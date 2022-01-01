Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chai lattes in
Birmingham
/
Birmingham
/
Chai Lattes
Birmingham restaurants that serve chai lattes
Edgar's Bakery - Homewood
2713 18th Street South, Birmingham
No reviews yet
Chai Tea Latte 16 oz
$4.75
More about Edgar's Bakery - Homewood
Santos Coffee - XO Homewood - 2908 18th Street South
2908 18th Street South, Birmingham
No reviews yet
Chai Latte
$4.25
More about Santos Coffee - XO Homewood - 2908 18th Street South
Browse other tasty dishes in Birmingham
Philly Cheesesteaks
Croissants
Quesadillas
Arugula Salad
Cheese Pizza
Bread Pudding
Fruit Salad
Sirloin Steaks
More near Birmingham to explore
Tuscaloosa
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Trussville
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Cullman
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Jasper
No reviews yet
Oxford
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Wetumpka
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Cullman
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.5
(79 restaurants)
Montgomery
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(549 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(277 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(48 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(302 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston