Dothan restaurants you'll love

Must-try Dothan restaurants

Cheeburger Cheeburger image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cheeburger Cheeburger

4871 Montgomery Hwy 1, Dothan

Avg 4 (640 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The All-American$8.00
Liberty and Justice for ALL!
Two freshly grilled beef patties stacked with leafy lettuce, succulent tomato, mayo, tangy pickles, fresh red onion, crispy Applewood bacon, and creamy American cheese served til’ toasty on a brioche bun.
The Bacon Buster$8.00
Let’s get ready to rumble!
Two freshly grilled beef patties stacked with six slices of crispy Applewood bacon, creamy American cheese, drizzled in our signature CHEE SAUCE tapped out on a toasted brioche bun.
The Melt$7.00
It will melt your heart!
Two freshly grilled beef patties loaded with chargrilled onions, delicately melted swiss cheese, and grilled ''til toasty on lightly buttered sourdough bread.
More about Cheeburger Cheeburger
Beef 'O' Brady's image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

2743 Montgomery Hwy, Dothan

Avg 4.4 (667 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hand-Breaded Pickle Chips$6.69
Served with ranch dressing for dipping. (550 Cal)
Basket of French Fries$4.09
Add bacon (120 CAL.) or cheddar jack cheese (210 CAL.) for 99¢ or queso for 1.19 (160 CAL.) (710 Cal)
Four Cheese Griller$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Wharf Casual Seafood image

 

Wharf Casual Seafood

3835 W Main St #2, Dothan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wharf Platter$16.99
We are temporarily serving Salmon cakes in place of Crab Cakes due to a nation wide crab meat shortage.
Chicken Tender Basket$10.99
Chicken Kids Meal$6.49
More about Wharf Casual Seafood
Red Elephant - Dothan image

 

Red Elephant - Dothan

3108 ROSS CLARK CIR STE 4, DOTHAN

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pasta YaYa$12.99
Penne pasta topped with a grilled chicken breast, broccoli, mushrooms, squash, and carrots, in a creamy Alfredo sauce with Parmesan cheese
Cheesy Garlic Bread$6.99
Toasted ciabatta with garlic butter and melted mozzarella, served with marinara and pesto ranch for dipping
Side House Salad$3.29
Our specialty salad topped with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, and homemade croutons. Served with the dressing of your choice
More about Red Elephant - Dothan
Rock N Roll Sushi image

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

103 Apple Ave, Dothan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Miso Soup$3.10
Briny miso broth with seaweed, green onions and tofu.
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.35
Chopped spicy red tuna inside, topped with spicy mayo.
Headbanger Shrimp$8.00
Battered. Sauced. Bangin’. Juicy shrimp fried to a golden crunch, drizzled in our signature spicy-sweet-creamy headbanger sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Just The Tip image

 

Just The Tip

460 E Main St, Dothan

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Just The Tip

