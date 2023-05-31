Swapna Indian Cuisine
2655 COBB PARKWAY SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Full Menu
Biryani Entrées
Vegetable Biryani
Vegetable biryani is a traditional Mughlai main course item loaded with chopped vegetables, spices, and saffron
Paneer Biryani
Paneer cubes in a curd (yogurt) based gravy, fried onions, and par-cooked rice flavored with spices, saffron or rose water
Veg Cauliflower 65 Biryani
Easy cauliflower biryani is a vegetarian spin on an Indian classic. Fluffy long-grain rice layered with spicy cauliflower curry baked until aromatic
Egg Biryani
The delicious and flavorful biryani that made with fragrant rice cooked in aromatic biryani spices and boiled eggs, served with raitha
Hyderabad Chicken Biryani
Made with basmati rice, spices, and chicken. The chicken is marinated and cooked along with the rice then dum for a fragrant and aromatic flavor
Lamb Biryani
Made with basmati rice, spices, and lamb cubes. The lamb is marinated and cooked along with the rice then dum for a fragrant and aromatic flavor
Goat Biryani
Made with basmati rice, spices, and goat cubes. The goat is marinated and cooked along with the rice then dum for a fragrant and aromatic flavor
Shrimp Biryani
Made with marinated shrimp and cooked along with the basmati rice and saffron
Vijayawada Boneless Biryani Spicy
Made with basmati rice, spices, and chicken. The chicken is marinated and cooked along with the rice then dum for a fragrant and aromatic flavor
Chef's Special: Pulav with Naatu Kodi Curry
Made with basmati rice, spices, and naatu kodi chicken. The chicken is marinated and cooked along with the rice then dum for a fragrant and aromatic flavor
Vegitable Fried Rice
Breads & Sides
Best Value Bread Basket
Bullet Naan
Butter Naan
Chole Bathura
2 pieces
Garlic Naan
Jeera Rice
Mint Sauce
Onion Kulcha
Papadam
3 pieces
Plain Naan
Plain Paratha
Plain Rice
Plain Yogurt
Raitha
Stuffed Paratha
Tandoori Roti
small Bowl of Cucumber
Small Bowl of Tomotos
Small Bowl of Carrots
Carrot Pickle
Lamb Goat Entrees
Non-Veg Entrées
Andhra Chicken Curry
Boneless chicken stewed in an onion and tomato-based sauce, flavored with ginger, garlic, chilli powder, cinnamon, turmeric, cumin, & coriander
Saag Chicken Spinach Chicken
Spinach chicken is popular and delicious North Indian dish. It is a wonderful blend of chicken thigh and spinach. Enjoy the goodness of spinach and chicken breast in one dish
Gongura Chicken Curry
Gongura chicken is popular and delicious South Indian dish. It is a wonderful blend of chicken thigh and gongura. Enjoy the goodness of gongura and chicken thigh in one dish
Chicken Tikka Masala
This delicious chicken dish made with grilled breast chicken marinated in spices and yogurt and cooked with a masala made with tomato sauce, cream, kasuri methi and various spices
Chicken Korma
Chicken korma is a curry made using various ingredients like coconut, yogurt, nuts, poppy seeds and spices
Butter Chicken
This North India dish made with boneless chicken, mildly spiced tomato sauce & cream. This dish called chicken makhani too
Chicken Vindaloo
Vindaloo is the spiciest dish of Indian cuisine prepared with vinegar, ground red peppers, ginger-garlic paste, and spices
Kadai Chicken
This North Indian delight chicken cooked with freshly ground spices and distinct flavor of capsicum which is the specialty if this dish
Karaikudi Chicken Curry
It's delicious thick gravy made from onion and ginger garlic paste. It has become a popular dish among chicken lovers base with coconut milk and Indian spices
Non-Vegetarian Apetizers
Chicken 65 with Sauce
The flavor of the dish comes from ginger, garlic, red chillies, curry leaves, and vinegar. Chicken 65 is made with marinated boneless chicken, and yogurt cream with Indian spices
Chicken Majestic
It is a spicy deep-fried marinated boneless chicken cubes mixing with Indian spices and yogurt
Chicken Malai Tikka
Grilled chicken made with is a combination of chicken breast cubes, cream, yogurt, and spices with cashew creamy paste. Served with mint chutney
Chicken Manchuria
A deep-fried marinated boneless chicken cubes are tossed with a corn flour-based ginger garlic concoction garnished with cilantro
Chicken Tikka Kebab
Grilled chicken kebab made with a combination of chicken breast cubes, cream, yogurt, and spices
