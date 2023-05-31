Restaurant header imageView gallery

Swapna Indian Cuisine

2655 COBB PARKWAY SE

Atlanta, GA 30339

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Full Menu

Biryani Entrées

Vegetable Biryani

$14.99

Vegetable biryani is a traditional Mughlai main course item loaded with chopped vegetables, spices, and saffron

Paneer Biryani

$17.99

Paneer cubes in a curd (yogurt) based gravy, fried onions, and par-cooked rice flavored with spices, saffron or rose water

Veg Cauliflower 65 Biryani

$14.99

Easy cauliflower biryani is a vegetarian spin on an Indian classic. Fluffy long-grain rice layered with spicy cauliflower curry baked until aromatic

Egg Biryani

$14.99

The delicious and flavorful biryani that made with fragrant rice cooked in aromatic biryani spices and boiled eggs, served with raitha

Hyderabad Chicken Biryani

$16.99

Made with basmati rice, spices, and chicken. The chicken is marinated and cooked along with the rice then dum for a fragrant and aromatic flavor

Lamb Biryani

$19.99

Made with basmati rice, spices, and lamb cubes. The lamb is marinated and cooked along with the rice then dum for a fragrant and aromatic flavor

Goat Biryani

$19.99

Made with basmati rice, spices, and goat cubes. The goat is marinated and cooked along with the rice then dum for a fragrant and aromatic flavor

Shrimp Biryani

$20.99

Made with marinated shrimp and cooked along with the basmati rice and saffron

Vijayawada Boneless Biryani Spicy

$18.99

Made with basmati rice, spices, and chicken. The chicken is marinated and cooked along with the rice then dum for a fragrant and aromatic flavor

Chef's Special: Pulav with Naatu Kodi Curry

$19.99

Made with basmati rice, spices, and naatu kodi chicken. The chicken is marinated and cooked along with the rice then dum for a fragrant and aromatic flavor

Vegitable Fried Rice

$12.99

Breads & Sides

Best Value Bread Basket

$10.99

Bullet Naan

$4.49

Butter Naan

$4.49

Chole Bathura

$8.99

2 pieces

Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$4.49

Jeera Rice

$4.99

Mint Sauce

$1.00

Onion Kulcha

$3.99

Papadam

$2.00

3 pieces

Plain Naan

$3.49

Plain Paratha

$3.99

Plain Rice

$2.99

Plain Yogurt

$3.99

Raitha

$3.99

Stuffed Paratha

$4.49

Tandoori Roti

$3.99

small Bowl of Cucumber

$1.00

Small Bowl of Tomotos

$1.00

Small Bowl of Carrots

$1.00

Carrot Pickle

$2.00

Lamb Goat Entrees

Ginger Lamb Curry

$14.99

Goat Curry

$14.99

Goat Rogan Josh

$14.99

Lamb Curry

$14.99

Lamb Pasand

$14.99

Lamb Vindaloo

$14.99

Spinach Lamb

$14.99

Lamb Tikka Masala

$15.99

Non-Veg Entrées

Andhra Chicken Curry

$14.99

Boneless chicken stewed in an onion and tomato-based sauce, flavored with ginger, garlic, chilli powder, cinnamon, turmeric, cumin, & coriander

Saag Chicken Spinach Chicken

$14.99

Spinach chicken is popular and delicious North Indian dish. It is a wonderful blend of chicken thigh and spinach. Enjoy the goodness of spinach and chicken breast in one dish

Gongura Chicken Curry

$14.99

Gongura chicken is popular and delicious South Indian dish. It is a wonderful blend of chicken thigh and gongura. Enjoy the goodness of gongura and chicken thigh in one dish

Chicken Tikka Masala

$14.99

This delicious chicken dish made with grilled breast chicken marinated in spices and yogurt and cooked with a masala made with tomato sauce, cream, kasuri methi and various spices

Chicken Korma

$14.99

Chicken korma is a curry made using various ingredients like coconut, yogurt, nuts, poppy seeds and spices

Butter Chicken

$14.99

This North India dish made with boneless chicken, mildly spiced tomato sauce & cream. This dish called chicken makhani too

Chicken Vindaloo

$14.99

Vindaloo is the spiciest dish of Indian cuisine prepared with vinegar, ground red peppers, ginger-garlic paste, and spices

Kadai Chicken

$14.99

This North Indian delight chicken cooked with freshly ground spices and distinct flavor of capsicum which is the specialty if this dish

