or not, this pie is great! All of our veggies with half the cheese. No guilt involved and tastes great!

14" Margherita

$23.49

Mmmm, Margherita! No salt on the rim needed here. Our signature white base, mozzarella cheese, thinly slices Roma tomatoes, and fresh basil leaves simply make this a light, delicious favorite.

14" Pesto St. Angelo

$23.49

A delicious version of a popular favorite. Our basil sauce topped with mozzarella, fresh tomato and mushrooms make this one oh so delicious! Excellent with chicken added

14" Sunny

$23.49

A delicious combination of sausage, green peppers, red onions, and mushrooms make this one a pie to chase any clouds away!

14" Buffalo Chicken

$23.49

Mr. St. Angelo would be proud. our house original - fresh grilled chicken, your choice of wings sauce, and mozzarella cheesefor an upstate taste. Comes with a side on ranch or blue cheese for dipping.

14" 1/2 & 1/2

14 Philly Pizza

$23.49

14in Saint

$24.99

POM SUPER VEGGIE

$9.99

Dish Pizza

Dish Cheese Pizza

$17.99

Tomato sauce topped with cheese. Add toppings of your choice, or leave as is!

Dish White Base Pizza

$17.99

White base is a garlic and olive oil base instead of pizza sauce. Topped with mozzarella and toppings of your choice.

Dish Pesto Base Pizza

$17.99

The Pesto Base is a basil sauce instead of tomato sauce. Topped with mozzarella and toppings of your choice.

Dish The Saint

$24.99

Bring your appetite! This pizza includes everything but the kitchen sink. Margherita pepperoni, gourmet Italian sausage, seasoned beef, Canadian ham, hickory-smoked bacon, fresh mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black & green olives

Dish The Hotlanta BBQ

$24.99

BBQ chicken pizza at its best- a Southern classic! Our house BBQ sauce, fresh chicken, mozzarella and Gouda cheeses, onions & fresh cilantro combine for a delicious pie

Dish Capricciosa

$24.99

Our Capricciosa is topped with Artichoke Hearts, Ham, Kalamata Olives, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Sauce, Tomatoes.

Dish Two Ton Tony

$24.99

Just what the name says- a hefty combination of our finest meats- Bacon, sauage, ham, gourmet meatballs, pepperoni, seasoned beef and mozzarella.

Dish Super Veggie

$24.99

We have dragged this pizza through the graden! Artichoke hearts, black and green olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, spinach, tomatoes and mozzarella. YUM!

Dish Quattro Formaggio

$24.99

We have upped the bar with this Italian favorite by combining four delicious cheeses, mozzarella, parmesan, provolone, romano and basil, making this a simple, but delicious pie.

Dish Bianca

$24.99

Amazing! Our original house signature gourmet white pie! Mozzarella, parmesan and feta cheeses, with fresh spinach, tomatoes, and onions.

Dish Hawaii 5 Oh

$24.99

Say aloha to the island favorite! This pie is a combination of Canadian ham, chunky pineapple, and hickory- smoked bacon.

Dish Classic White

$24.99

Oh so smooth, so delectable! Artichokes, Onions, Spinach, Garlic, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese on our white base. Extra good with steak, chicken, or pepperoni.

Dish Bacon Cheeseburger

$24.99

We love this amazing combination of gourmet bacon, seasoned beef, onions, mushrooms, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses.

Dish Philly

$24.99

We make the best! Marinated seasoned steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone and mozzarella served on our white pizza. Awesome!

Dish Jimmy The Greek

$24.99

You don't have to go all the way to Athens to enjoy this one! Kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, feta and mozzarella Cheese make a pie so delicious it makes an Olympian's mouth water!

Dish Skinny

$24.99

Whether your watching your calories or not, this pie is great! All of our veggies with half the cheese. No guilt involved and tastes great!

