Swapna Indian Cuisine

Restaurant info

Swapna's objective is to provide genuine and authentic Indian cuisine in Atlanta GA with the exciting and authentic taste of the many regions of India, combined with style, flair, and presentation. Swapna is unique as an Indian restaurant to provide the South and North Indian cuisine.It is a gourmet trail of the many diverse regions of India. It serves food from as many as six different regions of India and has a team of specialist chefs recruited from India, each producing their own regional specialties.