Dothan restaurants you'll love

More about Cheeburger Cheeburger
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cheeburger Cheeburger
4871 Montgomery Hwy 1, Dothan
|Popular items
|The All-American
|$8.00
Liberty and Justice for ALL!
Two freshly grilled beef patties stacked with leafy lettuce, succulent tomato, mayo, tangy pickles, fresh red onion, crispy Applewood bacon, and creamy American cheese served til’ toasty on a brioche bun.
|The Bacon Buster
|$8.00
Let’s get ready to rumble!
Two freshly grilled beef patties stacked with six slices of crispy Applewood bacon, creamy American cheese, drizzled in our signature CHEE SAUCE tapped out on a toasted brioche bun.
|The Melt
|$7.00
It will melt your heart!
Two freshly grilled beef patties loaded with chargrilled onions, delicately melted swiss cheese, and grilled ''til toasty on lightly buttered sourdough bread.
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
2743 Montgomery Hwy, Dothan
|Popular items
|Hand-Breaded Pickle Chips
|$6.69
Served with ranch dressing for dipping. (550 Cal)
|Basket of French Fries
|$4.09
Add bacon (120 CAL.) or cheddar jack cheese (210 CAL.) for 99¢ or queso for 1.19 (160 CAL.) (710 Cal)
|Four Cheese Griller
|$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
More about Wharf Casual Seafood
Wharf Casual Seafood
3835 W Main St #2, Dothan
|Popular items
|Wharf Platter
|$16.99
We are temporarily serving Salmon cakes in place of Crab Cakes due to a nation wide crab meat shortage.
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$10.99
|Chicken Kids Meal
|$6.49
More about Red Elephant - Dothan
Red Elephant - Dothan
3108 ROSS CLARK CIR STE 4, DOTHAN
|Popular items
|Pasta YaYa
|$12.99
Penne pasta topped with a grilled chicken breast, broccoli, mushrooms, squash, and carrots, in a creamy Alfredo sauce with Parmesan cheese
|Cheesy Garlic Bread
|$6.99
Toasted ciabatta with garlic butter and melted mozzarella, served with marinara and pesto ranch for dipping
|Side House Salad
|$3.29
Our specialty salad topped with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, and homemade croutons. Served with the dressing of your choice
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock N Roll Sushi
103 Apple Ave, Dothan
|Popular items
|Miso Soup
|$3.10
Briny miso broth with seaweed, green onions and tofu.
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$8.35
Chopped spicy red tuna inside, topped with spicy mayo.
|Headbanger Shrimp
|$8.00
Battered. Sauced. Bangin’. Juicy shrimp fried to a golden crunch, drizzled in our signature spicy-sweet-creamy headbanger sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds.
More about Just The Tip
Just The Tip
460 E Main St, Dothan