Dish Margherita

$24.99

Mmmm, Margherita! No salt on the rim needed here. Our signature white base, mozzarella cheese, thinly slices Roma tomatoes, and fresh basil leaves simply make this a light, delicious favorite.

Dish Pesto St. Angelo

$24.99

A delicious version of a popular favorite. Our basil sauce topped with mozzarella, fresh tomato and mushrooms make this one oh so delicious! Excellent with chicken added

Dish Sunny

$24.99

A delicious combination of sausage, green peppers, red onions, and mushrooms make this one a pie to chase any clouds away!

Dish Buffalo Chicken

$24.99

Mr. St. Angelo would be proud. our house original - fresh grilled chicken, your choice of wings sauce, and mozzarella cheesefor an upstate taste. Comes with a side on ranch or blue cheese for dipping.

Dish The Chicago

$24.99

A Lake Michigan Treat! We offer a Chicago- style deep dish classic by combining mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, some secret spices and of course Italian sausage! The best part is the ingredients are upside- down Chicago- Style with the sauce on top!

Dish 1/2 & 1/2

18" Xtra-Large Pizza

18" Cheese Pizza

$18.99

Tomato sauce topped with cheese. Add toppings of your choice, or leave as is!

18" White Base Pizza

$18.99

White base is a garlic and olive oil base instead of pizza sauce. Topped with mozzarella and toppings of your choice.

18" Pesto Base Pizza

$18.99

The Pesto Base is a basil sauce instead of tomato sauce. Topped with mozzarella and toppings of your choice.

18" The Saint

$26.99

Bring your appetite! This pizza includes everything but the kitchen sink. Margherita pepperoni, gourmet Italian sausage, seasoned beef, Canadian ham, hickory-smoked bacon, fresh mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black & green olives

18" The Hotlanta BBQ

$26.99

BBQ chicken pizza at its best- a Southern classic! Our house BBQ sauce, fresh chicken, mozzarella and Gouda cheeses, onions & fresh cilantro combine for a delicious pie

18" Capricciosa

$26.99

Our Capricciosa is topped with Artichoke Hearts, Ham, Kalamata Olives, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Sauce, Tomatoes.

18" Two Ton Tony

$26.99

Just what the name says- a hefty combination of our finest meats- Bacon, sauage, ham, gourmet meatballs, pepperoni, seasoned beef and mozzarella.

18" Super Veggie

$26.99

We have dragged this pizza through the graden! Artichoke hearts, black and green olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, spinach, tomatoes and mozzarella. YUM!

18" Quattro Formaggio

$26.99

We have upped the bar with this Italian favorite by combining four delicious cheeses, mozzarella, parmesan, provolone, romano and basil, making this a simple, but delicious pie.

18" Bianca

$26.99

Amazing! Our original house signature gourmet white pie! Mozzarella, parmesan and feta cheeses, with fresh spinach, tomatoes, and onions.

18" Hawaii 5 Oh

$26.99

Say aloha to the island favorite! This pie is a combination of Canadian ham, chunky pineapple, and hickory- smoked bacon.

18" Classic White

$26.99

Oh so smooth, so delectable! Artichokes, Onions, Spinach, Garlic, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese on our white base. Extra good with steak, chicken, or pepperoni.

18" Bacon Cheeseburger

$26.99

We love this amazing combination of gourmet bacon, seasoned beef, onions, mushrooms, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses.

18" Philly

$26.99

We make the best! Marinated seasoned steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone and mozzarella served on our white pizza. Awesome!

18" Jimmy The Greek

$26.99

You don't have to go all the way to Athens to enjoy this one! Kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, feta and mozzarella Cheese make a pie so delicious it makes an Olympian's mouth water!

18" Skinny

$26.99

Whether your watching your calories or not, this pie is great! All of our veggies with half the cheese. No guilt involved and tastes great!

18" Margherita

$26.99

Mmmm, Margherita! No salt on the rim needed here. Our signature white base, mozzarella cheese, thinly slices Roma tomatoes, and fresh basil leaves simply make this a light, delicious favorite.

18" Pesto St. Angelo

$26.99

A delicious version of a popular favorite. Our basil sauce topped with mozzarella, fresh tomato and mushrooms make this one oh so delicious! Excellent with chicken added

18" Sunny

$26.99

A delicious combination of sausage, green peppers, red onions, and mushrooms make this one a pie to chase any clouds away!

18" Buffalo Chicken

$26.99

Mr. St. Angelo would be proud. our house original - fresh grilled chicken, your choice of wings sauce, and mozzarella cheesefor an upstate taste. Comes with a side on ranch or blue cheese for dipping.

18" 1/2 & 1/2

Tray Pizza

Tray Cheese Pizza

$17.99

Tomato sauce topped with cheese. Add toppings of your choice, or leave as is!

Tray White Base Pizza

$17.99

White base is a garlic and olive oil base instead of pizza sauce. Topped with mozzarella and toppings of your choice.

Tray Pesto Base Pizza

$17.99

The Pesto Base is a basil sauce instead of tomato sauce. Topped with mozzarella and toppings of your choice.

Tray The Saint

$26.99

Bring your appetite! This pizza includes everything but the kitchen sink. Margherita pepperoni, gourmet Italian sausage, seasoned beef, Canadian ham, hickory-smoked bacon, fresh mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black & green olives

Tray Hotlanta BBQ

$26.99

BBQ chicken pizza at its best- a Southern classic! Our house BBQ sauce, fresh chicken, mozzarella and Gouda cheeses, onions & fresh cilantro combine for a delicious pie

Tray Capricciosa

$26.99

Our Capricciosa is topped with Artichoke Hearts, Ham, Kalamata Olives, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Sauce, Tomatoes.

Tray Two Ton Tony

$26.99

Just what the name says- a hefty combination of our finest meats- Bacon, sauage, ham, gourmet meatballs, pepperoni, seasoned beef and mozzarella.

Tray Super Veggie

$26.99

We have dragged this pizza through the graden! Artichoke hearts, black and green olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, spinach, tomatoes and mozzarella. YUM!

Tray Quattro Formaggio

$26.99

We have upped the bar with this Italian favorite by combining four delicious cheeses, mozzarella, parmesan, provolone, romano and basil, making this a simple, but delicious pie.

Tray Bianca

$26.99

Amazing! Our original house signature gourmet white pie! Mozzarella, parmesan and feta cheeses, with fresh spinach, tomatoes, and onions.

Tray Hawaii 5 Oh

$26.99

Say aloha to the island favorite! This pie is a combination of Canadian ham, chunky pineapple, and hickory- smoked bacon.

Tray Classic White

$26.99

Oh so smooth, so delectable! Artichokes, Onions, Spinach, Garlic, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese on our white base. Extra good with steak, chicken, or pepperoni.

Tray Bacon Cheeseburger

$26.99

We love this amazing combination of gourmet bacon, seasoned beef, onions, mushrooms, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses.

Tray Philly

$26.99

We make the best! Marinated seasoned steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone and mozzarella served on our white pizza. Awesome!

Tray Jimmy The Greek

$26.99

You don't have to go all the way to Athens to enjoy this one! Kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, feta and mozzarella Cheese make a pie so delicious it makes an Olympian's mouth water!

Tray Skinny

$26.99

Whether your watching your calories or not, this pie is great! All of our veggies with half the cheese. No guilt involved and tastes great!

Tray Margherita

$26.99

Mmmm, Margherita! No salt on the rim needed here. Our signature white base, mozzarella cheese, thinly slices Roma tomatoes, and fresh basil leaves simply make this a light, delicious favorite.

Tray Pesto St. Angelo

$26.99

A delicious version of a popular favorite. Our basil sauce topped with mozzarella, fresh tomato and mushrooms make this one oh so delicious! Excellent with chicken added