Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion

Poke Burri - Battery Ave

336 Reviews

$$

925 battery ave SE

Atlanta, GA 30339

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Poké Starters

Ginger Miso Salad

$5.99

Crab Salad Crunch

$8.99

Spicy Tuna Nacho

$9.99

Fried Dumplings

$7.99

Tokyo Fries

$7.99

Angry Chicken Wings

$12.99

All Drum Wings

$13.00

All Flats Wings

$13.00

Burrito Rolls

Black Pepper Chicken Roll

$14.99

Demogorgon Roll

$14.99

Battery Specials

$14.99

Crabburrito Roll

$14.99

KungFu-rrito Roll

$15.99

Ken-Se’ Philly Roll

$15.99

Uncle Iroh Roll

$13.99

Poké Bowls

Super Poke Bowl

$19.99

Dynamite Bowl

$16.99

Fresh Tuna Bowl

$16.99

Fresh Salmon Bowl

$16.99

Spicy Tuna Kimchee Bowl

$16.99

Tangy Crab & Shrimp Bowl

$16.99

Panko Chicken Teriyaki Chili Peanut

$16.99

Soy-Mate Tofu

$16.99

All Star Poke Bowl

$21.99

Donuts

Salmon Donut

$8.99

Tuna Donut

$8.99

Spicy Tuna Donut

$8.99

Crab Salad Donut

$8.99

Everthing

$9.99

Build Your Own Poké

Build Your Own

$17.99

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.50

Matcha lemonade

$4.99

Thai tea

$4.99

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dragon fruit lemonade

$4.99

Powerade Bottle

$3.99

Coke Zero

$2.50

Game Day Menu

Tokyo Fries

$5.00

Sushi Corn Dog

$8.99

Calamari

$10.00

Battery Special

$12.50

All StarBowl

$21.99

Special Menu Items

Tempura Fried Bacon

$6.50

Sushi Pizza

$17.00

Kimchi Arancini

$4.50

Jalapeno Arancini

$4.50

Crab Croquette

$4.50

Fried Ramen Carbonara

$17.00

Matcha Beignets

$4.50

Baby Sushi Donuts

$4.50

Baby Sushi Donuts 3 pack

$12.00

Poke Pineapple

$21.00

Quick Bites

Angry Chicken Wings

$12.00

Spicy Tuna Nacho

$8.00

Fried Pork Gyoza

$6.25

Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls

$5.50

Tokyo Fries

$6.50

Sushi Corn Dog

$8.00

All Flats Wings

$13.00

All Drum Wings

$13.00

Burrito Rolls

Demogorgon

$14.00

The Battery Special

$14.00

Poke Bowls

Dynamite Bowl

$15.00

Panko Chicken Teriyaki

$15.00

Drinks

Thai Ice Tea

$3.50

Dragon Fruit Lemonade

$3.75

Matcha Lemonade

$3.50

Water or Soda

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

925 battery ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30339

Directions

Gallery
Poke Burri image
Poke Burri image
Poke Burri image

Similar restaurants in your area

26 Thai Kitchen - The Battery
orange starNo Reviews
925 Battery Ave SE Suite 1100 Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Krave - 1170 Collier Rd. NW Suite B&C
orange starNo Reviews
1170 Collier Rd NW #B Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Osha Farm Grill - REBUILDING - Osha Farm Grill- Chattahoochee Food Works
orange starNo Reviews
the chattahoochee works 1295 chattahoochee ave NW Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Hippie Hibachi Vegan Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1235 Chattahoochee AVE NW STE 130 Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
26 Thai Sushi & Bar - Brookhaven
orange starNo Reviews
705 Town Blvd NE, Q330 Atlanta, GA 30319
View restaurantnext
SriThai - Atlantic Station
orange starNo Reviews
1380 Atlantic Station #14275 Atlanta, GA 30363
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston