Middle Eastern
Mediterranean

Olive Bistro Midtown

333 Reviews

$$

1050 juniper st ne

suite # 4

Atlanta, GA 30309

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Gyro
Greek Salad
Mediterranean Platter

Meze

Babaganoush Dip

$10.00

Caprese

$12.00

Cauliflower

$10.00

Dolmas

$8.00+

Eggplant Stack

$13.00

Falafel & Friends

$13.00

Falafel Dip

$5.00+

Greek Potatoes Large

$8.00

Halloumi Cheese

$13.00

Hummus Dip

$9.00+

Jerusalem Salad

$9.00

Lamb Pop

$20.00

Marinated Feta

$9.00

Mediterranean Eggplant

$10.00

Mixed Olives

$6.00+

Open Falafel

$13.00

Open Gyro

$14.00

Spanakopita

$9.00

Tapenade

$10.00

Trio Sampler

$14.00

Tuscan Antipasto

$16.00

Tuscan Beans

$9.00

Tzatziki Dip

$9.00

Vegan

$14.00

Zorba Meze

$15.00

Signature Salads

Antipasto Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00+

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Greek Salad

$11.00

Halloumi Salad

$16.00

Nicoise Salad

$12.00

Tabbouleh Salad

$10.00

Sandwiches

Baba Veggie Sandwich

$11.00

Buffalo Sandwich

$11.00

Caesar Sandwich

$12.00

Caprese Sandwich

$13.00

Falafel Sandwich

$10.00+

Greek Sandwich

$11.00

Topped with Tahini sauce if chicken, falafel, or portobello mushrooms are selected. Topped with Tzatziki if gyro or lamb is selected.

Grilled Lamb Sandwich

$13.00

Gyro

$11.00

Hummus Sandwich

$11.00

Marinated Eggplant Sandwich

$11.00

Mixed Gyro

$12.00

Philly Sandwich

$12.00

Rosemary Chicken

$12.00

Veggie Sandwich

$12.00

Bistro Bowls

Romaine Bistro Bowl

$6.00

Rice Bistro Bowl

$6.00

Hummus Bistro Bowl

$8.00

Half Romain Half Rice Bistro Bowl

$6.00

Half Rice Half Hummus Bistro Bowl

$8.00

Half Romaine Half Hummus Bistro Bowl

$8.00

Platters

Chicken Kebab Platter

$28.00

Chops and Bobs

$36.00

Deluxe Falafel Platter

$14.00

Feast Platter

$29.00

Feast includes 1 side

Greek Platter

$16.00

Lamb Chop Platter

$36.00

Lamb Kebab Platter

$28.00

Mediterranean Platter

$10.00+

Mixed Kebab Platter

$28.00

Rosemary Chicken Platter

$20.00

Sultan

$40.00

Sultan includes 1 side

Vine Platter

$16.00

Hot Entrees

Beef Lasagna

$13.00

Bowtie Pasta

$8.00

Lobster Ravioli

$25.00

Includes side greek salad

Portobello Mushroom Ravioli

$24.00Out of stock

Includes side greek salad

Smoked Chicken Ravioli

$25.00

Includes side greek salad

Veggie Lasagna

$13.00

Shrimp crab ravioli

$25.00Out of stock

Includes side greek salad

Extra

Cucumbers

$2.00

Extra Sauce

Grilled Veggies

$5.00

Pita Basket

$4.00

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side Chicken Kebob

$10.00

Side Gyro Meat

$6.00

Side Lamb

$8.00

Side Lamb Kebob

$10.00

Side Pickles and Peppercini

$2.00

Sides

Greek Potato

$5.00

Greek Salad

$5.00

Hummus

$5.00

Tabbouleh

$5.00

Rice & Lentils

$5.00

Tuscan Beans

$5.00

Pesto Pasta

$5.00

House Salad

$5.00

Dessert

Baklava

$7.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Drinks

House Chardonnay Bottles

$20.00

House Pinot Grigio Bottle

$20.00

Housw Sav Blanc Bottle

$20.00

House Cabernet Bottle

$20.00

House Pinot Noir

$20.00

House Malbec Bottle

$20.00

House Merlot Bottle

$20.00

House Champagne Bottle

$20.00

Loyal watermelon vodka can

$9.00

Loyal Long Island tea can

$9.00

Children's Menu

Sliced Chicken

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Bowtie Pasta

$5.00

Kids Gyro meat / bread only

$5.00

Taziki available request only kids menu

Catering pickup requires 24 hr notice/20% gratuity applies

Catering items are served on aluminum disposable catering trays. Bread included w dips, sauces included w proteins and salads. Extra bread, sauces available for upcharge. Please order by 6 pm day before and specify pickup time. Please show some love to the servers packing your order. You may tip online as well. Thank you

Chicken breast each

$10.00

Chicken Kebobs each

$10.00

Delivery fee as available 24 hr notice +20%tip

$50.00+

We do not offer China, utensils, linens, setups, chafing dishes. Delivery is per availability and requires 72 hour notice , delivery fee ranges based on location plus auto gratuity will apply based on order. Paper plates, napkins , plastic eating utensils upon request and price. See menu Custom setup by driver might be available with notice and fee.(setup meaning arranging Buffett or helping stage)