Chicken-999
It is a spicy deep-fried marinated boneless chicken cubes mixing with tomato sauce and Indian spices
Chilli Chicken
It is a spicy deep-fried marinated boneless chicken cubes are saute with soya sauce, chilli sauce and onions. Indo-Chinese dish
Dry Chicken 65
The flavor of the dish comes from ginger, garlic, red chillies, curry leaves, and vinegar. Chicken 65 is made with marinated chicken
Lamb Samosa
A fried pastry made with spiced ground lamb, onions, green peas, and lentils
Pamphlet Fish Tandoori
Marinated with Indian spices and yogurt
Tandoori Chicken
Chicken leg quarters marinated in yogurt, cayenne pepper, red chilli powder, ginger, garlic and turmeric powder. Then grilled at high temperatures in a tandoor clay oven
Fish Tenders
Chicken 65 Dry
South Indian Specials
Podi Dosa
Podi dosa is a popular nutritious dish with gun powder served with tomato chutney and sambar
3 Pieces Idli
Idli is a traditional breakfast in South India. Idli is a rice and lentil cake made by steaming a batter consisting of fermented black lentils
2 Pieces Methu Vada
Medu vada is a donut-style fritter made from lentils. This crispy exterior and soft interior dish is a popular food item in South India
Plain Dosa
Dosa is a variant of the popular South Indian food, it is made from rice and lentils served with chutneys and sambar
Masala Dosa
Masala dosa is stuffed dosa. It is made from a fermented batter of rice and lentils served with masala potato curry, chutneys, and sambar
Onion Dosa
Onion dosa is stuffed with onions and served with chutneys and sambar
Mysore Masala Dosa
Mysore masala dosa is made with red chutney is spread on the dosa, served with masala potato curry, chutneys, and sambar
Aloo Bonda
3 pieces. Aloo Bonda is a fluffy, crisp fried, and light snack served with mint and sweet chutney
Swapna Special Combo
Swapna combo is a combination of masala dosa, one idli, and one Medu vada served with masala potato curry, chutney, and sambar
Poori 2 PCS with Aloo Curry
Tandoori Entrées
Tandoori Chicken*
Chicken leg quarters marinated in yogurt and seasoned with the spice mixture tandoori masala. Cayenne pepper, red chilli powder or kashmiri red chilli powder is used to give it a fiery red hue
Chicken Tikka Kebab*
Grilled chicken kebab made with is a combination of chicken breast cubes, cream, yogurt and spices
Lamb Chops
Marinated double-boned lamb best end chops grilled in a tandoor clay oven
Lamb Seekh Kebab
This grilled dish made with ground lamb, onions, mint, cilantro, ginger paste, and chilli paste. Season with cumin, coriander, paprika, cayenne, and salt
Tandoori Prawns
Tiger Prawns marinated with chilli powder, turmeric powder, lemon juice, garlic, and ginger paste then cooked in a clay oven with skewers
Tandoori Fish
Fish fillets marinated with chilli powder, turmeric powder, lemon juice, garlic and ginger paste then cooked in clay oven with skewers
Chicken Seekh Kabab
To-Go Bucket Biryani's
Veg Entrées
Navratan Kurma
This delicious mughlai dish made with nine different veggies (navratan) and nuts cooked in a onion-tomato creamy sauce
Mutter Paneer
Mutter paneer is a delicious combination of homemade paneer and green peas cooked in a mild spicy tomato-based gravy
Palak Paneer
The delicious, rich, hearty traditional green-based vegetarian dish is made with homemade paneer cooked in an onion-tomato-spinach-based gravy which is spiced with Indian spices
Baingan Bharta
Baingan bharta is a popular eggplant curry made with tandoor baked mashed eggplants, green peas, Indian spices and cream, which goes well with Indian bread
Chana Masala
The rich in proteins chana masala, a luscious preparation of chickpeas, onion sauce, tomatoes, spices and pastes
Aloo Saag
The traditional green based vegetarian dish is made with potatoes cooked in a onion-tomato- spinach based gravy and Indian spices
Daal Tadka
The rich in proteins toor daal or moong daal, a luscious preparation of, cooked in garlic, onion, tomatoes, cumin seeds garnished with cilantro
Malai Kofta
This Moghul origin rich, classic, decadent dish is made with deep-fried vegetable balls and special creamy curry sauce
Okra Bhindi
Crisp-fried cut okra sautéd with onions, garam masala, chillies, coconut powder, and coriander leaves
Bhindi Masala
This delicious vegetable made with stir-fried bhindi (okra) in spicy gravy made from tomato, yogurt, cashew nuts, onions, and Indian curry spices
