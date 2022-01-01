Defuniak Springs restaurants you'll love
Defuniak Springs's top cuisines
Must-try Defuniak Springs restaurants
More about Bogeys Bar and Restaurant
Bogeys Bar and Restaurant
660 Baldwin Ave., Defuniak Springs
|Popular items
|Key Lime Pie
|$6.99
Frozen style Key Lime pie
|Fried Fish
|$19.99
Crispy panko fried
|Key Largo Fish Sandwich
|$14.99
Crispy-fried fish rolled in Japanese-style panko breadcrumbs and fried golden. Served on a toasted kaiser roll with shredded lettuce, tomato, grilled onions and our homemade tartar sauce on the side.
More about 4C BBQ Family Restaurant
4C BBQ Family Restaurant
1045 US 331 S., Defuniak Springs
|Popular items
|Loaded Baked Potato
|$5.49
|Full Size Loaded Fries
|$9.99
|Burger
|$9.99
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's
1310 US Hwy 331 South, DeFuniak Springs
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
|Amarillo Firecracker Burger
|$2.49
Angus topped with smoked bacon, fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and sweet jalapeño aioli. (1450 Cal)
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)