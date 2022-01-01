Go
219 Food and Spirits

Located in the heart of Harris County, Georgia on Highway 219 near Lake Harding in Fortson. Our passion for delicious food, cold beer and great music runs deep. 219 Food and Spirits’ mission is to prepare exceptional food in a laid-back atmosphere.

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

5167 GA-219 • $$

Avg 5 (163 reviews)

Popular Items

Side House Salad$3.95
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich w/ Pickled De Gallo$15.99
Entree Ceasar Salad$7.75
16" Large Build-Your-Own$10.75
Side Caesar Salad$3.95
Adult Chicken Fingers$11.75
8oz. Sixty South Salmon$22.95
10oz. Sirloin$18.95
Side Of Ranch$0.30
River Burger$15.50
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Catering
Buffet

Location

5167 GA-219

Fortson GA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
