The Pirate’s Boil

2,285 Reviews

$$

2451 Cobb Pkwy SE

Smyrna, GA 30080

Order Again

Lunch Seafood Boil

Lunch Shrimp (Head On)

$13.00

Lunch Shrimp (Head-Off)

$15.00

Lunch Clams

$10.50

Lunch Black Mussels

$13.00

Lunch Green Mussels

$13.00

Seafood Sauce

Seasoning

Lunch Po'Boy

Lunch Catfish Po’Boy Sandwich

$13.00

Lunch Whiting Po'Boy Sandwich

$13.00

Lunch Shrimp Po’Boy Sandwich

$13.00

Lunch Chicken Tender Po’Boy Sandwich

$13.00

Lunch Oyster Po’Boy Sandwich

$13.00

Lunch Basket

Lunch Catfish Basket

$13.00

Lunch Whiting Basket

$13.00

Lunch Fried Shrimp Basket

$13.00

Lunch Chicken Tender Basket

$13.00

Lunch Fried Oyster Basket

$13.00

Lunch Chicken Wing Basket

$13.00

N/A Beverages

Juice

Bottle Water

$2.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Mr Pibbs

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Water

Fanta

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Bottle Coke

$2.25

Bottle Sprite

$2.25

Beer

Samuel Adams Seasonal

$6.00

Creature Comfort Tropicalia

$6.00

Scofflaw Basement IPA

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Terrapin Hopsecutioner

$6.00

Salt Life Lager

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Abita Purple Haze

$6.00

Sweet Water

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Angry Orchard Crisp Apple

$6.00

Abita Strawberry

$6.00

Ace Pineapple Cider

$6.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Truly Margarita

$6.00

Twisted Te

$5.00

High Noon

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lemon Can

$6.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit Can

$6.00

Thistly Cross Irish Cider

$6.00

Pitcher Samuel Adams Seasonal

$15.00

Pitcher Creature Comforts Tropicalia

$15.00

Pitcher Scofflaw Basement IPA

$15.00

Pitcher Abita Purple Haze

$15.00

Pitcher Heineken

$15.00

Pitcher Bud Light

$15.00

Pitcher Salt Life

$15.00

Pitcher Blue Moon

$15.00

Pitcher Sweet Water 420

$15.00

Pitcher Terrapin Hopsecutioner

$15.00

Pitcher Angry Orchard Apple

$15.00

Abita Strawberry Lager

$15.00

Wine

Salmon Creek Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Salmon Creek Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Fox Brook Sweet Red

$7.00Out of stock

Salmon Creek Merlot

$7.00

Barefoot Mango Fruitscato

$7.00

Martini & Rossi Prosecco

$8.00

Bottle Salmon Creek Pinot Grigio

$20.00

Bottle Salmon Creek Cabernet Sauv.

$20.00

Bottle Salmon Creek Merlot

$20.00

Bottle Fox Brook Sweet Red

$20.00Out of stock

Bottle Moet Rosé

$140.00

Bottle Dom Perignon

$250.00

Cocktails

Strawberry Smash

$12.00

Hennessy Margarita

$14.00

Sinful Desire

$12.00

Green Lantern

$12.00

Hypnosis

$12.00

Reposado Runner

$15.00

Flight To Mars

$12.00

Mystical Lemon Drop

$12.00

Pirates Bar Special

$12.00

Classic Long Island

$10.00

Frozen Pina Colada

$12.00Out of stock

Frozen Margarita

$12.00Out of stock

Strawberry Hennessy

$14.00

Bowl Drinks

Volcano Bowls

$28.00

Premium Volcano Bowl

$52.00

New Adult Capri

Whatever

$12.00

First Date

$12.00

All Nighter

$12.00

Wet Dreams

$12.00

Drink Deals

Bottle JP Chenet Grad Special

$12.00

liquor

House Vodka

$6.00

Tito

$9.00

Ciroc

$11.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Ketel One Peach Orange

$9.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Deep Eddy

$9.00

HOUSE RUM

$6.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Bacardi Spice Rum

$9.00

Bacardi Gold

$9.00

Malibu Coconut

$8.00

Selvarey Chocolate

$11.00

Selvarey

$11.00

HOUSE TEQUILA

$6.00

Lunazul Blanco

$9.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Herradura Silver

$11.00

Herradura Reposado

$13.00Out of stock

1800 Silver

$11.00

1800 Cristalino Anejo

$13.00

Jose Tradicional Cristalino

$10.00

Jose La Familia Blanco

$15.00

Jose La Familia Reposado

$18.00

Jose La Familia Extra Anejo

$28.00

Maestro Dobel 50 Cristalino

$25.00

Gran Centenario Reposado

$10.00

Gran Centenario Anejo

$12.00

Gran Centenario Cristalino Anejo

$16.00

Gran Centenario Leyenda

$28.00

Gran Coramino Reposado

$12.00

Gran Coromino Anejo

$16.00

Jack Daniel

$9.00

Four Roses Bourbon

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Four Rose Single Barrel

$14.00

Fireball

$7.00

Proper Twelve

$10.00

Jefferson

$10.00

HOUSE GIN

$6.00

Tanqueray

$9.00Out of stock

Hendrick's

$12.00Out of stock

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Pinnacle Gin

$7.00

Indigo

$9.00

The Botanist

$12.00

Amaretto

$6.50

Hpnotiq

$7.00

Baileys

$6.00

Gran Gala

$6.00Out of stock

Hennessy VS

$12.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$14.00

Dusse

$15.00

Courvoisier

$10.00
check markSports
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Welcome aboard! Let us take you and your friends on a nautical adventure down south. Whether you love the cajun style or southern heat, let us give you a fresh take on our style of cajun seafood boil at our new flagship at The Pirates Boil. As you enter into our new anchored destination in Smryna- Vinings, take a tour, walk around, and find your place to anchor down and enjoy our spread! Whether you want to sit in our fully stocked pirate's bar to sit in the main quarters with your family and friends.

The Pirate’s Boil image