Karaikudi Chicken Curry

$14.99

It's delicious thick gravy made from onion and ginger garlic paste. It has become a popular dish among chicken lovers base with coconut milk and Indian spices

Non-Vegetarian Apetizers

Chicken 65 with Sauce

$10.99

The flavor of the dish comes from ginger, garlic, red chillies, curry leaves, and vinegar. Chicken 65 is made with marinated boneless chicken, and yogurt cream with Indian spices

Chicken Majestic

$10.99

It is a spicy deep-fried marinated boneless chicken cubes mixing with Indian spices and yogurt

Chicken Malai Tikka

$15.99

Grilled chicken made with is a combination of chicken breast cubes, cream, yogurt, and spices with cashew creamy paste. Served with mint chutney

Chicken Manchuria

$10.99

A deep-fried marinated boneless chicken cubes are tossed with a corn flour-based ginger garlic concoction garnished with cilantro

Chicken Tikka Kebab

$15.99

Grilled chicken kebab made with a combination of chicken breast cubes, cream, yogurt, and spices

Chicken-999

$10.99

It is a spicy deep-fried marinated boneless chicken cubes mixing with tomato sauce and Indian spices

Chilli Chicken

$10.99

It is a spicy deep-fried marinated boneless chicken cubes are saute with soya sauce, chilli sauce and onions. Indo-Chinese dish

Dry Chicken 65

$10.99

The flavor of the dish comes from ginger, garlic, red chillies, curry leaves, and vinegar. Chicken 65 is made with marinated chicken

Lamb Samosa

$8.99

A fried pastry made with spiced ground lamb, onions, green peas, and lentils

Pamphlet Fish Tandoori

$17.99

Marinated with Indian spices and yogurt

Tandoori Chicken

$14.99

Chicken leg quarters marinated in yogurt, cayenne pepper, red chilli powder, ginger, garlic and turmeric powder. Then grilled at high temperatures in a tandoor clay oven

Fish Tenders

$12.99

Chicken 65 Dry

$10.99

SeaFood

Shrimp Saag

$14.99

Masala Shrimp Curry

$14.99

Ginger Shrimp Curry

$14.99

Fish Curry

$14.99

Soups

Rasam

$4.99

Sambar

$4.99

South Indian Specials

Podi Dosa

$9.99

Podi dosa is a popular nutritious dish with gun powder served with tomato chutney and sambar

3 Pieces Idli

$7.99

Idli is a traditional breakfast in South India. Idli is a rice and lentil cake made by steaming a batter consisting of fermented black lentils

2 Pieces Methu Vada

$7.99

Medu vada is a donut-style fritter made from lentils. This crispy exterior and soft interior dish is a popular food item in South India

Plain Dosa

$9.99

Dosa is a variant of the popular South Indian food, it is made from rice and lentils served with chutneys and sambar

Masala Dosa

$10.99

Masala dosa is stuffed dosa. It is made from a fermented batter of rice and lentils served with masala potato curry, chutneys, and sambar

Onion Dosa

$10.99

Onion dosa is stuffed with onions and served with chutneys and sambar

Mysore Masala Dosa

$10.99

Mysore masala dosa is made with red chutney is spread on the dosa, served with masala potato curry, chutneys, and sambar

Aloo Bonda

$9.99

3 pieces. Aloo Bonda is a fluffy, crisp fried, and light snack served with mint and sweet chutney

Swapna Special Combo

$13.99

Swapna combo is a combination of masala dosa, one idli, and one Medu vada served with masala potato curry, chutney, and sambar

Poori 2 PCS with Aloo Curry

$9.99

Tandoori Entrées

Tandoori Chicken*

$14.99

Chicken leg quarters marinated in yogurt and seasoned with the spice mixture tandoori masala. Cayenne pepper, red chilli powder or kashmiri red chilli powder is used to give it a fiery red hue

Chicken Tikka Kebab*

$14.99

Grilled chicken kebab made with is a combination of chicken breast cubes, cream, yogurt and spices

Lamb Chops

$17.99

Marinated double-boned lamb best end chops grilled in a tandoor clay oven

Lamb Seekh Kebab

$17.99

This grilled dish made with ground lamb, onions, mint, cilantro, ginger paste, and chilli paste. Season with cumin, coriander, paprika, cayenne, and salt

Tandoori Prawns

$17.99

Tiger Prawns marinated with chilli powder, turmeric powder, lemon juice, garlic, and ginger paste then cooked in a clay oven with skewers

Tandoori Fish

$16.99

Fish fillets marinated with chilli powder, turmeric powder, lemon juice, garlic and ginger paste then cooked in clay oven with skewers

Chicken Seekh Kabab

$14.99

To-Go Bucket Biryani's

Chicken Bucket Biryani

$39.99

Goat Bucket Biryani

$49.99

Veg Entrées

Navratan Kurma

$13.99

This delicious mughlai dish made with nine different veggies (navratan) and nuts cooked in a onion-tomato creamy sauce

Mutter Paneer

$13.99

Mutter paneer is a delicious combination of homemade paneer and green peas cooked in a mild spicy tomato-based gravy

Palak Paneer

$13.99

The delicious, rich, hearty traditional green-based vegetarian dish is made with homemade paneer cooked in an onion-tomato-spinach-based gravy which is spiced with Indian spices

Baingan Bharta

$13.99

Baingan bharta is a popular eggplant curry made with tandoor baked mashed eggplants, green peas, Indian spices and cream, which goes well with Indian bread

Chana Masala

$13.99

The rich in proteins chana masala, a luscious preparation of chickpeas, onion sauce, tomatoes, spices and pastes

Aloo Saag

$13.99

The traditional green based vegetarian dish is made with potatoes cooked in a onion-tomato- spinach based gravy and Indian spices

Daal Tadka

$13.99

The rich in proteins toor daal or moong daal, a luscious preparation of, cooked in garlic, onion, tomatoes, cumin seeds garnished with cilantro

Malai Kofta

$13.99

This Moghul origin rich, classic, decadent dish is made with deep-fried vegetable balls and special creamy curry sauce

Okra Bhindi

$13.99

Crisp-fried cut okra sautéd with onions, garam masala, chillies, coconut powder, and coriander leaves

Bhindi Masala

$13.99

This delicious vegetable made with stir-fried bhindi (okra) in spicy gravy made from tomato, yogurt, cashew nuts, onions, and Indian curry spices

Bagara Baingan

$13.99

This lovely special South Indian dish is made from roasted Indian eggplant, cooked in a fine paste of sesame seeds, peanuts, tamarind, garlic, ginger, onion, and tomatoes

Shahi Paneer

$13.99

This delicious North Indian curry made with paneer and cashew nut based tomato gravy laced with spices

Vegetable Chettinad

$13.99

This delicious South Indian curry made with mixed vegetables with coconut milk and Indian spices

Paneer Butter Masala

$13.99

Dal Curry

$13.99

Vegetarian Appetizers

Vegetable Samosa

$7.99

Two pieces. A fried pastry with a savory filling of spiced potatoes, onions, green peas, and lentils

Mirchi Chilli (3PC)

Mirchi Chilli (3PC)

$8.99

3 whole pieces of Green chillies dipped into a thick batter of chickpeas flour, salt, cooking soda, chilli powder, ajwain seeds, stuffing with onions, cilantro, chaat masala, and lemon juice. Served with mint and sweet chutney

Mirchi Cut Chilli

$7.99

Green chillies dipped into a thick batter of chickpeas flour, salt, cooking soda, chilli powder, ajwain seeds, deep-fried in oil. Served with mint and sweet chutney

Mixed Vegetable Pakora

$7.99

Crispy pakora made with mixed vegetables, and spices mixed in gram flour batter, and deep-fried in oil. Served with mint and sweet chutney

Paneer Pakora

$10.99

Cottage cheese pieces dipped into a batter of chickpeas flour, salt, cooking soda, and chilli powder fried in oil. Served with mint and Sweet chutney

Paneer 555

$10.99

Cottage cheese pieces dipped into a batter of corn flour, salt, and Indian spices with cream with cashew and fried in oil

Chilli Gobi

$9.99

Spicy cauliflower, mushroom fritters, or baby corn made with corn flour, onions, chilli sauce, minced garlic, ground pepper, and coriander leaves

Baby Corn

$9.99

Spicy cauliflower or mushroom fritters, made with corn flour, onions, chilli sauce, minced garlic, ground pepper, and coriander leaves

Chilli Mushroom

$10.99

Sweet and spicy mushroom fritters made with corn flour, onions, sweet chilli sauce, minced garlic, bell pepper, and soy sauce

Mushroom Manchuria

$10.99

Mushroom fritters made with corn flour, onions, sweet chilli sauce, minced garlic, bell pepper, and soy sauce

Gobi Manchuria

$9.99

Sweet and spicy cauliflower fritters made with corn flour, onions, sweet chilli sauce, minced garlic, bell pepper, and soy sauce

Baby Corn Manchuria

$9.99

Sweet and spicy baby corn fritters made with corn flour, onions, sweet chilli sauce, minced garlic, bell pepper, and soy sauce

French Fries

$6.99

Served with tomato ketchup

Aloo Gobi

$8.99

Poori Masala or Aloo Poori(2pc)

$8.99

Aloo Bonda 3PC

$9.99

Regular Lunch Menu

Thali Vegetarian Entrées

Paneer Butter Masala

$18.99

This most popular dish in Indian cuisine is prepared with homemade fried paneer cubes, spiced tomato sauce, fresh tomatoes, cream, and coriander leaves

Navratan Korma*

$18.99

This delicious Mughlai dish made with nine different veggies (navratan) and nuts cooked in an onion-tomato creamy sauce

Mutter Paneer*

$18.99

Mutter paneer is a delicious combination of homemade paneer and green peas cooked in a mild spicy tomato-based gravy

Palak Paneer*

$18.99

The delicious, rich, hearty traditional green-based vegetarian dish is made with homemade paneer cooked in an onion-tomato-spinach-based gravy which is spiced with Indian spices

Baingan Bharta*

$18.99

Baingan bharta is a popular eggplant curry made with tandoor-baked mashed eggplants, green peas, Indian spices, and cream, which goes well with Indian bread

Aloo Saag*

$18.99

The traditional green-based vegetarian dish is made with potatoes cooked in an onion-tomato-spinach-based gravy and Indian spices

Chana Masala*

$18.99

The rich in proteins chana masala, is a luscious preparation of chickpeas, onion sauce, tomatoes, spices, and pastes

Dal Tadka

$18.99

The rich in proteins toor daal or moong daal, a luscious preparation of, cooked in garlic, onion, tomatoes, and cumin seeds garnished with cilantro

Malai Kofta*

$18.99

This Moghul origin rich, classic, decadent dish is made with deep-fried vegetable balls and special creamy curry sauce

Okra Bhindi*

$18.99

Crisp-fried cut okra sautéd with onions, garam masala, chillies, coconut powder, and coriander leaves

Bhindi Masala*

$18.99

This delicious vegetable made with stir-fried bhindi (okra) in spicy gravy made from tomato, yogurt, cashew nuts, onions, and Indian curry spices

Bagara Baingan*

$18.99

This lovely special South Indian dish is made from roasted Indian eggplant, cooked in a fine paste of sesame seeds, peanuts, tamarind, garlic, ginger, onion, & tomatoes

Shahi Paneer*

$18.99

This delicious North Indian curry is made with paneer and cashew nut-based tomato gravy laced with spices

Vegetable Chettinad*

$18.99

This delicious South Indian curry is made with mixed vegetables with coconut milk and Indian spices

Thali Non-Vegetarian Entrées

Andhra Chicken Curry*

$19.99

Boneless chicken stewed in an onion and tomato-based sauce, flavored with ginger, garlic, chilli powder, cinnamon, turmeric, cumin, & coriander

Saag Chicken Spinach Chicken*

$19.99

Spinach chicken is popular and delicious North Indian dish. It is a wonderful blend of chicken thigh and spinach. Enjoy the goodness of spinach and chicken breast in one dish

Gongura Chicken Curry*

$19.99

Gongura chicken is popular and delicious South Indian dish. It is a wonderful blend of chicken thigh and gongura. Enjoy the goodness of gongura and chicken thigh in one dish

Chicken Tikka Masala*

$19.99

This delicious chicken dish made with grilled breast chicken marinated in spices and yogurt and cooked with a masala made with tomato sauce, cream, kasuri methi and various spices

Butter Chicken*

$19.99

This North India dish is made with boneless chicken, mildly spiced tomato sauce & cream. This dish is called chicken makhani too

Chicken Korma*

$19.99

Chicken korma is a curry made using various ingredients like coconut, yogurt, nuts, poppy seeds and spices

Chicken Vindaloo*

$19.99

Vindaloo is the spiciest dish of Indian cuisine prepared with vinegar, ground red peppers, ginger-garlic paste, and spices

Kadai Chicken*

$19.99

This North Indian delight is chicken cooked with freshly ground spices and a distinct flavor of capsicum which is the specialty of this dish

Karaikudi Chicken Curry*

$19.99

It's delicious thick gravy made from onion and ginger garlic paste. It has become a popular dish among chicken lovers base with coconut milk and Indian spices

Madurai Style Fish Curry

$22.99

Its delicious thick gravy made from onion and garlic paste. It has become a popular dish among fish lovers base with coconut milk and Indian spices

Prawns Masala

$22.99

Its delicious thick gravy made from onion and garlic paste. It has become a popular dish among seafood lovers base with onion,tomato and Indian spices

Crab Curry

$18.99

Made in a wonderfully aromatic and easy curry base with classic Indian curry flavors

Thali Tandoori Entrées

Tandoori Chicken**

$19.99

Chicken leg quarters marinated in yogurt and seasoned with the spice mixture tandoori masala. Cayenne pepper, red chilli powder, or kashmiri red chilli powder is used to give it a fiery red hue

Chicken Tikka Kebab**

$19.99

Grilled chicken kebab made with is a combination of chicken breast cubes, cream, yogurt, and spices

Lamb Chops*

$22.99

Marinated double-boned lamb best end chops grilled in a tandoor clay oven

Lamb Seekh Kebab*

$22.99

This grilled dish made with ground lamb, onions, mint, cilantro, ginger paste, and chile paste. Season with cumin, coriander, paprika, cayenne, and salt

Tandoori Prawns*

$22.99

Tiger prawns marinated with chilli powder, turmeric powder, lemon juice, garlic, and ginger paste then cooked in a clay oven with skewers

Tandoori Fish*

$22.99

Fish fillets marinated with chilli powder, turmeric powder, lemon juice, garlic and ginger paste then cooked in clay oven with skewers

Beer Menu

Beer

Heineken

$3.99

Miller Lite

$3.99

Sweetwater IPA

$3.99

Taj Mahal

$8.99

Taj Mahal 12 Oz

$4.99

Samuel Adams

$3.99

Blue Moon

$3.99

Corona

$3.99

Stella Artois

$3.99

Legend 10000

$8.99

N/A Drinks Menu

Drinks

Chai Indian Tea

$2.99

Indian Bru Coffee

$3.99

Sweet Lassi

$4.99

Salt Lassi

$4.99

Mango Lassi

$4.99

Soft Drink

$1.99

Mango Juice

$4.99

Small Water Bottle

$1.99

Sparkling Water

$2.99

Wine Menu

Red Wine

Bottle Consul Chileno Cabernet, Chile

$32.00

Bottle Dante Robin Malbec

$30.00

Bottle Dante Robino Cabernet, Argentina

$28.00

Bottle Tierra De Ponte

$30.00

Bottle Villa Rocca Pinot Noir, Italy

$34.00

Glass Consul Chileno Cabernet, Chile

$8.50

Glass of Dante Robin Malbec

$8.00

Glass of Dante Robino Cabernet, Argentina

$7.50

Glass of Tierra De Ponte

$7.00

Glass of Villa Rocca Pinot Noir, Italy

$9.00

White Wine

Glass Twisted River Riesling, Mosel Germany

$7.00

Bottle Twisted River Riesling, Mosel Germany

$26.00

Glass Vignale Pinot Grigio by Campagnola, Italy

$8.00

Bottle Vignale Pinot Grigio by Campagnola, Italy

$36.00

Glass Kendal Jackson VR Chardonnay, Premium, Ca

$8.50

Bottle Kendal Jackson VR Chardonnay, Premium, Ca

$30.00

Glass La Possasa, White Wine, Spain

$6.50

Bottle La Possasa, White Wine, Spain

$24.00

Bottle Cote Du Rhone,White Wine, France

$30.00

Glass of Cote Du Rhone,White Wine, France

$8.00

House Wine

Red

$6.00

White

$6.00

Dessert Menu

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

$5.49

3 pieces

Rice Kheer

$4.49

Rasmalai

$5.49

3 pieces

Gajar Ka Halwa

$4.49

Ice Cream

Mango Kulfi

$4.99

Mango Fruit Custard

$4.99
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Swapna's objective is to provide genuine and authentic Indian cuisine in Atlanta GA with the exciting and authentic taste of the many regions of India, combined with style, flair, and presentation. Swapna is unique as an Indian restaurant to provide the South and North Indian cuisine.It is a gourmet trail of the many diverse regions of India. It serves food from as many as six different regions of India and has a team of specialist chefs recruited from India, each producing their own regional specialties.

Location

2655 COBB PARKWAY SE, Atlanta, GA 30339

Directions

