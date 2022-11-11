  • Home
  • /
  • Dothan
  • /
  • The Blue Plate - Dothan South - 1975 Ross Clark Circle
Main picView gallery

The Blue Plate - Dothan South 1975 Ross Clark Circle

review star

No reviews yet

1975 Ross Clark Circle

Dothan, AL 36301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pork Chop
Country Fried Steak
Chicken Tenders

Appetizers

Chicken Livers & Gizzards

$5.99

6 Cornbread

$2.00

6 Hushpuppies

$2.29

Potato Chips

$5.99

thinly sliced and served with spicy ranch sauce

Chicken Gizzards

$5.99

Chicken Livers

$5.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Fried Dill Pickles

$5.99Out of stock

served with our spicy ranch sauce

Blue Plate Specials

Chicken Livers & Gizzards

$9.59

Baked Chicken

$9.99

1/4 white breast

BBQ Chicken

$9.99

1/4 white breast with homemade BBQ sauce

BBQ Plate

$10.49

pulled pork served with our homemade BBQ sauce and Texas toast

Beef Liver & Onions

$8.59

cooked on flat griddle w/onions & gravy

Catfish Dinner

$13.99Out of stock

Farm-Raised in Alabama, boneless fillets

Country Fried Steak

$11.49

lip-smacking tender fried cubed steak covered with your choice of brown or white gravy

Chicken and Dressing

$10.99

bone-in breast with giblet gravy

Chicken Livers

$9.59

Southern-fried treat, get 1/2 & 1/2 or choose one

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Fried, Grilled or Blackened

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$12.49

boneless breast of mouth-watering fried chicken served smothered, covered, or plain

Gizzards

$9.59

Southern-fried treat, get 1/2 & 1/2 or choose one

Hamburger Steak

$10.99

chopped steak smothered in sautéed onions, mushrooms and gravy

Marinated Chicken Breast

$12.49

marinated in a tangy soy sauce mixture

Meatloaf

$9.99

perfectly seasoned meatloaf covered in a tomato sauce like from days past

Pork Chop

$10.49

two 4oz chops, fried or grilled

Pork Ribeye

$13.99

lightly marinated prime pork steak, chargrilled

Pork Roast with Gravy

$10.49

southern-seasoned, slow cooked and fork tender served with gravy

Grilled Salmon

$14.99Out of stock

fresh salmon over rice

Gulf Shrimp

$13.99

dozen medium shrimp fried, grilled, or blackened

Pecan Smoked Chicken

$12.49

boneless breast served with Alabama white BBQ sauce

Tilapia Fillet

$9.99

blackened served over rice w/ tartar sauce

Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Pork

$6.99

slow-cooked pulled pork with our homemade BBQ sauce

BLT

$5.99

crisp bacon, green lettuce, and a slice of fresh red tomato served on toasted wheat bread

Blue Plate Cheeseburger *

$9.79

our signature, 1/2 lb., all beef patty served with American cheese

Philly Cheesesteak

$8.99

thinly sliced sirloin topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, and Monterey Jack cheese served on a toasted hoagie bun

Chicken Philly

$8.99

grilled chicken tenders topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, and Monterey Jack cheese served on a toasted hoagie bun

Chicken Salad Sandwich *

$7.99

our made-from-scratch creamy chicken salad served on toasted wheat bread

Chicken Sandwich *

$7.99

boneless chicken breast served on a toasted bun, with Alabama white BBQ sauce

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Shrimp Po Boy

$11.99

10 shrimp, fried, grilled, or blackened

Pecan Smoked Chicken

$10.99

Smokehouse Burger *

$10.49

our Blue Plate cheeseburger with Monterey Jack cheese, crisp bacon, fried onion ring, and our homemade smoky BBQ sauce

Soup and Grilled Cheese

$5.99+

bowl of vegetable beef or soup of the day and grilled cheese

Soups & Salads

Blue Plate Chef Salad

$9.99

a bed of crisp lettuce loaded with chicken, ham, shredded cheese, eggs, tomato, and onion

Chicken Salad Plate

$9.99

our made-from-scratch creamy chicken salad surrounded by an assortment of seasonal fresh fruit

Fried Chicken Salad

$9.99

fried chicken strips served over a bed of crisp lettuce and topped with tomatoes, cheese, and sliced onion

Fruit Plate

$7.49

an assortment of seasonal fresh fruit and cottage cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

grilled chicken strips served over a bed of crisp lettuce and topped with tomatoes, cheese, and sliced onion

Low Calorie Plate

$9.99

your choice of grilled chicken or hamburger patty served with an assortment of seasonal fresh fruit and cottage cheese

Mini Chef

$7.99

a bed of crisp lettuce loaded with chicken, ham, shredded cheese, eggs, tomato, and onion