Bagara Baingan
This lovely special South Indian dish is made from roasted Indian eggplant, cooked in a fine paste of sesame seeds, peanuts, tamarind, garlic, ginger, onion, and tomatoes
Shahi Paneer
This delicious North Indian curry made with paneer and cashew nut based tomato gravy laced with spices
Vegetable Chettinad
This delicious South Indian curry made with mixed vegetables with coconut milk and Indian spices
Paneer Butter Masala
Dal Curry
Vegetarian Appetizers
Vegetable Samosa
Two pieces. A fried pastry with a savory filling of spiced potatoes, onions, green peas, and lentils
Mirchi Chilli (3PC)
3 whole pieces of Green chillies dipped into a thick batter of chickpeas flour, salt, cooking soda, chilli powder, ajwain seeds, stuffing with onions, cilantro, chaat masala, and lemon juice. Served with mint and sweet chutney
Mirchi Cut Chilli
Green chillies dipped into a thick batter of chickpeas flour, salt, cooking soda, chilli powder, ajwain seeds, deep-fried in oil. Served with mint and sweet chutney
Mixed Vegetable Pakora
Crispy pakora made with mixed vegetables, and spices mixed in gram flour batter, and deep-fried in oil. Served with mint and sweet chutney
Paneer Pakora
Cottage cheese pieces dipped into a batter of chickpeas flour, salt, cooking soda, and chilli powder fried in oil. Served with mint and Sweet chutney
Paneer 555
Cottage cheese pieces dipped into a batter of corn flour, salt, and Indian spices with cream with cashew and fried in oil
Chilli Gobi
Spicy cauliflower, mushroom fritters, or baby corn made with corn flour, onions, chilli sauce, minced garlic, ground pepper, and coriander leaves
Baby Corn
Spicy cauliflower or mushroom fritters, made with corn flour, onions, chilli sauce, minced garlic, ground pepper, and coriander leaves
Chilli Mushroom
Sweet and spicy mushroom fritters made with corn flour, onions, sweet chilli sauce, minced garlic, bell pepper, and soy sauce
Mushroom Manchuria
Mushroom fritters made with corn flour, onions, sweet chilli sauce, minced garlic, bell pepper, and soy sauce
Gobi Manchuria
Sweet and spicy cauliflower fritters made with corn flour, onions, sweet chilli sauce, minced garlic, bell pepper, and soy sauce
Baby Corn Manchuria
Sweet and spicy baby corn fritters made with corn flour, onions, sweet chilli sauce, minced garlic, bell pepper, and soy sauce
French Fries
Served with tomato ketchup
Aloo Gobi
Poori Masala or Aloo Poori(2pc)
Aloo Bonda 3PC
Regular Lunch Menu
Thali Vegetarian Entrées
Paneer Butter Masala
This most popular dish in Indian cuisine is prepared with homemade fried paneer cubes, spiced tomato sauce, fresh tomatoes, cream, and coriander leaves
Navratan Korma*
This delicious Mughlai dish made with nine different veggies (navratan) and nuts cooked in an onion-tomato creamy sauce
Mutter Paneer*
Mutter paneer is a delicious combination of homemade paneer and green peas cooked in a mild spicy tomato-based gravy
Palak Paneer*
The delicious, rich, hearty traditional green-based vegetarian dish is made with homemade paneer cooked in an onion-tomato-spinach-based gravy which is spiced with Indian spices
Baingan Bharta*
Baingan bharta is a popular eggplant curry made with tandoor-baked mashed eggplants, green peas, Indian spices, and cream, which goes well with Indian bread
Aloo Saag*
The traditional green-based vegetarian dish is made with potatoes cooked in an onion-tomato-spinach-based gravy and Indian spices
Chana Masala*
The rich in proteins chana masala, is a luscious preparation of chickpeas, onion sauce, tomatoes, spices, and pastes
Dal Tadka
The rich in proteins toor daal or moong daal, a luscious preparation of, cooked in garlic, onion, tomatoes, and cumin seeds garnished with cilantro
Malai Kofta*
This Moghul origin rich, classic, decadent dish is made with deep-fried vegetable balls and special creamy curry sauce
Okra Bhindi*
Crisp-fried cut okra sautéd with onions, garam masala, chillies, coconut powder, and coriander leaves
Bhindi Masala*
This delicious vegetable made with stir-fried bhindi (okra) in spicy gravy made from tomato, yogurt, cashew nuts, onions, and Indian curry spices
Bagara Baingan*
This lovely special South Indian dish is made from roasted Indian eggplant, cooked in a fine paste of sesame seeds, peanuts, tamarind, garlic, ginger, onion, & tomatoes
Shahi Paneer*
This delicious North Indian curry is made with paneer and cashew nut-based tomato gravy laced with spices
Vegetable Chettinad*
This delicious South Indian curry is made with mixed vegetables with coconut milk and Indian spices
Thali Non-Vegetarian Entrées
Andhra Chicken Curry*
Boneless chicken stewed in an onion and tomato-based sauce, flavored with ginger, garlic, chilli powder, cinnamon, turmeric, cumin, & coriander
Saag Chicken Spinach Chicken*
Spinach chicken is popular and delicious North Indian dish. It is a wonderful blend of chicken thigh and spinach. Enjoy the goodness of spinach and chicken breast in one dish
Gongura Chicken Curry*
Gongura chicken is popular and delicious South Indian dish. It is a wonderful blend of chicken thigh and gongura. Enjoy the goodness of gongura and chicken thigh in one dish
Chicken Tikka Masala*
This delicious chicken dish made with grilled breast chicken marinated in spices and yogurt and cooked with a masala made with tomato sauce, cream, kasuri methi and various spices
Butter Chicken*
This North India dish is made with boneless chicken, mildly spiced tomato sauce & cream. This dish is called chicken makhani too
Chicken Korma*
Chicken korma is a curry made using various ingredients like coconut, yogurt, nuts, poppy seeds and spices
Chicken Vindaloo*
Vindaloo is the spiciest dish of Indian cuisine prepared with vinegar, ground red peppers, ginger-garlic paste, and spices
Kadai Chicken*
This North Indian delight is chicken cooked with freshly ground spices and a distinct flavor of capsicum which is the specialty of this dish
Karaikudi Chicken Curry*
It's delicious thick gravy made from onion and ginger garlic paste. It has become a popular dish among chicken lovers base with coconut milk and Indian spices
Madurai Style Fish Curry
Its delicious thick gravy made from onion and garlic paste. It has become a popular dish among fish lovers base with coconut milk and Indian spices
Prawns Masala
Its delicious thick gravy made from onion and garlic paste. It has become a popular dish among seafood lovers base with onion,tomato and Indian spices
Crab Curry
Made in a wonderfully aromatic and easy curry base with classic Indian curry flavors
Thali Tandoori Entrées
Tandoori Chicken**
Chicken leg quarters marinated in yogurt and seasoned with the spice mixture tandoori masala. Cayenne pepper, red chilli powder, or kashmiri red chilli powder is used to give it a fiery red hue
Chicken Tikka Kebab**
Grilled chicken kebab made with is a combination of chicken breast cubes, cream, yogurt, and spices
Lamb Chops*
Marinated double-boned lamb best end chops grilled in a tandoor clay oven
Lamb Seekh Kebab*
This grilled dish made with ground lamb, onions, mint, cilantro, ginger paste, and chile paste. Season with cumin, coriander, paprika, cayenne, and salt
Tandoori Prawns*
Tiger prawns marinated with chilli powder, turmeric powder, lemon juice, garlic, and ginger paste then cooked in a clay oven with skewers
Tandoori Fish*
Fish fillets marinated with chilli powder, turmeric powder, lemon juice, garlic and ginger paste then cooked in clay oven with skewers
Wine Menu
Red Wine
Bottle Consul Chileno Cabernet, Chile
Bottle Dante Robin Malbec
Bottle Dante Robino Cabernet, Argentina
Bottle Tierra De Ponte
Bottle Villa Rocca Pinot Noir, Italy
Glass Consul Chileno Cabernet, Chile
Glass of Dante Robin Malbec
Glass of Dante Robino Cabernet, Argentina
Glass of Tierra De Ponte
Glass of Villa Rocca Pinot Noir, Italy
White Wine
Glass Twisted River Riesling, Mosel Germany
Bottle Twisted River Riesling, Mosel Germany
Glass Vignale Pinot Grigio by Campagnola, Italy
Bottle Vignale Pinot Grigio by Campagnola, Italy
Glass Kendal Jackson VR Chardonnay, Premium, Ca
Bottle Kendal Jackson VR Chardonnay, Premium, Ca
Glass La Possasa, White Wine, Spain
Bottle La Possasa, White Wine, Spain
Bottle Cote Du Rhone,White Wine, France
Glass of Cote Du Rhone,White Wine, France
House Wine
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Swapna's objective is to provide genuine and authentic Indian cuisine in Atlanta GA with the exciting and authentic taste of the many regions of India, combined with style, flair, and presentation. Swapna is unique as an Indian restaurant to provide the South and North Indian cuisine.It is a gourmet trail of the many diverse regions of India. It serves food from as many as six different regions of India and has a team of specialist chefs recruited from India, each producing their own regional specialties.
