The Beirut 1025 North Peachtree Pkwy

Mezza

Mezza Platter

$14.95

Hummus

$7.95

Baba

$7.95

Lebanee

$8.95

Tabouli

$9.95

Feta and Olives

$7.95

Spicy Potatoes

$8.95

Meat Grape Leaves

$11.95

Mushrooms

$7.95

Falafel

$6.95

Foul Mudammas

$11.95

Cauliflower

$7.95

Kyle Mapp

$14.00

Artichoke Hearts

$9.95

Ara-Yes Club

$14.95

Fried Kibbi

$8.95

Raw Kibbi

$30.00

Laban Wkhiar

$7.95

Salads

Fatoosh Salad

$9.95

Falafel Salad

$11.95

Greek Salad

$8.95

Gyro Salad

$12.95

Sandwiches

Falafel Sandwich

$8.95

Tawook Sandwich

$10.95

Kafta Sandwich

$10.95

Chk Shwarm Sand

$10.95

Beef Shwarm Sand

$11.95

Gyro

$9.95

Chicken Gyro

$10.95

Vegetarian Sandwich

$9.95

Lamb Burger

$15.95

Soup

Lentil Soup

$6.00

Chicken and Rice Soup

$6.00

Le Grande

Lebanese Style

$37.00

Lebanese Supreme

$48.00

1/2 Beef Kabob

$15.95

Full Beef Kabob

$23.95

1/2 Tawook

$15.95

Full Tawook

$20.95

1/2 Kafta

$14.95

Full Kafta

$19.95

Kabob Combo

$29.00

Lamb Kabob

$27.00

1/2 Veggie Kabob

$13.95

Full Veggie Kabob

$17.95

1/2 Shrimp Kabob

$14.95

Full Shrimp Kabob

$19.95

Beirut's Best

$19.00

Gyro Platter

$16.00

Chk Gyro Platter

$16.00

Chk Shawrm Platter

$18.95

Beef Shawrm Platter

$18.95

Shrimp and Mushroom

$20.00

Falafel Platter

$15.00

Red Snapper

$28.00

Tofanelli's Special

$28.00

Larry's Special

$39.00Out of stock

Lamb Chops

$39.00

Lamb Shank

$28.00

Scampi

$25.95

$2 Upcharge

$2.00

$3 Upcharge

$3.00

Tomahawk

$145.00

NY Strip Wagyu

$100.00

Backroom Special $750

$750.00

Wagyu Ribeye

$95.00

Wagyu Ribeye (Copy)

$95.00

Sides

Cold Vegetables

$2.95

Grilled Vegetables

$2.95

Cucumber

$3.00

Side Fatoosh Dressing

$1.00

Side Greek Dressing

$1.00

Side Feta

$1.00

Fries

$2.95

Rice

$1.95

Tatziki

$1.00

Tahini

$1.00

Side Olives

$1.00

To-Go Pita

$1.00

Garlic Sauce

$1.00

Bottle Fatoosh Dressing

$8.00

Bottle Greek Dressing

$8.00

Skewer Veggie

$6.00

Skewer Tawook

$8.00

Skewer Kafta

$7.00

Skewer Shrimp

$9.00

Skewer Beef

$11.00

Skewer Lamb

$10.00

Side Gyro Meat

$4.00

Side Chicken Schwarma

$6.00

Side Beef Schwarma

$7.00

Small Hummus

$3.00Out of stock

Bag of Thin Pita

$6.00

Lamb Chop á la Carte

$6.00

Skewer Onions

$4.00

LB Hummus

$10.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Pot of Tea

$4.00

Pellegrino

$5.00

Aquapana

$5.00

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Half & Half Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Turkish Coffee

$7.95

Desserts

Baklava 3 pcs

$5.95

Baklava 4 pcs

$6.95

Baklava Cheesecake

$8.95

Rice Pudding

$7.95

Beirut Nights

$10.95

Taste of Heaven

$8.95

Chocolate Cake

$8.95

Kids Ice Cream

$2.00

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Grilled Chicken

$10.95

Kids Gyro

$9.95

Kids Chicken Gyro

$9.95

White Glass

Adyar Rose

$12.00

Weinkeller

$11.00

Bertani

$12.00

The Calling

$12.00

Inspiration

$13.00

Mediterranee Rose

$12.00

Pommery Champagne

$120.00

Massaya Blanc

$12.00

La Crema

$13.00

Nothing

Massaya Rose

$13.00

Moscato

$10.00

Prosecco Lunetta

$8.00

Wither Hills

$11.00

Red Glass

Baalbeck

$13.00

Rabble

$13.00

BV

$15.00

Dow's Port

$12.00

Elouan

$13.00

Ferreira Ruby Port

$10.00

Gran Reserva

$11.00

Hob Nob

$8.00

Ixsir

$13.00

Chianti

$12.00

Ksara Reserve

$12.00

Le Colombier

$12.00

Mercer Brothers

$11.00

Monastique

$13.00

Roscato

$10.00

Rioja Reserva Zinio

$15.00

Cantena Vista Flores

$10.00

Uno

$12.00

Zac Brown

$10.00

White Bottles

Adyar Rose

$42.00

Weinkeller

$40.00

Bertani

$42.00

The Calling

$42.00

Pommery Champagne

$75.00

Bollinger Champagne

$120.00

Champs de Rose Brut

$40.00

Mediterranee Rose

$42.00

Sursur

$45.00

Far Niente

$85.00

Inspiration

$45.00

Gotas De Mar

$45.00

J Vineyards

$40.00

L'observatoire

$42.00

La Crema

$45.00

Twomey Sauvignon Blanc

$65.00

Mannequin

$70.00

Sancerre

$54.00

Massaya Blanc

$42.00

Massaya Rose

$45.00

Moscato

$38.00

Musar Jeune Blanc

$50.00

Rombauer Chard

$75.00

Villa Sandi

$45.00

Wither Hills

$40.00

Zac Brown

$35.00

Montrachet

$225.00

Red Bottle

Abstract

$70.00

Baalbeck

$45.00

Barbaresco

$150.00

BV

$54.00

To Go Wine

$35.00

Cap Est Blend

$54.00

Casanova Di Neri

$100.00

Caymus

$125.00

Chateau Mont Redon

$85.00

Clark and Telephone

$75.00

Eight Years Desert

$80.00

Elouan

$45.00

Faust The Pact

$225.00

Frank Family

$85.00

Gold Reserve Massaya

$80.00

Leviathan

$55.00

Mercer Brothers

$40.00

Hochar 1989

$2,000.00

Jordan

$120.00

Hochar 1998

$260.00

Hochar 1999

$250.00

Hochar 2000

$230.00

Hochar 2001

$215.00

Hochar 2002

$180.00

Hochar 2003

$180.00

Hochar 2014

$125.00

Hochar 2014 375mL

$55.00

Hochar 2015

$120.00

Reserve Amiq

$60.00

Hochar 2016

$100.00

Prisoner

$90.00

Chianti

$42.00

Le Colombier

$42.00

Don Melchor

$210.00

Austin Hope

$75.00

Monastique

$45.00

Musar Jeune

$50.00

Paul Hobbs

$95.00

Quilt

$60.00

Quintessa

$300.00

Stag's Artemis

$120.00

Rioja Reserva Zinio

$54.00

Roscato

$38.00

Shafer

$160.00

Stag's Leap Cab

$75.00

Stag's Leap Petite Syrah

$55.00

Uno

$42.00

Zac Brown

$38.00

M By Mondavi

$300.00

Austin Hope

$75.00

Beer

Almaza

$7.00

Atlanta Cider

$7.00

Bud Zero

$5.00

Hi Wire Lager

$7.00

Sweet Water IPA

$8.00

Hefeweissbier

$7.00

La Fin Du Monde

$9.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Chimay

$10.00

Tropicalia

$8.00

Wild Leap Local Gold

$7.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Line Creek First Crush

$8.00

Browns Mills Brown

$8.00

Rotating Tap

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

1025 north Peachtree Pkwy, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Directions