Soup & Salad

$6.29

small tossed salad with your choice of soup homemade vegetable beef or soup of the day

Vegetable Beef

$3.49+

2 oz. Dressing

$0.25

6 oz. Dressing

$1.00

Honey

$0.50

Junior Blue Selections

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Jr. Catfish

$8.99Out of stock

Jr. Country Fried Steak

$9.29

Jr. Chicken Breast

$6.89

Jr. Chicken Tenders

$6.29

Jr. Pork Chop

$6.49

Jr. Cheeseburger

$8.49

Jr. Chicken Gizzards

$7.59

Jr. Chicken Liver

$7.59

Jr. Shrimp

$7.99

Bowl of Mac & Cheese

$4.59

PB&J

$4.99

Mini Corndogs

$4.99

Vegetables and Side Items

1 Veggie Plate

$2.29

3 Veggie Plate

$6.59

4 Veggie Plate

$8.79

5 Veggie Plate

$10.79

Desserts

Cake

$3.99

Chocolate Pie

$3.99

Dessert of the Day

$2.29

Dessert of the Day w/Ice Cream

$3.28

Pecan Pie

$3.99

2 Scoops of Ice Cream

$1.99

Brownie

$1.99Out of stock

Brownie Sundae

$3.29Out of stock

A La Carte

BBQ Sandwich

$4.99

Beef Liver & Onions

$4.59

BLT

$3.99

Catfish Strip(1)

$2.49

Catfish Strips(4)

$9.99

Country Fried Steak

$7.49

Chicken Breast

$8.49

Chicken Philly

$6.99

Chicken Salad (Bowl)

$8.49

Chicken Salad (Cup)

$5.49

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$5.99

Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Chicken Tender(1)

$1.49

Chicken Tenders(4/5)

$5.99

Chicken and Dressing

$7.99

bone-in breast with giblet gravy

Chicken Gizzards

$5.99

Chicken Livers

$5.99

Pork Chop(1)

$4.49

Pork Chops(2)

$6.49

Cheeseburger

$7.79

Cheese Steak Meat

$4.50

Philly Cheese Steak

$6.99

Cheese Toast

$0.99

Diced Ham

$0.99

Grilled Cheese

$2.99

Hamburger Steak

$6.99

Meatloaf

$5.99

Pork Ribeye

$9.99

Pork Roast & Gravy

$6.49

Salmon

$10.99Out of stock

Shrimp(1)

$1.29

Shrimp(6)

$5.99

Shrimp(12)

$9.99

Tilapia

$5.99

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.29

Unsweet Tea

$2.29

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.29

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$2.29

Diet Pepsi

$2.29

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.29

Dr. Pepper

$2.29

Sierra Mist

$2.29

Mountain Dew

$2.29

Root Beer

$2.29

Other

Coffee

$2.29

Water

Lemonade

$2.29

Milk

$2.29

Arnold Palmer

$2.29

Thursday Daily Special

Beef Tips & Rice

$11.99

2 piece Fried Chicken

$8.99

Beef Tips & Rice - Bowl

$7.99

2 piece Fried Chicken

$4.99

Pork Cutlet

$9.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1975 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, AL 36301

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Just The Tip - 460 E Main St
orange starNo Reviews
460 E Main St Dothan, AL 36301
View restaurantnext
D Fish House on Wheels - Dothan
orange starNo Reviews
1501 Columbia Highway Dothan, AL 36303
View restaurantnext
Red Elephant - Dothan
orange starNo Reviews
3108 ROSS CLARK CIR STE 4 DOTHAN, FL 36303
View restaurantnext
Wharf Casual Seafood Dothan
orange starNo Reviews
3835 W Main St #2 Dothan, AL 36305
View restaurantnext
The Blue Plate - Dothan West - 3850 West Main Street #300
orange starNo Reviews
3850 West Main Street #300 Dothan, AL 36305
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Dothan AL
orange star4.4 • 667
2743 Montgomery Hwy Dothan, AL 36303
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dothan

Conestoga Steak House
orange star4.5 • 1,506
3549 Montgomery Hwy Dothan, AL 36303
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Dothan AL
orange star4.4 • 667
2743 Montgomery Hwy Dothan, AL 36303
View restaurantnext
Cheeburger Cheeburger - Dothan AL
orange star4.0 • 640
4871 Montgomery Hwy 1 Dothan, AL 36303
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dothan
Chattahoochee
review star
Avg 4.8 (2 restaurants)
Defuniak Springs
review star
No reviews yet
Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Rosemary Beach
review star
No reviews yet
Panama City
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Santa Rosa Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (29 restaurants)
Crestview
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Panama City Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Panama City Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston