Mom's Food, LLC. 2616 Sorrel Ridge Rd

Breakfast all day

Breakfast Burrito

$6.00

Scrambled eggs, crumbled hash brown and crumbled sausage patty

Good Morning

$7.00

Scrambled eggs, toast and choice between bacon or sausage patties

Large Pancake

$5.00

Large buttermilk pancake with either bacon or sausage patties

Hub City Omelet

$10.00

Omelet stuffed with cheese, diced onions, diced tomatoes and choice of bacon or sausage patties

Lunch all day

Mom's Club w/ Chips

$10.00

1/4lb Cheese Burger

$5.00

Plain Hotdog

$2.00

Mom's Chili Smothered Dog

$3.00

Boneless Chicken Breast Bites

$7.00

The Monster Burger

$10.00

Dinner all day

Spaghetti Dinner

$10.00

Lasagne

$12.00

Baked Pasta

$10.00

Beverages

Canned Coke

$2.50

Canned Sprite

$2.50

Canned Diet Coke

$2.50

Bottled Water

$3.00

Bottled Tea

$3.00

Sides

Large French Fries

$3.00

Large Onion Rings

$6.00

Garlic Bread

$2.50

Potato Salad

$3.00
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
American Southern Homemade Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner.

2616 Sorrel Ridge Rd, Crestview, FL 32536

Directions

