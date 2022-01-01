Defuniak Springs restaurants you'll love

Defuniak Springs restaurants
Must-try Defuniak Springs restaurants

Bogeys Bar and Restaurant image

 

Bogeys Bar and Restaurant

660 Baldwin Ave., Defuniak Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Key Lime Pie$6.99
Frozen style Key Lime pie
Fried Fish$19.99
Crispy panko fried
Key Largo Fish Sandwich$14.99
Crispy-fried fish rolled in Japanese-style panko breadcrumbs and fried golden. Served on a toasted kaiser roll with shredded lettuce, tomato, grilled onions and our homemade tartar sauce on the side.
More about Bogeys Bar and Restaurant
4C BBQ Family Restaurant image

 

4C BBQ Family Restaurant

1045 US 331 S., Defuniak Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Loaded Baked Potato$5.49
Full Size Loaded Fries$9.99
Burger$9.99
More about 4C BBQ Family Restaurant
Beef 'O' Brady's image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

1310 US Hwy 331 South, DeFuniak Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
Amarillo Firecracker Burger$2.49
Angus topped with smoked bacon, fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and sweet jalapeño aioli. (1450 Cal)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

