Crestview restaurants you'll love
Crestview's top cuisines
Must-try Crestview restaurants
More about Pounders Hawaiian Grill
HAMBURGERS
Pounders Hawaiian Grill
1338 N Ferdon Blvd, Crestview
|Popular items
|Extra Teriyaki Sauce
|$0.50
|Side Soy Sauce
|Macaroni Salad
|$1.00
More about The Heights
The Heights
482 N Wilson St., Crestview
|Popular items
|Italian Beef
|$12.95
Slow roasted, thinly shaved beef, drenched in an au jus, piled on a French bread. Topped with melted mozzarella, green peppers, and your choice of mild or hot giardiniera.
|Margherita Thin Crust
|$18.70
Cracker thin crust with house made pizza sauce, premium mozzarella cheese, sliced roma tomatoes, and fresh basil leaves.
|Cheese Thin Crust
|$20.00
Cracker thin crust with house made pizza sauce and premium mozzarella cheese.
More about VooDoo BBQ & Grill
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
VooDoo BBQ & Grill
2493 S Ferdon Blvd, Crestview
|Popular items
|Rack Platter - Half
|$18.39
Pork ribs seasoned with Voodoo BBQ rub and smoked until “fall of the bone” tender. Brushed with Mojo BBQ glaze. Served with your choice of two sides and cornbread.
|Shrimp Po-Boy
|$9.99
Hand-breaded fried shrimp po boy cooked to order dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and spicy mayo. Served on Leidenheimer French bread. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
|Signature Pulled Pork Platter
|$11.89
Seasoned with our signature VooDoo spices and smoked in house daily for (12) hours. Served with two sides and cornbread.
More about Taco’s Way
Taco’s Way
252 North Ferdon Boulevard, Crestview
|Popular items
|Street Taco
|$3.25
|Elote
|$3.99
|Mexican rice
|$1.99
More about The Wild Olive
The Wild Olive
797 N Pearl St, Crestview