Falafel tray (15-20 ppl)

$70.00

Lamb chops each

$10.00

Lamb kebobs each

$10.00

Paper plates per 25

$5.00

Plastic eating utensil kits per 25

$4.00

Power box 1/2 gyro wrap, greek salad, hummus: minimum of 2 boxes

$16.00

This is a lunch box item for meetings, luncheons, etc. Minium order is 2 boxes per like filling

Power box chicken full wrap , greek salad, hummus

$20.00

Power box gyro , full wrap , greek salad, hummus

$20.00

Power box individually packed ,1/2 chk wrap, greek salad, hummus, minimum 2 boxes

$16.00

Power box This version is a lunch box which is a half wrap Minimum order is 2 boxes per like filling.

Tray 1/2 gyro wraps( order even#) priced ea

$7.00

Tray Antipasto zorba 10-15

$120.00

Tray baba 15-20 appetizer

$85.00

Tray baklava 15-20 dessert

$85.00

Tray caprese 10-15

$125.00

Tray Ceasar salad 15-20

$75.00

Tray Chicken kebobs 20

$220.00

Tray eggplant 15-20 appetizer

$85.00

Tray extra pita points 15-20

$25.00

Tray greek potatoes 15-20

$70.00

Tray Greek salad 15-20

$80.00

Tray half chk wraps (order even#) priced each

$7.00

Tray House Green Salad

$65.00

Tray hummus -feeds 15-20 appetizer

$80.00

Tray Lamb chops tray 20 chops

$220.00

Tray Lamb kebobs 20

$220.00

Tray mixed olives 15-20

$75.00

Tray rice 15-20

$65.00

Tray roasted cauliflower 15-20 apo

$80.00

Tray Sliced chicken 15-20

$125.00

Tray Sliced gyro 15-20

$125.00

Tray Spanikoptia bites 15-20 app

$85.00

Tray tapenade 15-20 app

$75.00

Tray Tuscan 15-20 app

$70.00

Tray tzatiki dip 15-20

$65.00

X person salads

$5.00

X persons chk/ gyro

$7.00

Pinot Noir (Deep Copy)

House Pinot Noir

$8.00+

Meiomi

$15.00+

Raeburn

$60.00

Cabernet Sauvignon (Deep Copy)

Barkan

$50.00

House Cab

$7.00+

Other Reds (Deep Copy)

Argiano Rosso

$15.00+

Finca Allende

$80.00

House Merlot

$7.00+

Sangria

$8.00+

Sparkling (Deep Copy)

Bellini

$9.00+

Champagne Bottle

$24.00

Champagne Split

$6.00

Codorniu Brut

$10.00

House Mimosa

$8.00+

Prosecco Split

$9.00

Rose (Deep Copy)

House Rose

$9.00+

J Chenet Split

$10.00

The Palm by Whispering Angel

$11.00+

Whispering Angle

$60.00

Pinot Grigio (Deep Copy)

Attems

$52.00

Castelfeder Pertico

$40.00

House Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Sauvignon Blanc (Deep Copy)

House Sauv Blanc

$8.00+

Kim Crawford

$24.00+

Oxford Sav Blanc

$9.00+

Tobias

$40.00

Villa Maria Half Bottle

$18.00

Chardonnay (Deep Copy)

Cambria chard

$40.00

House Chardonnay

$7.00+

Laguna Ranch

$13.00+

Landmark

$10.00+

Merf Chardonnay

$10.00

Rombauer (Half Bottle)

$39.00

Sonoma Cutrer (Half Bottle)

$25.00

Other Whites (Deep Copy)

Dafnino Vidiano

$50.00

Man Chenin Blanc

$9.00+

Papa G Savatiano

$50.00

Riesling (Deep Copy)

J Lohr Bay Mist

$9.00+

Draft (Deep Copy)

Allagash White

$7.50

Bamamosa

$7.50

UFO Big Squeeze

$7.00

Peroni

$7.00

Scofflaw

$7.50

Stella

$7.00

Tropicalia

$7.50

Bottle (Deep Copy)

Almazza

$6.00

ATL Easy Ale

$5.00

Becks

$6.00

Cider

$6.00

Mythos

$6.00

Sparkly Princess

$6.00

UFO Winter Ale

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Olive Bistro is a Chef driven, locally owned , neighborhood gathering spot with an intimate bar. We are very dedicated to your safety during this pandemic and will do everything we can to make you feel comfortable whether dining in or taking out. The Chef uses his beloved family recipes to transport the guests to calm Mediterranean Magic Moments. Please join us at our charming Bistro & Bar.

Website

Location

1050 juniper st ne, suite # 4, Atlanta, GA 30309

Directions

Gallery
Olive Bistro image
Olive Bistro image
Olive Bistro image
Olive Bistro image

