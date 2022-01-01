The Pirate’s Boil
2,285 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Welcome aboard! Let us take you and your friends on a nautical adventure down south. Whether you love the cajun style or southern heat, let us give you a fresh take on our style of cajun seafood boil at our new flagship at The Pirates Boil. As you enter into our new anchored destination in Smryna- Vinings, take a tour, walk around, and find your place to anchor down and enjoy our spread! Whether you want to sit in our fully stocked pirate's bar to sit in the main quarters with your family and friends.
Location
2451 Cobb Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA 30080
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
26 Thai Kitchen - The Battery
No Reviews
925 Battery Ave SE Suite 1100 Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurant
ASWB - Battery - 900 Battery Avenue, Suite 1035
No Reviews
900 Battery Avenue, Suite 1035 Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurant