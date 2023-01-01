Restaurant header imageView gallery

219 On The Lake

3 Reviews

45 Bonnie drive

Fortson, GA 31808

Beverages

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Coke ZERO

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Virgin BM

$4.50

Virgin Bushwacker

$4.50

Virgin Pina Colada

$4.50

Virgin Straw Daq

$4.50

Water

Water w/ Lemon

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markSeating
check markGroups
check markSolo Dining
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Located on the Georgia side of Lake Harding above the Lake Harding Marina. Come by land or water. There’s nothing quite like sitting lakeside while enjoying a cold beverage, great food and an unbeatable view of the lake. Sunsets are the highlight of the day. We look forward to seeing you soon.

45 Bonnie drive, Fortson, GA 31808

Directions

